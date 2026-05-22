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Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
3h

The IDF is worse than any Nazi thug! Damn them and damn Israel!

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
2h

The IDF wants to send a message: "If you try to help Palestinians, THIS is what will happen to you!"

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