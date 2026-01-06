By now the idea that Trump is an anti-war president has been fully dispelled given the fact that bombed seven countries in his first year alone: Somalia, Nigeria, Yemen, Iraq Syria and Iran, provided $3.8 billion in arms to Israel for it’s genocide in Gaza and wars in the West Bank, Syria, Qatar, Lebanon and Yemen and recently carried out a regime change bombingin Venezuela and kidnapped the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, not to mention the new wars he has threatened in Cuba, Iran, Colombia, Greenland and Mexico.

But how did Trump convince so many of his followers that he was going to be “America First” and an anti-war president?

Much of it stems from a misunderstanding of what his actual foreign policy was during his first term.

Supporters of Trump, who believed him to be anti-war, often repeated the slogan that he “didn’t start any new wars”, but this ignored the fact that Trump ramped up almost every already existing war.

Trump in his first term:

While some believed Trump not starting any new wars meant he was a peacemaker, they ignored the fact that he continued and ramped up every single existing American war.

Furthermore, many ignored Trump’s deep ties to the pro-war Israel lobby and military-industrial complex.

Trump himself boasted that his campaign got $250 million from Israel lobbyist Miriam Adelson, who has since pushed him to back Israel’s genocide in Gaza and start wars in the Middle East for Israel in Iran, Yemen and elsewhere.

Furthermore, J.D. Vance-who was touted as an America First anti-interventionist figure when he was first picked by Trump as Vice President- is essentially a Trojan horse of Peter Thiel, co-founder of the war profiteering tech company, Palantir, which has scored contract with the American, Ukraine and Israeli militaries during the war in Afghanistan, Ukraine proxy war, Genocide in Gaza and Israeli war on Lebanon.

Some more well-read people arguing that Trump 2024 would be more anti-war, argued that Trump’s foreign policy during his first term was hawkish because he surrounded himself with Neo-cons such as Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, and the fact that he picked figures such as Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence meant his polices would be more anti-interventionist.

But picking Gabbard and others was part of the pay-op. While Gabbard was once a staunch opponent of war with Iran and Venezuela, she has stayed silent as Trump carried out the exact policies she used to oppose.

The point of picking Gabbard as director of national intelligence was to sheepdog the anti-war right into MAGA, only to play a bait and switch and carry out all of the Neo-con wars she once opposed, and have her go along with them.

Furthermore, those believing Trump would be anti-war ignored the fact that he picked Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State, who had previously taken in hundreds of thousands of dollars from Israel lobby groups, and has a long documented history of supporting neocon wars.

Fundamentally, Trump 2024 was a psy-op, designed to sheepdog the anti-war nationalist and libertarian right into a Neo-con presidency brought to you by Miriam Adelson and Palantir.

This is not a partisan issue; this exact same article could have been written in 2009 about how Obama tricked the anti-war left.

The fundamental lesson here is that the only serious way to end the endless war machine is to do it outside of the two-party duopoly, and anyone thinking that the Democratic or Republican Party won’t continue and ramp up every war will fool themselves time and time again.

