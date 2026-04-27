Reports in Israeli media indicate that the new Western-installed Syrian government led by former Al Qaeda militant Ahmed al-Sharaa has been aiding Israel against the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah and Israel’s campaign to ethnically cleanse and seize Southern Lebanon.

For context, the U.S. regime change war on Syria, which included “one of the costliest covert action programs in the history of the CIA” involving billions of dollars in a arms and training for rebel groups, as well as suffocating sanctions and a military occupation of Syria’s oil and wheat rich northeast, culminated in the former government led by Bashar Al-Assad being overthrown by Rebels and replaced with Ahmed al-Sharaa in late 2024.

One of the key motives behind this 13-year-long regime change war against the Assad government was to stop Syria from supporting Hezbollah.

One 2015 State Department cable referring to the regime change war in Syria writes that after regime change, “Hezbollah in Lebanon would be cut off from its Iranian sponsor since Syria would no longer be a transit point for Iranian training, assistance and missiles,” adding, “ America can and should help them (Syrian rebels) - and by doing so help Israel”.

According to the Likud-connected Israeli journalist Amit Segal, this is exactly what is happening now that Al Sharaa is in power.

In a recent article, Segal wrote, referring to Israel’s war on Lebanon, that, “Israel needs—and has received—the help of another pair of hands: those belonging to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.”

He added in the article that, “In a recent visit to the Chatham House research institute in London, al-Sharaa stated that Syria ‘paid a heavy price for Hezbollah’s involvement’ and that his duty now is to ‘cut the lifeline’ of the organization passing through his territory.”

Ways in which the former Al Qaeda militant is aiding Israel in its war on Lebanon, listed by Segal include the fact that “videos are also circulating on Telegram showing Syrian soldiers manning roadblocks near the Lebanese border, searching Hezbollah trucks and tearing down posters of Nasrallah. In one video, a Syrian officer is heard telling a Hezbollah operative, ‘The days when Syria was your backyard are over; now we are the ones in charge here.’” and that “Between April 15 and 19, Syrian security forces thwarted several rocket attacks directed at Israel by seizing a truck containing ready-to-fire rocket launchers and arresting members of a Hezbollah-linked cell.”

Segal boasted that Sharra is playing along with the Israeli agenda in Lebanon in order to get concessions from the U.S. and UK, writing, “In addition to an American rehabilitation package and the removal of sanctions, President al-Sharaa received a significant political and economic boost from the European Union this week. The EU mission proposed a full renewal of the 1978 cooperation agreement with Syria—a dramatic step providing the country access to development budgets, technical assistance and trade concessions. Alongside this, the EU announced a support package of 620 million euros for 2026-27, part of a wider rehabilitation plan expected to reach 2.5 billion euros.”

Segal boasted that, “it was ultimately Israel’s crippling” of Hezbollah in 2024 that “afforded the former jihadi the sudden opportunity to race for the grand prize in Damascus,” adding, “While Israel rightly remains deeply distrustful of its operation’s beneficiary, it’s nice to see the new regime pay us back for the favor.”

This is far from the first report in Israeli media showing that Ahmed al-Sharaa is aiding the Israeli war on Lebanon.

The Israeli outlet Ynet previously reported that one insider source said, “Syria is very important in this region. They are concerned about Hezbollah weapons smuggling, especially the weapons that worry Israel, anti-tank missiles. The Syrians have foiled smuggling attempts. There were Israeli operations in Syria carried out with [President Ahmad] al-Sharaa’s consent.”

Another report in the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that, “In Israel, there is a growing belief that, in light of Lebanon’s continued failure to deal with Hezbollah, and in light of the loss of American and Western confidence in the institutions of the Lebanese state, a new regional reality may develop - centered on understandings between Israel and The new Syrian regime Regarding the division of security responsibility in Lebanon”.

According to the report, “a scenario could unfold in which understandings between Israel and Syria will take shape: the IDF will take control of southern Lebanon, while the Syrians will operate in northern Lebanon against Hezbollah”.

The report added that, “According to sources in Israel, this is a possibility that is being examined as a consequence of the failure of all other routes - as a default born out of a vacuum”.

With Israeli media boasting about working with the new Syrian government in its war on Lebanon, the real motive behind the U.S. regime change campaign becomes more and more clear.

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