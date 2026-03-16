One of the bogus justifications used for the U.S./Israeli war on Iran has been the fabricated claim that Iran intended to build a nuclear weapon.

But in March last year, U.S. intelligence assessed that the late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei- who was murdered by the U.S. and Israel- had no intention of developing a Nuclear weapon, noting , “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003, though pressure has probably built on him to do so.”

The real reason Ali Khamenei opposed building a nuclear weapon- and why he would have never approved one- was because he had continued a longstanding fatwa issued against an Iranian nuclear weapon by his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeini.

Veteran journalist Gareth Porter reported in Foreign Policy magazine that during the Iran/Iraq war, Khomeini determined Nuclear weapons to be “inconsistent with Islam” and therefore, “closed the door to such a program”.

Porter noted that this fatwa has been continued by Ali Khamenei, noting, “Khomeini’s Islamic ruling against all weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, was continued by Ali Khamenei, who had served as president under Khomeini and succeeded him as supreme leader in 1989” adding, “Khamenei had actually issued the anti-nuclear fatwa without any fanfare in the mid-1990s in response to a request from an official for his religious opinion on nuclear weapons.”

By killing Ali Khamenei in the name of stopping an Iranian nuclear weapon, the U.S. and Israel were actually killing the main obstacle in the way of the country obtaining one.

Analysts in the West believe that the new Iranian supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is less likely to continue the Fatwa against Nuclear Weapons.

The U.S. Washington Institute for Near East Policy wrote , “Over the medium term, he (Mojtaba Khamenei) and the IRGC may decide that Iran must move quickly to obtain nuclear weapons in order to forestall future U.S. and Israeli attacks.”

The greatest twist of Irony is that Iran would have never developed a Nuclear Weapon under Ali Khamenei; now, after the U.S./Israeli invasion, it is not clear if Mojtaba Khamenei will make that same decision.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber