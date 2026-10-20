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Mike Rube's avatar
Mike Rube
Oct 21

Corrupt people are easy to manipulate.

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Richard Fellows's avatar
Richard Fellows
Oct 20

I tried 3 times to play this audio and each time it goes to Google play, then when I click open substack I can't find this. Is this Google messing things up? Why does it go to Google Play when Substack app is already on my phone?

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