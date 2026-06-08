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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1d

Deception and cover-up. This is how they operate.

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Ms. Trichome's avatar
Ms. Trichome
20h

If nothing was hit they'd happily show the area to stick it to Iran. They are being clobbered.

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