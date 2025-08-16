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NewWave's avatar
NewWave
Aug 16, 2025

Nice article. It shows and proves the USA involvement in starting the Ukraine war. Why it started and by whom. I love the US but not its foreign policy.

Does the author understand how few Americans are aware of these facts?

There’s many foolish Americans who to this very day blame only Russia for this fiasco. That the USA is completely innocent. It is not so.

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mois78's avatar
mois78
Aug 16, 2025

Non of my friends and neighbors knew anything about 2014 coup in Ukraine? They also never heard of Victoria Nuland, or her comment eff the EU? Our people ONLY knows the spins of our neocon overlords.

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