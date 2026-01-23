Recently , Maria Corina Machado, the U.S./Israeli opposition puppet from Venezuela, met with Reza Pahlavi, the U.S./Israeli opposition puppet from Iran.

Both figures supported each others pro-war advocacy with Machado saying, “I expressed my deep admiration for the Iranian people, who continue to fight for their future with immense courage in the face of brutal repression” and Reza Pahlavi saying, “A free Iran and a free Venezuela will end decades of chaos, terror, and destruction, and leave a legacy of peace, stability, and prosperity.”

In reality, both Maria Corina Machado and Reza Pahlavi are part of the wider phenomenon of U.S. and Israeli puppets who have next to zero popular support in their native countries, but are propped up as the face of the opposition by Western media and governments in order to manufacture consent for war.

In the case of Maria Corina Machado she had long functioned as the United States’ top puppet in Venezuela, since 2003, when she founded the NGO “Sumate”, which was, “financed by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI), all three of which are known across Latin America for their attempts to destabilize progressive governments under the guise of ‘democracy promotion’.”

At the behest of the U.S., she :

-helped lead the 2002 coup that briefly overthrew a democratically elected president (Hugo Chavez), and signed the Carmona Decree that erased the Constitution and dissolved every public institution overnight. -worked hand in hand with Washington to justify regime change, using her platform to demand foreign military intervention to ‘liberate’ Venezuela through force. -pushed for the U.S. sanctions that strangled the economy, knowing exactly who would pay the price: the poor, the sick, the working class. -helped construct the so-called ‘interim government’ a Washington backed puppet show run by a self-appointed ‘president’ who looted Venezuela’s resources abroad while children at home went hungry.

In 2020, she made an alliance with Israel, signing an inter party agreement with the ruling Likud party, which promised to, “bring the people of Israel closer to the people of Venezuela whileadvancing, together, the Western values to which both parties subscribe: freedom, liberty, and a market economy.”

When the U.S. regime change efforts were ramping up in Venezuela, with backing from Israel, Maria Corina Machado began to promise she would be a loyal puppet to both states, promoting the U.S. that, “We will open Venezuela for foreign investment, I am talking about a 1.7 trillion dollar opportunity, not only in oil and gas, … but also in mining, in gold, in infrastructure, power. We will open markets, we will have security for foreign investment, and a massive privatization program that is waiting for you” and promising Israel, “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America”- in hopes she would be installed as leader of Venezuela after the regime change operation.

Instead, she was paraded around in the West as the leader of the opposition in Venezuela, despite the fact that polls show 91 percent of the country has an “unfavorable opinion about the opposition leader María Corina Machado”.

This was because- despite the fact that 93 percent of Venezuelans oppose military intervention in Venezuela- she cheered on U.S. imperialism in Venezuela, giving the impression that the U.S. would be “greeted as liberators”.

As Wikileaks founder Julian Assange documented , Machado repeatedly cheered on U.S. intervention in Venezuela, including by saying:

-5 December 2025, Machado on CBS Face the Nation: “I say this from Oslo right now, I have dedicated this award to [President Trump] because I think that he finally has put Venezuela in where it should be, in terms of a priority for the United States national security.” - 30 October 2025, Bloomberg interview: “Military escalation may be the only way... the United States may need to intervene directly” -17 October 2025, call to Benjamin Netanyahu on Israel’s conduct in Gaza: “The Nobel Peace Prize laureate told the Prime Minister that she greatly appreciates his decisions and resolute actions in the course of the war.” -October 2025, Fox News interview on U.S. military strikes on civilian vessels: “justified.” -5 October 2025, interview in The Sunday Times on the U.S. military buildup and extra-judicial assassination strikes against civilian boats: Trump’s strikes are “visionary”. “I totally support his strategy.” -February 2025, interview with Donald Trump Jr.: “We’re going to kick the government out of the oil sector ... American companies are going to make a lot of money ... forget Saudi Arabia, we have more oil.” -9 February 2019, interview with EL PAÍS: Maduro will only leave “in the face of a real threat from a more powerful state.” - February 2014, testimony before U.S. Congress: “The only path left is the use of force.”

After Trump’s kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, the U.S. abandoned the prospect of Machado being installed as leader, which she had hoped for, with Trump correctly saying she “doesn’t have the support”.

While Maria Corina Machado has no popular support in Venezuela, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former U.S. installed monarch in Iran, has not even lived in the country for years, having lived in Washington DC since 1978.

Israel first took interest in Pahlavi after a visit he made to Israel in 2023, where he met with then Intelligence Minister, Gila Gamlie, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

During the visit, Pahlavi, “met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and paid a visit to the Western Wall, where he said he prayed ‘for the day when the good people of Iran and Israel can renew our historic friendship’” and “even consulted Israeli water management scientists, whom he dubbed the ‘best experts in the field,’ to help him develop a plan of action for Iran’s water crisis, which has also been a major point of contention for protestors”.

Following the visit, Israeli intelligence ran an online propaganda campaign in order to make it look like Pahlavi had popular support in Iran.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that following the visit, “a large-scale digital influence campaign in Persian was underway, operated out of Israel and funded by a private entity that receives government support” which “promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy”.

Haaretz wrote, “in recent years a social media campaign has been calling for the monarchy’s restoration, with Reza on the throne. According to the sources, part of this effort is based on a network of fake accounts originating in Israel”.

Despite the fact that much of the “support” for Reza Pahlavi in “Iran” actually comes from an Israeli bot campaign, he is portrayed in the mainstream media as a popular opposition figure in Iran and, like Maria Corina Machado, cheers on U.S. military intervention.

In his numerous mainstream media appearances , Reza Pahlavi has been openly calling for the U.S. to bomb Iran, “The best way to ensure that there will be less people killed in Iran is to intervene sooner, so this regime finally collapses and puts an end to all the problems that we are facing”.

From Maria Corina Machado to Reza Pahlavi, every U.S.-Israeli war has a puppet pretending to be the leader of the opposition in the targeted country, who is paraded around advocating for U.S. and Israeli intervention, in order to give the impression that the people support the U.S. and Israel’s blood-soaked imperialism.

