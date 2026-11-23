Written By: Justin K.P.

In Europe, it has become increasingly difficult to express any counterpoint to the prevailing narrative on foreign policy- in particular with regard to the proxy war in Ukraine- and even trying to understand or accurately state the Russian perspective, without endorsing it, will have you relentlessly smeared by the mainstream media, often a pretext for official state repression.

This is best represented in the case of Glenn Diesen, a Norwegian political scientist, until recently a professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, who separately hosts a YouTube channel where he discusses geopolitics with a wide range of experts - most of who are dissenters coming from the Western foreign policy establishment- such as the former Finance Minister of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis, former senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Douglas Macgregor, former Chief of Staff to the US Secretary of State, Lawrence Wilkerson, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft co-founder Trita Parsi, U.S. former Assistant Secretary of Defense Chas Freeman, and former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent among others.

The show and its guests are primarily foreign policy realists, who try to understand and explain the perspective of official “enemy” countries such as Russia, China and Iran, to best figure out how to de-escalate the endless wars and proxy wars.

For taking a realist approach to foreign affairs, Glenn Diesen was relentlessly smeared by the Norwegian mainstream media, eventually forcing him to leave his job and his home country.

In a Substack post, Diesen detailed the relentless smears he faced from the mainstream media, writing, “Over the past 6.5 years, I have been contacted approximately 25-30 times to respond to accusations of being ‘controversial’, ‘pro-Russian’, ‘pro-Georgian’, ‘pro-Iranian’, ‘pro-Chinese’, a ‘propagandist’, or ‘spreading Kremlin narratives’”.

The breaking point for him was when “Norway’s largest print newspaper, Aftenposten, argued … that I should not be allowed to teach at a Norwegian university. They accuse me of lying and spreading conspiracy theories. Do they need any evidence for this character assassination? None at all. Instead, they attempt to justify it by comparing me to a Holocaust denier for no apparent reason. This is the new standard of journalism in Norway: journalists cite the smears of their colleagues and refer to government ‘fact-checks’ that they cannot / refuse to defend. As they cannot find any incorrect facts, they have to accuse me of spreading a ‘narrative’ similar to the Kremlin, or being ‘pro-Russian’ as I argue for diplomacy instead of sending more Ukrainians to their deaths in a proxy war against the world’s largest nuclear power.”

Even more absurdly, Glenn Diesen pointed out that the class he currently teaches has nothing to do with geopolitics or Russia, and yet the mainstream media still wanted him fired for the opinions he expressed on his personal YouTube channel.

He noted, “I previously taught Russian security strategy, military studies, international relations theory, and political economy for nine years in Australia and Russia. However, I would never even consider teaching a class in Norway in which I had to mention the word ‘Russia,’ as journalists would inevitably find something that deviates from NATO’s official truths and could thus be labelled as ‘Russian propaganda.’ During my first year teaching in Norway, I was contacted by a Norwegian journalist investigating me for spreading Russian propaganda in the classroom. The allegations were easily dismissed, as I was teaching research methods and had never mentioned the word ‘Russia’ in the classroom. For the past six and a half years, I have been teaching sociology and research methods, as it is difficult for Norwegian journalists to cancel someone for spreading ‘Russian propaganda’ when they are teaching Max Weber and Émile Durkheim.”

The paper baselessly accused him of spreading “falsehoods and Russian propaganda”, without giving a single example, along with “conspiracy theories and deliberate misinformation” again without citing a single example.

It even accused him of “ abuse(ing) the trust” of his students for daring to give an opinion outside of the classroom on geopolitics that did not line up with the CIA/MI6/EU’s propaganda slop.

This smear piece, followed by over a dozen companion smear pieces, not only forced Glenn Diesen out of his job, but into exile from Norway. As he wrote:

I initially considered taking a temporary break and asked my university for one year of unpaid leave to get away physically and escape the headlines. As I wrote to my university, I requested “one year of unpaid research leave to conduct research within my core area of expertise, with the application further supported by additional circumstances, including death threats, harassment in the workplace, and other challenges that have made it necessary to withdraw my children from school and sell our house”. My application was rejected without any explanation and with no interest in even addressing the documented harassment in the workplace. After I was left with no other option but to submit my resignation from the university, I thought that at least we would get some peace by permanently ending my employment in Norway. However, over the past week, no fewer than 15 Norwegian media outlets have published hit pieces about me, and not a single one could point to anything specific I have actually argued. Yet, there was no shortage of meaningless labels and citing of unsubstantiated smears. I am baffled by the intensity and absurdity of it all, especially since these articles are all based on reporting that I have already resigned from my position as a professor at the university. They have already won… The endless smears, censorship, threats, and intimidation worked — yet they still do not stop. This new campaign seems intended merely to ensure that I leave the country completely discredited. While it is extremely sad to be pushed out of the country and pressured into exile, I take some comfort in knowing that, in a few weeks, I can return to normal teaching and a normal life beyond this Norwegian bubble of warmongering, disinformation, and censorship where academic freedom goes to die.

Perhaps this was because the baseless accusations levied at Glenn Diesen (Russian propaganda, conspiracy theories, misinformation) were the same Orwellian labels used by the EU to sanction Europeans citizens critical of the Ukraine proxy war.

The Russia-based Irish journalist Chay Bowes was recently sanctioned by the EU for unspecified “spreading of anti-Western and anti-Ukraine disinformation” over his criticism of the Ukraine proxy war, and before him the Swiss Army Colonel Jacques Baud for supposed “pro-Russian propaganda” and “conspiracy theories” along with the German journalist Hüseyin Doğru for supposedly aiding “Russia’s destabilizing activities”, all over opposition to the Ukraine proxy war.

These same smear labels were being used by the mainstream media against Diesen, who clearly saw the writing on the wall and feared they were a pretext for similar bogus sanctions against him, forcing him into exile from his own country.

The reality is, the Western establishment has lied about everything surrounding the Ukraine war; some examples include:

-The provocative nature of NATO expansion

-The Western overthrow of Ukraine’s elected president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.

- The false-flag “Maidan massacre” used to justify the coup.

-The prevalence of Neo-nazi in the Ukrainian government and military post 2014 coup.

-The Western blocking of the Minsk peace accords in 2019.

-The Western blocking of the Istanbul peace accords in April of 2022.

-The Nord Stream pipeline bombing

Among other things.

Because these lies are so easily exposed with a minimum amount of research, the EU, UK and U.S. establishments have resorted to lawfare against people who expose the truth about the war, including using their servants in the mainstream media to launder intimidation campaigns, all to continue the proxy war and intimidate and silence proponents of ending it.

Note to readers: If you would like to show support for professor Glenn Diesen, you can subscribe to his Substack here

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.