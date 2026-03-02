The current unfolding American/Israeli war on Iran was in large part bought by two of Trump’s largest pro-Israel donors, the late Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam.

In 2016, when Trump first ran for president, the Washington Post reported that , “The couple gave a total of more than $21.2 million to Trump’s cause, contributing to several organizations, including Trump’s campaign, Republican committees and a pro-Trump super PAC, according to federal finance disclosures.”

This money, in large part, was given in exchange for Trump to carry out Israel’s desired policy on Iran.

As responsible statecraft reported Adelson, in 2013, “proposed that then-President Obama should scrap nuclear negotiations with Iran and instead fire a nuclear weapon into ‘the middle of the [Iranian] desert’” and has been quoted saying, “I really don’t care what happens to Iran. I am for Israel.”

Trump, looking back at his first term as president, has not hidden the influence Adelson’s money had on his Middle East policy.

During a speech to the Israeli Knesset Trump boasted, “Miriam and Sheldon would come into the office. They’d call me, he’d call me. I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I can think of … she loves Israel. But she loves it, and they would come in, and her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him. He was a very aggressive, very supportive of me. And, he’d call up, ‘Can I come over and see you?’ I’d say, ‘Sheldon, I’m the President of the United States, it doesn’t work that way.’ He’d come in”.

Trump similarly boasted on the campaign trail in 2024 that, “Miriam and Sheldon would come into the White House probably almost more than anybody outside of people that work there. And they were always after — and as soon as I’d give them something — always for Israel. As soon as I’d give them something, they’d want something else”, and last year boasted , “Sheldon was an amazing guy, and he’d come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon. he’d always say 10 minutes, it turned out to be about an hour-and-a-half, and what he did is he fought for Israel. He just wanted to take care of Israel”.

He boasted that Miriam and Sheldon Adelson were “responsible for so much” during his fist term including when he “terminated the disastrous Iran nuclear deal”, the deal negotiated in 2015 that limited Iran’s nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief, which Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to stop by giving a speech in front of the U.S. congress urging them to block the deal.

In 2017, after Trump “opted not to push for steps that could undo the nuclear agreement,” he added a line in his speech saying he “could still cancel the deal ‘at any time.’” Politico reported that, “The line was added to Trump’s speech after (John) Bolton, … reached the president by phone on Thursday afternoon from Las Vegas, where Bolton was visiting with Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson. Bolton urged Trump to include a line in his remarks noting that he reserved the right to scrap the agreement entirely”.

Bolton, an Iran hawk who later became Trump’s national security adviser in 2018, was also deeply connected to the Adelsons.

Trump’s former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, admitted in his recently released text messages with Jeffery Epstein in 2018 that “Bolton only doing what Sheldon Adelson tells him to do-- I got John the job but he will not cross Sheldon”.

At the behest of Sheldon Adelson, Trump pulled out of the Iran deal in May of 2018, ending American diplomacy with Iran and ushering in harsher American sanctions on Iran designed to pave the way for regime change.

Trump’s then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boasted that because of the new sanctions, “Things are much worse for the Iranian people [with the US sanctions], and we are convinced that will lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”.

While Sheldon Adelson died in 2021, his wife Miriam has been equally influential over Trump’s foreign policy during his current term.

Trump boasted earlier this year that , “Miriam gave my campaign, indirectly and directly, $250 million, she was number one”, and credited her for when he “terminated Iran’s nuclear program with, things called B-2 bombers” later admitting, “I actually asked her, I’m gonna get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once, I said, ‘So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?’ She refused to answer. That means, that might mean Israel”.

Trump again boasted to the Daily Caller that his first round of bombing in Iran in June of last year, which led up to the current war, was done for Israel, saying, “nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran”.

