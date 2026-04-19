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Abraham Benrubi we/us/ours's avatar
Abraham Benrubi we/us/ours
9h

It's a bummer to have to put a "heart" on this kind of post. Should be a broken heart. Shattered. Weeping.

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FightFrog167's avatar
FightFrog167
11h

So why don’t these IOF stop this war?

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