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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Jul 10, 2024

In an interview Chris Cuomo did with Bassem Youssef (I hope I spelled his name correctly), Youseff actually brought up how so much of what we were told about October 7th was false and Chris Cuomo's response was that if the media reported on that stuff, it would be "comparing the horrible in a way that distorts the reality". In other words, they won't correct the story because it would undermine the narrative that they are trying to push.

Here's the interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uc1_kvyvoe4&pp=ygUaYmFzc2VtIHlvdXNzZWYgY2hyaXMgY3VvbW8%3D

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Glove's avatar
Glove
Oct 1, 2024

Believing lies because you want them to be true defines your insanity. You have no proof because what you want to be true does not exist.

That makes you an idiot.

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