A U.S. war with Iran for Israel is reportedly “imminent”.

According to sources in the Trump administration speaking to Axios, “The Trump administration is closer to a major war in the Middle East than most Americans realize. It could begin very soon”.

The sources said that, “A U.S. military operation in Iran would likely be a massive, weeks-long campaign that would look more like full-fledged war than last month’s pinpoint operation in Venezuela” and “it would likely be a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign that’s much broader in scope — and more existential for the regime — than the Israeli-led 12-day war last June.”

Axios wrote that, “There’s no evidence a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran is on the horizon. But there’s more and more evidence that a war is imminent.”

Just like every preceding war, the possible U.S. regime change war in Iran has been preceded by a coordinated campaign from the mainstream media designed to manufacture consent for support for the war.

With the American public unconvinced by claims that Iran was weeks away from a Nuclear Weapon, given the U.S. director of national intelligence noted in March of last year , “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003” the mainstream media and it’s handlers in Western and Israeli intelligence dusted off the “atrocity propaganda” playbook and put forward an atrocity propaganda narrative around the recent protests in Iran.

Ignoring Vital Context.

In its reporting on the Iranian protests, the mainstream media ignored the vital context needed to fully explain what actually happened.

For one, the mainstream media ignored comments from Western officials, including the current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, admitting that protests in Iran due to economic concerns were the intentional effect of U.S. sanctions.

Scott Bessent twice boasted that U.S. sanctions on Iran sparked the initial protests over economic concerns in Iran saying:

What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the Economic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into free fall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street If you look at a speech I gave at the economic club of New York last March, I said that I believe the Iranian currency was on the verge of collapse, that if I were an Iranain citizen, I would take my money out. President Trump ordered treasury and our OFAC division, (Office of Foreign Asset Control) to put maximum pressure on Iran, and it’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed, we saw a major bank go under, the central bank has started to print money, there is a dollar shortage, they are not able to get imports and this is why the people took to the streets. This is economic statecraft, no shots fired, and things are moving in a very positive way here

Furthermore, the mainstream media ignored the fact - reported in Israeli media- that U.S. and Israeli intelligence infiltrated the protests in Iran to turn them in a violent, pro-regime change direction.

This includes:

A Mossad-connected X account in Persian, boasting, “Let’s all come out to the streets. The time has come. We are with you. Not just from afar and verbally. We are also with you in the field.”

Former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo wishing a “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them. ”

Israel’s Channel 14 reporting that “foreign actors are arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed.”

Former head of the Military Intelligence Directorat in Israel, Tamir Hayma, saying, “There is currently a very significant influence operation by the US” in Iran.

The Financial Times reporting that, “Another witness in western Tehran told the FT he saw about a dozen fit men, ‘looking like commandos’, dressed in similar black clothing, running through the area and calling on people to leave their homes and join the protests. ‘They were definitely organised, but I don’t know who was behind them,’ he said.”

Mossad connected Israeli journalist Yonah Jeremy Bob cryptically writing , “Only after the air is clear will the full story of the Mossad’s involvement likely be cleared to be told. But when it comes to the Mossad and Iran, there is always far more than meets the eye”.

Israel’s Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu boasting , “When we attacked in Iran during ‘Rising Lion’ we were on its soil and knew how to lay the groundwork for a strike. I can assure you that we have some of our people operating there right now”.

Along with ignoring this context, the mainstream media launched a coordinated propaganda campaign inflating the number of protestors killed by the Iranian government in order to manufacture consent for the likely upcoming war.

An Atrocity Propaganda Campaign.

On January 13th, the outlet “Iran International” began making anonymously sourced claims that 12,000 protestors were killed in Iran between January 8 and 9th, writing , “At least 12,000 people have been killed in Iran in the largest killing in the country’s contemporary history, much of it carried out on January 8 and 9 during an ongoing internet shutdown, according to senior government and security sources speaking to Iran International.”

“Iran International,” a former propaganda mouthpiece for the Saudi Arabian government, has apparently become the Israeli Mossad’s main mouthpiece for propaganda on Iran, with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid noting that “the Mossad is using this media outlet quite regularly for its information war” in reference to Iran International.

The same day as the unverified report came out from Iran International, the now Zionist-owned outlet CBS News put out a similarly questionable report, claiming that “two sources, including one inside Iran, told CBS News on Tuesday that at least 12,000, and possibly as many as 20,000 people have been killed.”

CBS News was bought by David Ellison’s Skydance at the behest of his father, Larry Ellison, the largest private donor to the Israeli Defence Forces and a close personal friend of Benjamin Netanyahu.

David Ellison himself reportedly “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

Ellison installed Bari Weiss as editor and chief of CBS News, a self-described “Zionist fanatic”, who has boasted that, “my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism”.

While Zionist propaganda outlets Iran International and CBS News began to spread unverified claims based on anonymous sources of tens of thousands killed in Iran, Time Magazine and The Guardian took the propaganda campaign a step further.

On January 25th, Time Magazine published an article claiming that “As many as 30,000 people could have been killed in the streets of Iran on Jan. 8 and 9 alone”.

The article was again sourced to anonymous sources, and was written by three Iranian exiles in favour of regime change, including Kay Armin Serjoie , who had previously written for the Times of Israel .

The only named source for the shocking claim of 30,000 people killed in two days was Amir Parasta, a German-Iranian eye surgeon and a lobbyist for Reza Pahlavi, the U.S. based son of the former U.S./Israeli backed Shah of Iran.

In recent years, Reza Pahlavi has made close contact with Israel, turning himself into an Israeli puppet.

As Forward reported in 2023, “Pahlavi traveled to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and paid a visit to the Western Wall, where he said he prayed ‘for the day when the good people of Iran and Israel can renew our historic friendship.’ He even consulted Israeli water management scientists, whom he dubbed the ‘best experts in the field,’ to help him develop a plan of action for Iran’s water crisis, which has also been a major point of contention for protestors.”

Following the visit, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that, “a large-scale digital influence campaign in Persian was underway, operated out of Israel and funded by a private entity that receives government support” which, “promotes Pahlavi’s public image and amplifies calls for restoring the monarchy. The campaign relies on ‘avatars,’ fake online personas posing as Iranian citizens on social media”.

The paper noted, “While Pahlavi declares that he’s not running for any position, in recent years, a social media campaign has been calling for the monarchy’s restoration, with Reza on the throne. According to the sources, part of this effort is based on a network of fake accounts originating in Israel”.

The only named source in the Time Magazine piece alleging 30,000 killed in Iran, Amir Parasta, works for NUFDIran, a lobbying group for Reza Pahlavi, and has posted multiple pictures with himself next to Pahlavi, along with statements such as , “If you truly know someone more confident and capable than Prince Reza Pahlavi to overcome the Islamic Republic, join him. If not, support Prince Reza Pahlavi and join the national uprising. Sitting around with ‘buts and ifs’ is nothing but a vote for the survival of the Islamic Republic”.

Following the TIME magazine article, Deepa Parent, a writer for the Guardian, began attacking those who correctly expressed scepticism about its claims, writing , “We don’t need to convince anyone about the massacre the IR has carried out on innocent civilians in Iran. I have trolls in my DMs and replies. Ignore them and don’t give any attention. Decision makers don’t see trolls’ tweets; they see verified accounts and reports.”

Parent also retweeted a post claiming that , “Ryan (Grim) and DropSite have been awful”, in response to journalist Ryan Grim’s accurate tweet stating:

Claiming that 350,000 people were wounded in the Iran protests, and that they were all treated in hospitals, is completely insane. Printing that figure is utterly absurd. The idea that 30,000 people died is equally ridiculous. Get it together people.

As if on cue, on January 27th, Deepa Parent published an article in the Guardian claiming that 30,000 were killed in Iran, again based entirely on anonymous sources.

As the Grayzone reported , Parent has been the Guardian’s “Iran expert” despite having no knowledge or Iran and previously, putting out “fashion reviews in Indian media,” adding that, “A typical piece published in India’s Just For Women magazine in 2016 was headlined: ‘Samantha Is Setting Some Serious Fashion Goals! Check Them Out!’”.

The Grayzone noted that Parent went from a fashion blogger to an Iran expert when:

The “Women, Life, Freedom” protests kicked off in September 2022 following the death of a young woman in Iranian custody, the improbable Parent suddenly materialized as The Guardian’s point woman on civic unrest in a nation with which she had no apparent professional or personal experience. Much of Parent’s work at The Guardian’s so-called “Rights and Freedom” section has been funded by an NGO called Humanity United, which was founded by tech billionaire Pierre Omidyar and his wife, Pam.

As the outlet noted, “Omidyar has partnered with US intelligence cutouts like USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy to promote regime change from Ukraine to the Philippines, while advancing various ‘counter-disinformation’ efforts aimed at suppressing anti-establishment viewpoints.”

This anonymously sourced propaganda campaign, put forward by supporters of regime change in Iran, helped manufacture consent for the U.S. currently being on the brink of war with Iran.

