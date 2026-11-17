Written By: Justin K.P.

The Jensen Huang Chinese Spy hoax may be bigger and more consequential than you really think.

The hoax was a deep state deception, involving hawks in the Trump administration, Democratic Party Neo-cons and the mainstream media, all collaborating to successfully have Trump reinstate a Biden era policy of blocking all Nvidia exports to China, thus furthering the new Cold War with Chins, with an added benefit for the Israeli occupation to boost.

New York Times And Wall Street Journal Hoax.

For context, Jensen Huang, the now-ousted head of Nvidia, was ousted from the company after multiple mainstream media reports claimed that Alice Huang (no relation), an executive at the Singapore based company Megaspeed International who Jensen allegedly had an affair with, was a secret spy for China’s intelligence services.

On October 31st, the Wall Street Journal wrote that, “Authorities in Singapore, where Megaspeed is based, and in Taiwan had separately investigated Alice Huang’s ties to China, at one point putting physical surveillance teams on her, some of the people said. Officials involved in those investigations suspected she was recruited by Chinese intelligence services after they learned of what they saw as a close relationship between her and the Nvidia chief, the people said.”

This claim was debunked by the government in Singapore, which put out a statement saying, “The WSJ article cites sources that Singapore officials were concerned with Alice Huang’s close ties to Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang or her being an alleged Chinese intelligence source, and had separately investigated her ties to China. We would like to make clear that neither the Singapore Government nor its officials said this. And there were no such investigations conducted in respect of Alice Huang.”

(Emphasis: Mine)

Pictured above: (Top) claim from the Wall Street Journal falsely claiming Singapore was investigating Alice Huang for ties with China and believed she was recruited by Chinese intelligence, (bottom), debunking of these claims put out by the government of Singapore.

The fake news from the Wall Street Journal was followed by an article in the New York Times which claimed that “A memo that circulated among top policymakers in the Trump administration last spring cited intelligence that a Chinese businesswoman who had a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief executive was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security, according to people briefed on the intelligence.”

This “memo,” as it turns out, was fabricated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio , supposedly “based on a report generated by the CIA” according to the Wall Street Journal, which was used by Rubio “to write his own, recasting the agency’s reporting in his own more assertive terms”.

A more accurate term than “recasting” would be “fabricating,” as U.S. intelligence found no evidence Alice Huang was a spy for China.

CNN reported that “Some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, including those close to director Jay Clayton, have framed the characterization of Alice Huang as a Chinese spy as not entirely accurate and over-torqued,” adding that “officials at the CIA also are not yet convinced that the intelligence collection on Huang to date, including intercepted communications, proves she was knowingly funneling information back to Beijing”.

Alice Huang Was Likely Smuggling Nvidia Chips Into China Against Government Wishes.

The more likely connection between Alice Huang and Chinese intelligence is that Chinese intelligence was spying on her for smuggling Nvidia-manufactured AI chips to Chinese tech companies against the orders of the Chinese government.

“About 600,000 of Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips are stored in Hong Kong,” Reuters reported, “as Beijing withholds approval for large-scale ‌imports despite demand from technology firms,” reflecting “Beijing’s reluctance to increase reliance on US technology”.

This reluctance no doubt comes from the fact that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick boasted “Nvidia wants to sell China its ‘fourth best’ chip”, adding, “The fourth one down, we want to keep China using it”, and “We want to keep having the Chinese use the American technology stack, because they still rely upon it”.

“The idea is the Chinese are more than capable of building their own. You want to keep one step ahead of what they can build, so they keep buying our chips,” he added.

In January, the Chinese government “asked some Chinese tech companies to halt orders for Nvidia’s (NVDA.O), opens new tab H200 chips” and instead mandated “domestic artificial intelligence chip purchases”.

“Alice Huang was likely smuggling Nvidia chips to Chinese companies like Alibaba, in violation of US export restrictions. Nvidia simply wanted to continue selling to the massive Chinese market”, journalist Ben Norton noted , adding, “Alice Huang’s activities actually undermined Beijing’s technological self-sufficiency goals.”

Nvidia Given Over To Israel.

Unsurprisingly, the Israel first Neo-con Marco Rubio behind spearheading the Nvidia Hoax made sure that Nvidia’s new leadership would be favourable to Israel.

As I noted in my last report on Nvidia :

It no doubt also adds to Rubio’s neoconservative agenda that Colette Kress, the current interim CEO replacing Jensen Huang “has a particularly close connection to Nvidia’s Israeli operations” and was a “strong supporter of the acquisition” that “gave Nvidia control of a leading Israeli networking technology company”, and “maintained unusually close contact with the Israeli operation”, according to the Israeli tech outlet C-Tech, as well as the fact that “Three Israeli technology executives have emerged among the possible successors to Jensen Huang …Israeli media have named Michael Kagan, Nvidia’s chief technology officer; Eyal Waldman, co-founder and former chief executive of Israeli networking company Mellanox; and Johny Srouji, Apple’s chief hardware officer, as possible contenders”, as Middle East Eye reported.

But this is only the tip of the iceberg on this deception. Along with giving Nvidia over to Israel, this hoax was launched at the behest of “bipartisan” China hawks as one of the first steps in launching a new Cold War with China.

The Chip War.

During the Biden administration, the U.S. halted “shipments to China of more advanced artificial intelligence chips designed by Nvidia and others, part of a raft of measures released … that seek to stop Beijing from receiving cutting-edge U.S. technologies to strengthen its military.”

This was done, as then Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo admitted to “slow down China’s rate of innovation”.

But in December of last year, the decision was reversed by the Trump administration, which “cleared the way for Nvidia to begin selling its powerful AI computer chips to China” which the Guardian described as a “win for the chip maker and its CEO, Jensen Huang, who has spent months lobbying the White House to open up sales in the country.”

This however, angered the very “China Hawks” who deployed the Jensen Huang Chinese Spy hoax.

“As Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang gained extraordinary access to President Donald Trump and secured his blessing to sell artificial intelligence chips to China, he fueled a backlash among Washington officials and national security hawks who wanted to keep the powerful technology out of Beijing’s hands,” the Washington Post reported.

“Huang’s downfall, which has the potential to mark a dramatic shift in power, was ultimately set in motion by one of the capital’s most influential China hard-liners, national security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio,” it noted, adding, “Rubio issued a memo warning Trump about the relationship between Huang and a suspected Chinese spy” in reference to the fabricated hoax.

“When the findings of Rubio’s memo — swiping at one of Trump’s closest allies — leaked in news reports, they set off a chain of events that culminated in Huang’s resignation,” the Washington Post added.

The outlet Semafor reported that “Several people familiar with their China policy agenda say the group of hawks wield considerable power and influence in DC, and the elimination of Huang from the other side of the debate will make the upcoming fight over export controls being added to the National Defense Authorization Act significantly easier”, while Business Insider reported that “Jensen Huang was one of the most powerful voices arguing against completely cutting China off. He argued that America is better off if Chinese AI companies continue using American technology. That gives US companies revenue, keeps China dependent on American products, and potentially gives Washington more visibility and influence over Chinese AI development … Now he’s gone. And the people who wanted tougher restrictions have shed their biggest opponent”.

Russiagate 2.0

This saga was reminiscent of the Russiagate hoax, the fabricated scandal during Trump’s first term which falsely claimed that Russia swung the 2016 election and Trump was doing their bidding.

The hoax was used by the Neo-Cons to effectively blackmail Trump into putting forward their preferred policy on Russia.

In order to “prove” he wasn’t a Russian asset, Trump ramped up tensions with Russia, including by sending lethal arms to the Ukrainian government and blocking the Minsk Accords in 2019, making sure the fighting in Ukraine’s Donbas region continued, eventually triggering the planned proxy war in Ukraine.

Case in point, when Trump bombed Syria in 2017, his son Eric Trump boasted that “If there was anything that Syria did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie”.

The Jensen Huang hoax, put forward by bipartisan Neo-cons, functioned in a similar way.

The Democratic establishment used the fabricated spy claims to insinuate Trump was compromised by China, goading him into putting the Biden era export controls on Nvidia chips in China back into place.

Chuck Schumer used the hoax to attack Trump, saying on the Senate floor, “The press reports that Trump was briefed more than a year ago that Nvidia’s CEO was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, and Trump didn’t do anything — anything — about it. Can you believe that?”adding, “One of our most important companies, that’s involved in national security, and the CEO might be having an affair with a Chinese spy?, And Trump did nothing about it? What a dereliction of duty. He’s supposed to protect America, not China”.

Even faux-progressive liberal imperialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in on repeating the hoax to go after Trump.

This deep state operation appeared to have worked with the Hill reporting :

The Trump administration is placing new restrictions on overseas data centers that provide China with remote access to computing power from advanced AI chips, after a high-profile spy scandal prompted new scrutiny of U.S. export restrictions. The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which manages export controls, announced a new rule Monday aiming to “ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements.”

In the case of Russiagate, the Neo-cons and deep state used fabricated claims of a Trump-Russia connection to goad him into furthering their new Cold War with Russia agenda.

In this case, the fabricated Jensen Huang Chinese Spy hoax worked like a charm in getting Trump to reverse his decision to tighten export controls on Nvidia chips going to China.

Given how well this operation went, it is very unlikely that this is the last psy-op we will see from Rubio and his fellow China hawks.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber