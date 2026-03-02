Before launching the unfolding regime change war in Iran, the U.S. and Israel made clear their hope that the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other high-level government officials would lead to a mass uprising of Iranians who would carry out regime change, and potentially reinstall the former U.S./Israeli backed monarchy.

Announcing the regime change war , Trump said:

to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.

Benjamin Netanyahu similarly said , “I turn once again to you, the citizens of Iran: Do not miss this opportunity; it is a once-in-a-generation chance. Do not sit idly by. For soon your moment will arrive, the moment when you will be called to take to the streets in your masses. To take to the streets to finish the job, to topple the regime of horrors that embitters your lives. Your suffering and sacrifice will not be in vain. The help you have prayed for, that help has arrived.”

Before launching the war, one Israeli official told Axios , “The goal is to create all the conditions for the downfall of the Iranian regime, but developments will also depend on the extent to which the Iranian people rise up”.

The killing of Ali Khamenei, however, had the opposite effect that the U.S. and Israel were hoping for, and led to tens of thousands of his supporters to rise up across Iran to mourn his death and demand retaliation against the U.S. and Israel in response.

As journalist Ali Abunimah put it ,

Right away, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the perpetrators of this crime, got what they asked for: Iranians poured into the streets. They were not there to protest their government and overthrow it – as the warmongers had demanded – but to mourn their martyred leader and demand revenge.

The fact that the U.S. and Israel were relying on an anti-government uprising occurring after the killing of Ali Khamenei to carry out their regime change goal is underscored by the fact that, through a combination of sanctions, propaganda campaigns, and intelligence infiltration, the U.S. and Israel did everything they could prior to the war to foment their hoped-for rebellion.

Sanctions Coupled With Anti-Government Messaging To Foment Rebellion.

American officials have repeatedly made clear that the goal behind crushing sanctions on Iran was to inflict maximum suffering on the Iranian people, to be paired with anti-government messaging in hopes of fomenting a rebellion.

In his book, “The Art of Sanctions: A View From The Field”, Obama’s principal deputy coordinator of sanctions policy, Richard Nephew, boasted about the U.S. during the early 2010s placing crushing sanctions on Iran designed to crush the economy, while pushing messaging in Iran blaming the government for the economic crisis in hopes of fomenting a rebellion.

Nephew wrote in the book that because of U.S. sanctions, “Iran’s economy went from GDP growth of 3 percent to a 6.6 percent contraction between 2011 and 2012 . Iranian unemployment and inflation remained in the double digits. In 2012, Iran’s currency depreciated threefold in a matter of weeks, resulting in the hemorrhaging of Iranian hard-currency reserves” adding, “All the while, the United States expanded the ability of U.S. and foreign companies to sell Iranians technology used for personal communications, helping ensure that the Iranian public had the ability to learn more about the dire straits of their country’s economy and to communicate with one another”.

After Trump tore up in the Iran deal in 2018, these harsh sanctions were placed back on Iran for the same intention.

His then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, boasted “Things are much worse for the Iranian people [with the US sanctions], and we are convinced that will lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”.

Trump’s then special envoy to Iran and Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, boasted that because of the sanctions, “Iran was facing bankruptcy,” adding, “the regime would have faced a choice between economic collapse and mass uprising, or halting the nuclear program.”

Trump’s current Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has repeatedly credited U.S. sanctions as the cause of the recent protests that occurred in Iran saying, “What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the economic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into freefall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street”.

Bessent also boasted :

If you look at a speech I gave at the economic club of New York last March, I said that I believe the Iranian currency was on the verge of collapse, that if I were an Iranain citizen, I would take my money out. President Trump ordered treasury and our OFAC division, (Office of Foreign Asset Control) to put maximum pressure on Iran, and it’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed, we saw a major bank go under, the central bank has started to print money, there is a dollar shortage, they are not able to get imports and this is why the people took to the streets. This is economic statecraft, no shots fired, and things are moving in a very positive way here.

All the while, the CIA and Mossad were spreading messaging in Iran blaming the economic situation, intentionally inflicted by the U.S. sanctions, on the Iranian government, in an attempt to stir up anti-government sentiment.

Damon Wilson, the head of the National Endowment for Democracy, a cutout of the CIA’s regime change arm, boasted during a House Appropriations Committee hearing that, “the endowment has been making investments over years that have ensured that there have been secure communications, including Starlinks, other means, file casting that allowed information to go both in and out of the country (Iran) at a time when the regime tried to hide its brutal crackdown” adding, “Part of what we see manifesting is a response that our partners have helped tell the Iranian people the story that the regime has squandered their own resources on supporting proxies throughout the Middle East to the point where they cannot manage their own water supplies for Tehran. And these stories have not just emerged, they are ones that have been covered, documented, and shared with the Iranian people consistently through our work.”

He added, “We’ve been investing in communication tools over the years that allow for information to be sent into Iran even when internet connectivity is blocked. We specifically began supporting the deployment, the operation of about 200 Starlinks early on”.

Israeli intelligence ran a similar intelligence operation in Iran, attempting to foment a rebellion and support for Reza Pahlavi, the U.S.-based son of the former Shah of Iran, who was installed by the U.S. after it overthrew Iran’s elected president Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953, and who was overthrown in the Islamic revolution in 1979.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab uncovered an Israeli bot network which was created to “advance a narrative of regime change in Iran” during the first rounds of U.S./Israeli bombings of Iran in June of last year.

During the bombing, the network shared videos and images in Persian, including:

-images and videos of alleged civil unrest and instability in Iran -a series of posts highlighting the alleged economic upheaval in Iran after the first few rounds of bombings -(telling) followers to head to ATMs to withdraw money, emphasized that the Islamic Republic was ‘stealing our money to escape with its officials,’ and urged followers to rise up against the regime -urging followers to get on their balconies at 8 p.m. each evening and shout ‘Death to Khamenei’ -appeared to make another push to trigger unrest by questioning the ceasefire -Shared several instances of videos edited and shared to mislead viewers about protest activity occurring in Iran -Shared headline claiming Officials flee the country; High-ranking officials leave Iran one after another

Following the bombing, Citizen Lab noted that the network, “subsequently pivoted to content related to the country’s ongoing water and energy crisis” and “energy shortage” in what it described as a “likely attempt to continue to escalate tensions between Iranian citizens and their government.”

Similarly, in 2023, after Reza Pahlavi went to Israel and “met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and paid a visit to the Western Wall, where he said he prayed ‘for the day when the good people of Iran and Israel can renew our historic friendship.’ He even consulted Israeli water management scientists, whom he dubbed the ‘best experts in the field,’ to help him develop a plan of action for Iran’s water crisis, which has also been a major point of contention for protestors”, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that, “a large-scale digital influence campaign in Persian was underway, operated out of Israel and funded by a private entity that receives government support” which, “promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy. The campaign relies on ‘avatars,’ fake online personas posing as Iranian citizens on social media”.

The paper added, “While Pahlavi declares that he’s not running for any position, in recent years, a social media campaign has been calling for the monarchy’s restoration, with Reza on the throne. According to the sources, part of this effort is based on a network of fake accounts originating in Israel”.

Attempting To Create A ‘Moderate Rebel’ Force.

After protests sparked in Iran earlier this year over concerns regarding the economy, the intended effect of the U.S. sanctions regime, U.S. and Israeli intelligence infiltrated the protests in an apparent attempt to create a rebel force that would enact regime change during the American/Israeli war.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that , “foreign actors are arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed,” an obvious reference to U.S. and Israeli intelligence.

Similarly during the protests Israel’s Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu boasted that , “When we attacked in Iran during ‘Rising Lion’ we were on its soil and knew how to lay the groundwork for a strike. I can assure you that we have some of our people operating there right now” and the former head of the Military Intelligence Directorat in Israel, Tamir Hayma, said , “There is currently a very significant influence operation by the US” in Iran.

Through laying the groundwork, the U.S. and Israel believed they had created the conditions for a mass uprising to finish off their regime change goal once the bombing started and the assassinations of high-level Iranian officials started, and are now learning that their plan has failed.

