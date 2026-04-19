In a new article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, former IDF militants admit to committing genocidal war crimes in Gaza.

One former militant admitted to his commander killing an unarmed father and his three sons, and then spitting on their bodies.

“When we got to our destination, I realized that these weren’t terrorists. It was an old guy and three boys, maybe teenagers. Not one of them was armed. But their bodies were riddled with bullets; their organs were pouring out. I had never seen anything like that so close up,” he said, adding, “the battalion commander came over with his people, and one spat on the bodies and yelled, ‘This is what happens to anybody who messes with Israel, you sons of bitches.’ I was in shock, but I kept quiet because I’m a loser, just a gutless coward.”

Another ex- IDF militant said, “The soldiers on watch noticed five Palestinians crossing the line they weren’t allowed to cross, heading for northern Gaza. Everybody went crazy. There was a big mess. The battalion commander gave an order to overwhelm them with fire, even though they hadn’t been confirmed as armed or anything like that. A tank started shooting at them with its machine gun. Hundreds of bullets,” adding, “A few hours later, a D9 [Caterpillar armored bulldozer] buried them in the sand.”

She told the paper that, “The one who survived was put in a cage at the outpost, and they said we had to wait for a Shin Bet man to interrogate him. But no interrogator from the Shin Bet security service came that day.”

She was quoted as saying, “ a few soldiers called me, so I went with them to the cage. The Palestinian sat there, cuffed and blindfolded, and seemed to be freezing from the cold. Suddenly, one of the soldiers took out his penis and started pissing on him. He told him, ‘This is for Be’eri, you asshole, this is for Nova’”.

Another militant admitted that “We got to the Palestinian and he immediately held up his hands. It was obvious he was unarmed. The officer came near him, waited a few seconds, and just fired – without asking questions, without the suspect doing anything.”

Another admitted that “We would go into Palestinian homes and people would just take pleasure in destruction, I’ve seen people taking electric appliances, gold necklaces, cash, everything … it particularly pained me when people would burn photos of Palestinians or pee on them.”

He added, “Once, a soldier noticed that I wasn’t comfortable with it and said, ‘What’s with you? They aren’t coming back here anyway; their story is done.’”

Another former IDF militant from Unit 504, “one of whose jobs was to interrogate prisoners,” admitted to using sexual torture on a detainee, saying, “He took a couple of cable ties and attached one to his penis and one to his balls. He asked him a question, and when he didn’t answer he pulled the cable ties tighter. They repeated it over and over; there was crazy yelling. He never stopped yelling, as if his soul were leaving his body.”

One militant from the Shaldag special forces unit said, “When there was talk about all the terrorists getting killed by the special means the unit used in the tunnels, people were excited, while I was reminded of the Holocaust”.

The Latest Of Many Admissions.

This is just the latest of many admissions from former IDF militants to committing genocidal war crimes in Gaza.

In the documentary “Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War”, multiple former IDF militants admit to being repeatedly told there are “no innocents” in Gaza.

“One time the Brigade Rabbi sat down next to me… (and said) that we must take revenge on all of them, including civilians, that we shouldn’t discriminate, and that this was the only way,” one former militant said.

Another IDF militant who guarded the fake “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid sites previously told Haaretz that the IDF established “a border in front of them that they don’t notice,” quoting him saying “A line that if they cross, I can shoot them, it’s like a game of cat and mouse. They try to come from a different way each time, and I’m there with the sniper rifle, and the officers are shouting at me, ‘Get off, get off.’ I shoot 50-60 bullets every day, I stopped counting X’s. I have no idea how many I killed. A lot. Children.”

Two other IDF militants stationed at the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” sites also told Haaretz :

It’s a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They’re treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. and I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it’s been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.

One IDF militant speaking to Sky News said that , “Every commander can choose for himself what he does. So it’s kind of like the Wild West. So, some commanders can really decide to do war crimes and bad things and don’t face the consequences of that” adding, “many of his comrades believed there were no innocents in Gaza” and saying, “think the core of it, that in their mind, these people aren’t innocent.”.

In the documentary “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack”, one IDF militant who took part in the torture of Palestinian detainees at Sde Teimen admitted , “I don’t even think that in the Israeli society, there is a need for a cover-up these days, you can do almost whatever you want when it comes to Gazans, honestly, I think that is how Israeli society has been dehumanizing Palestinians for years”.

The recent article from Haaretz is just the latest admission from IDF militants that they took part in committing a modern-day Holocaust in Gaza.

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