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Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
6h

It is All Planned. Nothing is left to hazard.

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Melapotamos's avatar
Melapotamos
12hEdited

Surely Hezbollah’s defeat at Israeli hands in 2024 was instrumental in toppling Assad? More so than the rebels in Syria? After all, Assad survived in power in the 2010s due to Hezbollah helping him defeat the rebels

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