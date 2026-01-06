The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
1h

This is exactly what I was telling people during 2024. Trump was in no way some anti-war president. The only way to believe that is to ignore what he was doing in his first term.

https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2019/08/09/the-persistent-myth-that-trump-opposes-war/

https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2019/11/18/25-times-trump-has-been-dangerously-hawkish-on-russia/

https://www.thenation.com/article/world/opcw-leaks-syria/

https://jacobin.com/2023/06/donald-trump-tucker-carlson-antiwar-foreign-policy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNnjqsAbYoU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wwm4OiYY5M

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKFPL9JtA3b8EJHhNNGHHcpCmTGR9jU-B

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
3h

I'd rephrase this. It's not that Trump "neo-conned Merikkka" in general or MAGAts in particular. No, they "neo-conned" themselves in the name of tribalism, just like #BlueAnon tribal-conned themselves over the second term of Dear Leader.

The real con, per the above, is the duopoly. Yes, they may have differences TO SOME DEGREE (but not immense on things like opposing national health care by both halves) on domestic policy issues, but really, none at all on foreign policy. Both are beholden to Nat-Sec Nutsacks™ whether or not said persons are actually neocons.

Hell, an allegedly deep anti-war rightist like Justin Raimondo conned himself, more on non-war than war issues, vis-a-vis Trump, Pat Buchanan and all sorts of people in between. https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2019/06/antiwar-whats-it-good-for-and-rip.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture