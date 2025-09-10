In shocking leaked audio, Daniel Raab, an Israeli-American IDF sniper from Chicago, brags about killing unarmed Palestinian civilians.

As an investigation by the Guardian reported in the leaked video, Raab was shown “footage of 19-year-old Salem Doghmosh crumpling to the ground beside his brother in a street in northern Gaza” and Raab replied, “That was my first elimination”.

The Guardian noted that, “The Palestinian teenager appears to be unarmed when he is shot in the head”, that “Raab concedes he knew that,” and that “he says he shot Salem simply because he tried to retrieve the body of his beloved older brother Mohammed”.

The Guardian quoted him saying, “It’s hard for me to understand why he [did that] and it also doesn’t really interest me, I mean, what was so important about that corpse?”

The Guardian quoted Raab bragging, “They’re thinking: ‘Oh, I don’t think [I’ll get shot] because I’m wearing civilian clothes and I am not carrying a weapon and all that, but they were wrong, that’s what you have snipers for”.

The Guardian noted, “After Salem was shot, his father, Montasser, 51, rushed to the site, and tried to collect his sons’ bodies for burial, but was also fatally injured by a sniper.” The paper noted that, “Raab treated love and grief as cause to kill,” quoting him saying, “they just kept on coming to try and take these bodies”.

It also noted that the video of this massacre was posted by an IDF soldier, writing, “The video of Salem’s killing, and footage of other attacks on unarmed Palestinians, was posted online five months after his death, part of a montage made by a soldier called Shalom Gilbert to celebrate a deployment in Gaza.”

The Guardian also noted that, “Raab later said he and another sniper carried out three of those killings”.

The original video, obtained and posted by Palestinian investigative journalist Younis Tirawi, contains even more shocking admissions from Daniel Raab.

In the video, Daniel Raab boasts about killing civilians in Israeli-designated “specified combat zones” saying, “Women and children are a whole debate with command, we report to the team commander, the team commander reports to the battalion commander, we report to him what we see, and also as a sniper, you have a lot of independence, responsibility, and your own judgment”.

When asked by the interviewer, “So they tell you ‘yes’ or ‘no’ or do they trust you?” Raab replies, “There are cases when they tell you ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and there are cases when they tell you ‘yes’ and you feel it’s supposed to be a ‘no’”.

When asked by the interviewer, “And then do you fire or not?”, Raab replied, “It’s your call, you fire”.

Speaking about Salem trying to pick up the body of his lifeless brother, Raab brags, “He bent down to take him, and I shot one bullet and hit him in the head”.

Pictured Above: Daniel Raab bragging about shooting a Palestinian civilian in the head.

As the Guardian wrote, “When asked how his squad decided whether to shoot unarmed Palestinians, Raab said: ‘It's a question of distance. There is a line that we define. They don’t know where this line is, but we do’”.

The Guardian also noted:

The attacks match a pattern described by a former Israeli reservist, who told the Guardian that soldiers he served with in Gaza repeatedly shot unarmed Palestinians trying to collect bodies. “It’s something I saw myself,” he said, adding that these killings often came after a first unarmed individual was targeted for crossing an invisible “security perimeter”. “Once he has been declared an enemy before he has been shot, then the assumption is that everyone going to collect him is his co-conspirator,” added the former reservist, who refused to return to Gaza on the grounds that the war had become “immoral”.

It also wrote, “In total, Raab says his ‘team’ had killed 105 people by the time his deployment in Gaza ended. ‘That’s really impressive,’ he said of the toll.”

Far From An Isolated Incident.

As shocking and horrific as this testimony is from Daniel Raab, it is completely commonplace within the IDF.

Feroze Sidhwa, an American doctor who has worked in several war zones and in Gaza, revealed that “Nearly every day I was there (in Gaza), I saw a new young child who had been shot in the head or the chest, virtually all of whom went on to die”.

Multiple American doctors working in Gaza have testified to seeing the same thing, such as American doctor Mark Perlmutter saying, “I saw several children shot with high velocity bullet wounds, in both the head and chest,” and American doctor Irfan Galaria saying, “Our team cared for about four or five children, ages 5 to 8 years old, that were all shot with single shots to the head. They all presented to the emergency room at the same time. They all died”.

Polls have shown that 75 percent of Jewish Israelis believe there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, an openly genocidal belief that has carried over to the IDF.

One IDF soldier told Sky News that there was “a prevailing belief among troops that all Gazans were terrorists, even when they were clearly unarmed civilians,” and another told Haaretz, “This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops”.

Israel’s own internal data shows that at least 83 percent of people killed in Gaza by the IDF have been civilians.

Daniel Raab’s horrific genocidal testimony is just one of endless examples of IDF soldiers intentionally killing innocent Palestinian civilians.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.