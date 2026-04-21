The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
33m

Zio-Nazi Psychotics!

Reply
Share
Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
28m

Israel is the world’s worst country for human rights violations! No other country is as corrupt and evil as Israel! Other countries like Sweden should denounce this evil!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture