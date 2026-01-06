How Trump 2024 Neo-Coned America First.
How Trump Tricked Much Of The Anti-War Right Into Supporting A Neo-Con Administration.
By now the idea that Trump is an anti-war president has been fully dispelled given the fact that bombed seven countries in his first year alone: Somalia, Nigeria, Yemen, Iraq Syria and Iran, provided $3.8 billion in arms to Israel for it’s genocide in Gaza and wars in the West Bank, Syria, Qatar, Lebanon and Yemen and recently carried out a regime change bombingin Venezuela and kidnapped the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, not to mention the new wars he has threatened in Cuba, Iran, Colombia, Greenland and Mexico.
But how did Trump convince so many of his followers that he was going to be “America First” and an anti-war president?
Much of it stems from a misunderstanding of what his actual foreign policy was during his first term.
Supporters of Trump, who believed him to be anti-war, often repeated the slogan that he “didn’t start any new wars”, but this ignored the fact that Trump ramped up almost every already existing war.
Trump in his first term:
Vetoed a bill that would have ended American support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen.
Ramped up Obama’s drone war and the civilian casualties caused by it
Dropped the “Mother of All Bombs” on Afghanistan , “compared to a small nuclear weapon”.
Places crushing sanctions on Iran , which his then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, boasted were intended to make things “much worse for the Iranian people,” and assassinated Qasem Soleimani, one of the country’s top generals.
Bombed the Syrian government twice and placed crushing sanctions on Syria, and occupied one third of the country, in order to keep it in “rubble”.
Recognised illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
Recognised Israeli-occupied Jerusalem as its capital.
Supported Israel’s slaughter of peaceful protestors in Gaza during the Great March of Return in 2018.
Placed crushing sanctions on Venezuela that killed tens of thousands of people and supported multiple failed coup attempts in the country.
Back a successful coup in Bolivia.
Supplied lethal arms to Ukraine, fuelling the proxy war in the Donbas region.
Blocked the Minsk Accords, which would have ended the proxy war in Donbas.
Pulled out of the INF Nuclear treaty with Russia.
Reinstated the economic siege embargo on Cuba.
While some believed Trump not starting any new wars meant he was a peacemaker, they ignored the fact that he continued and ramped up every single existing American war.
Furthermore, many ignored Trump’s deep ties to the pro-war Israel lobby and military-industrial complex.
Trump himself boasted that his campaign got $250 million from Israel lobbyist Miriam Adelson, who has since pushed him to back Israel’s genocide in Gaza and start wars in the Middle East for Israel in Iran, Yemen and elsewhere.
Furthermore, J.D. Vance-who was touted as an America First anti-interventionist figure when he was first picked by Trump as Vice President- is essentially a Trojan horse of Peter Thiel, co-founder of the war profiteering tech company, Palantir, which has scored contract with the American, Ukraine and Israeli militaries during the war in Afghanistan, Ukraine proxy war, Genocide in Gaza and Israeli war on Lebanon.
Some more well-read people arguing that Trump 2024 would be more anti-war, argued that Trump’s foreign policy during his first term was hawkish because he surrounded himself with Neo-cons such as Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, and the fact that he picked figures such as Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence meant his polices would be more anti-interventionist.
But picking Gabbard and others was part of the pay-op. While Gabbard was once a staunch opponent of war with Iran and Venezuela, she has stayed silent as Trump carried out the exact policies she used to oppose.
The point of picking Gabbard as director of national intelligence was to sheepdog the anti-war right into MAGA, only to play a bait and switch and carry out all of the Neo-con wars she once opposed, and have her go along with them.
Furthermore, those believing Trump would be anti-war ignored the fact that he picked Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State, who had previously taken in hundreds of thousands of dollars from Israel lobby groups, and has a long documented history of supporting neocon wars.
Fundamentally, Trump 2024 was a psy-op, designed to sheepdog the anti-war nationalist and libertarian right into a Neo-con presidency brought to you by Miriam Adelson and Palantir.
This is not a partisan issue; this exact same article could have been written in 2009 about how Obama tricked the anti-war left.
The fundamental lesson here is that the only serious way to end the endless war machine is to do it outside of the two-party duopoly, and anyone thinking that the Democratic or Republican Party won’t continue and ramp up every war will fool themselves time and time again.
This is exactly what I was telling people during 2024. Trump was in no way some anti-war president. The only way to believe that is to ignore what he was doing in his first term.
I'd rephrase this. It's not that Trump "neo-conned Merikkka" in general or MAGAts in particular. No, they "neo-conned" themselves in the name of tribalism, just like #BlueAnon tribal-conned themselves over the second term of Dear Leader.
The real con, per the above, is the duopoly. Yes, they may have differences TO SOME DEGREE (but not immense on things like opposing national health care by both halves) on domestic policy issues, but really, none at all on foreign policy. Both are beholden to Nat-Sec Nutsacks™ whether or not said persons are actually neocons.
Hell, an allegedly deep anti-war rightist like Justin Raimondo conned himself, more on non-war than war issues, vis-a-vis Trump, Pat Buchanan and all sorts of people in between. https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2019/06/antiwar-whats-it-good-for-and-rip.html