It is not a secret that I have not been impressed with Trump’s foreign policy, finding it hard to argue against the fact that while he campaigned on “no new wars” and “America First,” he has carried out the Neo-cons dreams on almost every policy.

However, there is one benefit to Trump’s foreign policy: he has dropped much of the propaganda pretence and often blurts the quiet part out loud, waking more people up to the realities of U.S. foreign policy than Noam Chomsky, Michael Parenti, and Howard Zinn combined.

Take Venezuela, for example. One of the U.S.’s primary motives for its longstanding regime change war in Venezuela has been oil.

As journalist Vijay Prashad has documented :

In 2001, (Venezuelan president Hugo) Chávez’s Bolivarian process passed a law called the Organic Hydrocarbons Law, which asserted state ownership over all oil and gas reserves, held upstream activities of exploration and extraction for the state-controlled companies, but allowed private firms – including foreign firms – to participate in downstream activities (such as refining and sale). Venezuela, which has the world’s largest petroleum reserves, had already nationalized its oil through laws in 1943 and then repeated in 1975. However, in the 1990s as part of the neoliberal reforms pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and by the large US-owned oil companies, the oil industry was substantially privatized. When Chávez enacted the new law, it brought the state back into control of the oil industry (whose foreign oil sales were responsible for 80% of the country’s external revenues). This deeply angered the US-owned oil companies – particularly ExxonMobil and Chevron – which put pressure on the government of US President George W. Bush to act against Chávez.

While the motive for regime change in Venezuela was always oil, Trump and his allies were the first to drop the pretence of “democracy” or “national security” and outright admit the desire to take Venezuela’s oil.

While campaigning for president in 2024, Trump outright admitted , “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

Similarly, before the Trump administration’s kidnapping of Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, his ally, Florida representative María Elvira Salazar, admitted , “Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day because there will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. American companies can go in and fix all the oil pipe, the whole oil rigs and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies or everything that has to do with oil and the derivatives.”

Trump and his administration have similarly ripped the mask off the reality of American sanctions.

His Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, repeatedly boasted that U.S. sanctions on Iran were intended to harm regular Iranians in hopes it would lead them to rise up and effect regime change, saying:

What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the economic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into freefall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street. and If you look at a speech I gave at the economic club of New York last March, I said that I believe the Iranian currency was on the verge of collapse, that if I were an Iranain citizen, I would take my money out. President Trump ordered treasury and our OFAC division, (Office of Foreign Asset Control) to put maximum pressure on Iran, and it’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed, we saw a major bank go under, the central bank has started to print money, there is a dollar shortage, they are not able to get imports and this is why the people took to the streets. This is economic statecraft, no shots fired, and things are moving in a very positive way here

Trump himself similarly ripped the mask off his brutal Cuba blockade, designed to starve the people of Cuba to force regime change.

Referring to the blockade, Trump boasted that he’s imposing a “humanitarian threat” on Cuba to impose regime change, boasting that “There’s an embargo. There’s no oil. There’s no money. There’s no anything”.

Trump has similarly ripped the mask off the Zionist lobby’s influence on U.S. foreign policy, openly boasting about selling his foreign policy off to rich Zionist donors.

Trump has repeatedly boasted that during his first term, Sheldon and Miriam Adelson controlled his Middle East policy, and since Sheldon’s passing, Miriam during his current term.

During his speech to the Israeli Knesset in October of last year, Trump boasted :

As president, I terminated the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. And ultimately, I terminated Iran’s nuclear program with, things called B-2 bombers. It was, swift and it was accurate, and it was, a military beauty. I authorized the spending of billions of dollars, which went to Israel’s defense, as you know. And after years of broken promises from many other American presidents, you know that they kept promising. I never understood it until I got there. There was a lot of pressure put on these presidents. It was put on me too, but I didn’t yield to the pressure. But every president for decades said, “We’re gonna do it.” The difference is I kept my promise and officially recognized the capital of Israel and moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem.

then pointing to his pro-Israel donor Miriam Adelson and saying, “Isn’t that right, Miriam?”

He added, “Miriam and Sheldon would come into the office. They’d call me, he’d call me. I think he, I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I can think of … she loves Israel. But she loves it, and they would come in, and her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him. He was a very aggressive, very supportive of me. And, he’d call up, ‘Can I come over and see you?’ I’d say, ‘Sheldon, I’m the President of the United States, it doesn’t work that way.’ He’d come in but they, , were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about Golan Heights, which is probably one of the greatest things to ever happen to Israel.”

He even admitted, “ I actually asked her, I’m gonna get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once, I said, ‘So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?’ She refused to answer. That means, that might mean Israel”.

Trump later boasted when introducing Miriam at an event, “Miriam (Adelson) gave my campaign $250 million, her husband Sheldon was an amazing guy, he’d come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon … he would always say ten minutes it turned out to be an hour and a half and what he did was he fought for Israel, it’s all he really fought for”.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Trump boasted , “nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran”.

From Venezuela to Cuba to Iran to the Zionist lobby, Trump has said the quiet part out loud about the hidden motives and depravity behind U.S. foreign policy.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.