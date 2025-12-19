The Dissident

The Dissident

Neural Foundry
2h

Thorough documentation of continuity in Venezeula policy across administrations. The 2002 sniper false flag detail is chilling, especially given similar patterns in later interventions. What stands out is how little mainstream coverage connects these dots across 25 years of policy. The sanctions mortality data from Sachs and Weisbrot rarely gets mentioned in U.S. media framing, which treats each escallation as isolated rather than cumulative. Biden's kidnapping attempt via DHS agent Lopez is wild, hadn't seen that AP reporting before.

Judy Weintraub
2h

US LEAVE VENEZUELA ALONE, GET OUT GET OUT GET OUT, IT’S THEIR COUNTRY!!!! YOU KNOW BETTER THAN TO HURT THEIR COUNTRY & CHOOSE THEIR LEADERS INSTEAD OF THEIR OWN ELECTIONS. US INTERFERENCE IS DIRTY & VIOLENT. GO AWAY. STOP!!!!!!, DONT BE CORRUPTING, YOU KNOW BETTER. I BEG YOU TO STOP, DONT FORCE PEACEFUL PEOPLE TO HAVE TO FIGHT US CORRUPTION, MACHADO IS GREEDY, LET HER LIVE IN THE US & LEAVE VENEZUELANS ALONE, IT WONT WORK TO TRY TO REPLACE LEGITIMATE LEADER WITH CORRUPT ONE. SHE & HER ALLIES BELONG IN THE US, MAJORITY VENEZUELANS DESERVE WHAT THEY KEEP VOTING FOR. US OUT!!!! DON’T VIOLENTLY TAKE THEM OVER. ITS WRONG.

