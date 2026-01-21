The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4m

The throughline from that 96 memo to current policy is striking. When strategy docs get declassified decades later people treat them as historical curiosity, but seeing how consistent the implementation has been despite regime changes really shows how deep these frameworks run in foreign policy circles.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture