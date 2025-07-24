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Timothy Wallace's avatar
Timothy Wallace
Jul 24, 2025Edited

Totally worked. Nearly 100% of the Liberals I know hate Russia. These are affluent people who are ostensibly intelligent and well-meaning (aka compassionate). And while they can't tell you why they hate Russia, they've clearly been brainwashed for four solid years based solely on the Steele Dossier which they swallowed 'hook, line and sinker' based on NYT's narratives, and Rachel Maddow. No prosecution at this point in time, no matter how high-profile, will undo the massive political divide created, and misconceptions created by the psy-op called Russiagate. But it's still worth doing, just because the 'rule of law' matters and we still pretend to be part of the 'rules based order'.

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Cheryl Parker's avatar
Cheryl Parker
Jul 24, 2025

The blatant lies which account for all of Russia-gate told to the American people as factual evidence by those in power ought to be accountable for the consequences these lies caused. Going through a barrage of stories that created Russia-gate takes time—time which many people lack. These wretched lies cost lives as the majority of Americans, ignorant of the events in Ukraine from Maidan coup to present, agreed to support Ukraine because they trusted liars such as the Adam Schiff’s and Rachel Maddows — along with the rest of this propagandized media industry. Several people must be held responsible for this twisted tale sold to Americans, we should know why! It is quite suspicious of anyone in congress spreading this falsehood. What do they gain?

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