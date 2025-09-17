A new article in Haaretz reports that “The IDF and Shin Bet security service are using Gaza-based militias to carry out military operations in exchange for pay and control over territory in the enclave,” noting that “each militia consists of dozens of armed men, most from prominent Gaza clans, including the Abu Shabab family”.

For context, the Abu Shabab family, most notably Yasser Abu Shabab, is a notorious criminal gang leader in Gaza who Palestine Chronicles reports has “a known history of drug smuggling and collaboration with extremist groups”,including ISIS.

IDF officials admitted to Haaretz that Israel has been arming and training this ISIS-linked, drug-smuggling gang, with one saying, “They're given more missions in densely populated zones. It's no longer just the menial work we gave them in the beginning. Now they're conducting major operations”.

Another IDF official said, “They train for missions right in front of us, we've seen them in groups of five to ten armed men. Sometimes it even alarms our forces because no one bothers to update us”.

Haaretz notes that “Soldiers add that the IDF and Shin Bet no longer seem to be hiding the phenomenon” of arming and training criminal gangs in Gaza.

False Flag Aid Lootings Used To Justify Aid Massacres.

The most notable revelation from this story is the fact that Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, which IDF officials now admit is armed, trained, and sent on missions by Israel, was responsible for aid looting that Israel falsely blamed on Hamas.

According to a 2024 report in the Financial Times, “(Yasser) Abu Shabab and other gangs in Gaza have in recent months developed a lucrative trade robbing aid trucks travelling into the enclave.”

The Financial Times noted that “These gangsters act, humanitarian officials and Palestinian transporters allege, with the tacit permission of the Israeli military: what a UN memo seen by the Financial Times called ‘the passive, if not active benevolence’ of the Israel Defense Forces”.

One UN official told the paper, “These guys are probably the only people in Gaza who can get 100 yards from an Israeli tank or Israeli soldiers without being shot”.

Last year, the Washington Post also reported that :

An internal United Nations memo obtained by The Washington Post concluded last month that the gangs ‘may be benefiting from a passive if not active benevolence’ or ‘protection’ from the Israel Defense Forces. One gang leader, the memo said, established a ‘military-like compound’ in an area ‘restricted, controlled and patrolled by the IDF.’ and that The internal U.N. memo obtained by The Post identified Yasser Abu Shabab — a member of the Tarabin tribe, which spans southern Gaza, the Negev Desert in Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula — as ‘the main and most influential stakeholder behind systematic and massive looting’ of aid convoys.

Now IDF officials admit that they were not only “passively” supporting the aid lootings, but actively arming and training Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, and likely sending them on the aid looting missions.

Israel then falsely claimed that these aid lootings were done by Hamas. Later, however, the New York Times noted that “the Israeli military never found proof that the Palestinian militant group had systematically stolen aid from the United Nations”, and Reuters reported that “An internal U.S. government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by the Palestinian militant group Hamas of the U.S.-funded humanitarian supplies”.

As Israel’s Channel 12 reported, the IDF admitted that “there were 110 looting incidents, and none of them were carried out by Hamas, but by three different groups: Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans”, a clear reference to the clans armed and trained by the IDF.

The Israeli false flag aid lootings, and false claims that Hamas did them, were then used to justify the creation of the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF)- the shady U.S. and Mossad-funded organization used to create four fake “aid sites” where IDF soldiers open fire on starving Palestinian civilians once they reach them.

Talking about the fake aid centres, two IDF soldiers stationed at them admitted :

It's a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. and I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.

Writing about the piece, David Remnick in the New Yorker wrote , “one former (Israeli) security official I spoke to didn’t dispute the substance of the report,” and quoted him admitting, “The way young soldiers and commanders sometimes use their weapons is terrible. They don’t care about the rules. They think, ‘Kill them all! They deserve it after what they did to us, they are not human beings, don’t ask your commander”.

In a more recent Haaretz piece, the paper wrote that one IDF soldier stationed at the aid centres told them, “His and his friends' day starts at 3:30 a.m. Accompanied by drones and armored forces, they set up a sniper position and wait. He said that between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., the trucks arrived and began unloading their contents. In the meantime, the residents are trying to move forward to take a good place in the queue, but there is a border in front of them that they don't notice”.

The paper quoted him saying, “A line that if they cross, I can shoot them, it's like a game of cat and mouse. They try to come from a different way each time, and I'm there with the sniper rifle, and the officers are shouting at me, 'Get off, get off.' I shoot 50-60 bullets every day, I stopped counting X's. I have no idea how many I killed. A lot. Children. The battalion commander would scream on the radio, 'Why don't you take it off, they're advancing towards us, it's dangerous,' The feeling is that we are being put in an impossible situation, and no one prepared us for it. The officers don't care about children dying, they don't care what it does to my soul, as far as they're concerned, I'm just another tool”.

Anthony Aguilar, a whistleblower who was previously guarding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation “aid sites” with the U.S. mercenary firm “UG Solutions” revealed that “The sites have not only become death traps, they were designed as death traps”.

According to a Doctors Without Borders report, their “teams became so accustomed to the influx of wounded following each distribution that they began monitoring the GHF’s social media — used to announce site openings — to ensure that medical teams were in place ahead of time”.

One Doctors Without Borders nurse said, “I see the roads get busy. I hear the hollering and heckling. I see people on carts with bags of food — then the injured begin arriving, almost at the same time. I have patients with gunshot wounds who are literally carried in on the same plastic bags they used to collect food”.

The recent UN inquiry into Israel’s genocide in Gaza revealed that “Several doctors have told the Commissioners that many Palestinians, including children, were shot at when they were at GHF sites. An emergency doctor in Gaza told the Commission that Nasser Medical Complex had received mass casualties from a GHF distribution point in Rafah. According to the doctor, victims, including children, from the GHF distribution site suffered from gunshot, shrapnel, and quadcopter wounds. He told the Commission that among the child victims were a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who suffered from a single shot to the chest while she was in her mother’s arms and, on a different day, a 13-year-old girl who was also shot in the chest”.

The report also wrote that “Another doctor who was also at Nasser Medical Complex told the Commission that he had received many child victims who came from two GHF sites, all of whom suffered from gunshot wounds”.

According to Nick Maynard, an Oxford gastrointestinal surgeon working in Gaza, the IDF was “targeting body parts including genitals and legs near the controversial US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) food aid collection points”.

Maynard testified that “The medical teams here have also been seeing a clear pattern of people being shot in certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting. These are mainly from the militarised distribution points, where starving civilians are going to try and get food but then report getting targeted by Israeli soldiers or quadcopters”.

Now IDF officials have admitted that they were training the ISIS-linked gangs that were actually doing the aid lootings, which were then falsely blamed on Hamas to justify setting up fake aid sites doubling as death traps to massacre starving Palestinians.

