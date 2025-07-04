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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
Jul 5, 2025

just to be clear, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad was not brutal to his "political opponents", not in the generally accepted view of politics. Ever since the Allawites took over the Syrian government and fashioned a Bathist, secular government, Syria has been under attack from extreme Islam, notably the Muslim Brotherhood. We know today that Islamists are often as not in the pay of the West, France, Britain, or the US, I can only assume that the Brotherhood were also foreign supported. Regardless, these are not nice people and the Syrian government had to defend itself from those who would destroy it and murder its people. The sad fact is that the Islamists won and now proceed to practice the atrocities that the Assad government fought against.

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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
Jul 5, 2025

FYI - several days ago (7/3) I found an extraordinary podcast by the invaluable Mike Benz ("The Secret Backstory of Russia-gate Fraud") -- on the 25+ year origin of Russia-gate fraud and hatred of Putin to this day. I believe it is impossible to overstate the importance and brilliance of this episode – extension of now forbidden Alex Kreiner’s book “Grand Deception”.

The Secret Backstory Of "Russia-gate" Fever: How Putin's 2003 Arrest Of The Blob's Top Oligarch Asset Inside Russia Sparked The Foreign Policy Flame War Trump Inherited -- Mike Benz @MikeBenzCyber -- July 3, 2025

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1940703252062122326

Ukraine was just a repeat, by same people, of what was happening in Russia before Putin stopped it.

Once again, it is simply not possible to overstate the importance of this timely analysis…

Another item -- Mike is pushing boundaries of video podcasting - by using novel and entertaining approach to a very complex subject and uses past and present since the repulsive players are still the same.

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