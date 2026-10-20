Written By: Justin K.P.

As the possibility of the Ukraine proxy war ending comes closer, liberals and mainstream Democrats continue to toe the Neo-con line on Russia and Ukraine, pushing to continue the unwinnable proxy war in Ukraine, in order to weaken Russia.

The fact that the conventional liberal/Democrat view of Russia to this day is to fight to the last Ukrainian is no accident, and is in reality the result of a long propaganda campaign originating from the same hegemonic Neo-conservatives behind the 2003 invasion of Iraq, among other American imperial wars.

The Think Tank Project for a New American Century, founded by Neo-conservatives Robert Kagan and Bill Kristol, was instrumental in staffing the neo-con George W. Bush administration with key architects of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, including Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, Elliot Abrams, Lewis Libby, and John Bolton.

These imperialists were not shy about what their goal was, publishing a paper in 2000 titled “Rebuilding America’s Defences: Strategy, Forces and Resources For a New Century” which openly called for the United States to maintain it’s position as the sole unipolar hegemony through maintaining the ability to “rapidly deploy and win multiple simultaneous large-scale wars”.

After the Bush administration was gone, the Project for a New American Century did not go away and instead rebranded into the Foreign Policy Initiative (FPI), now focusing on weakening Russia and China, whose growing power were getting in the way of the Neo-cons’ desire for a unipolar American hegemony.

In order to “weaken Russia”, the Neo-conservatives successfully got the Obama administration to overthrow Ukraine’s elected president Viktor Yanukovych through a covert coup in 2014, installing a U.S. puppet government which included far-right nationalists in top positions of power who were openly hostile to Russia and Ukraine’s ethnic Russian population in the East.

Leading the Obama administration effort behind the coup was Victoria Nuland, who was then the Assistant Secretary of State, and the wife of Robert Kagan, the co-founder of both the Project for a New American Century and the Foreign Policy Initiative.

As journalists Max Blumenthal and Rania Khalek reported in 2014 :

Launched by Weekly Standard founder William Kristol and two former foreign policy aides to Mitt Romney, Dan Senor and Robert Kagan (the husband of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland), FPI grew directly out of the Project for a New American Century that led the public pressure campaign for a unilateral U.S. invasion of Iraq after the Bin Laden-orchestrated 9/11 attacks. In 2010, when FPI rose from the ashes of PNAC, whose name had become synonymous with warmongering, mendacity and strategic blundering, it pivoted away from Iraq toward “rising resurgent powers, including China and Russia,” according to its mission statement. Through a series of letters and manifestos urging President Barack Obama to take a more confrontational stance toward Russia, FPI has assiduously sought to establish the groundwork for a new Cold War. On March 14, in The Weekly Standard, Kristol laid out FPI’s goals, writing that recent geopolitical crises could be exploited to reverse America’s “war-weary” post-Iraq attitude and prevent further cuts to defense spending. “All that’s needed is the rallying,” he insisted. “And the turnaround can be fast.”

During the 2016 election, the rebranded Neo-conservatives backed Hillary over Donald Trump, primarily because they preferred her hawkish policy towards Russia over Trump’s pro-diplomacy rhetoric.

The Intercept in 2016 reported that Robert Kagan ran an event called “foreign policy professionals for Hillary”, reporting that “The way they described Clinton’s foreign policy vision suggested that if elected president in November, she will escalate tensions with Russia, double down on military belligerence in the Middle East, and generally ignore the American public’s growing hostility to intervention” and noting that Robert Kagan stated that “I know Hillary cares more about Ukraine than the current president does”, and boasted that Clinton would send lethal arms to the Newley Neo-con installed Ukrainian proxy government, which was bombing pro-Russia forces in Eastern Ukraine who rose up after the 2014 coup.

Prior to 2016, mainstream liberal pundits took a less hawkish view of Russia and ramping up the proxy war in Ukraine.

During the 2014 coup, mainstream liberal pundits actually called out the neo-conservatives for pushing for a new Cold War with Russia.

Rachel Maddow in a 2014 segment said, “The neo-con armchair generals like Bill Kristol and the John McCain Hawks of Washington, have not gone anywhere … Right now he (Kristol) is still a pundit …looking for some political advantage specifically on the issue of Russia and Russia’s aggression in Ukraine … There is Bill Kristol trying to sharpen up by suggesting that it might be a good time now for another war.”

Similarly, Chris Hayes ran a segment on MSNBC criticizing John McCain and Chris Murphy for standing next to Neo-Nazi leader Oleh Tiahnybok in Ukraine prior to the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovych, saying:

When Senator John McCain and Senator Chris Murphy went to stand with these protesters (in Ukraine) in December, they stood next to this guy, who is an opposition leader and who also happens to lead Ukraine’s right-wing nationalist party, Svoboda. They were also first registered as a neo-Nazi party, and they’re in the streets right now shooting at police. You know what arguably could be called naive? Going on stage at a Ukrainian opposition rally and not realizing you’re standing next to a man who heads Ukraine’s right-wing nationalist party, a party that was first registered as a neo-Nazi party, which is exactly what John McCain did back in December when he stood next to Oleh Tiahnybok, the leader of Ukraine’s Svoboda Party, which according to ‘The New York Times’ traces its roots to the Ukrainian partisan army of World War II, which was loosely allied with Nazi Germany.

However, after the rise of Trump made these Neo-cons migrate from the Republican to Democratic Party, these same liberals adopted their pro-war rhetoric and desire to fight Russia using Ukraine.

This was helped by the “Russigate” hoax, the false claim that Russia swung the 2016 election to install Trump into power, who was a puppet of the Kremlin.

This narrative came from the research firm Fusion GPS, which was eventually funded by the Clinton campaign, but was initially funded by Paul Singer, the Neo-con mega donor who served as the “primary seed donor” for the Foreign Policy Initiative.

The Neo-conservatives used the Russiagate narrative to infiltrate liberal media, with prominent Neo-cons such as Bill Kristol, David Frum, and Max Boot being regulars in liberal media representing the “resistance” to Trump.

This infiltration has two primary motives: to turn liberals into Russia hawks and to effectively blackmail Trump into carrying out the continuation of the proxy war in Ukraine.

In 2008, U.S. ambassador to Russia William Burns warned that “Russia is particularly worried that the strong divisions in Ukraine over NATO membership, with much of the ethnic-Russian community against membership, could lead to a major split, involving violence or at worst, civil war. In that eventuality, Russia would have to decide whether to intervene; a decision Russia does not want to have to face.”

This civil war was the exact result of the 2014 neo-con coup in Ukraine, and the neoconservatives’ main goal was to pour fuel on the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine, in hopes it would draw Russia in and weaken it.

Because of Russiagate, Trump reneged on his campaign promise to make peace with Russia and did everything the neoconservatives wanted to continue the civil war in Ukraine, including by sending lethal arms to the Ukrainian government in 2017and 2019 and blocking the 2019 Minsk Accords, the peace deal that the newly elected Volodymyr Zelensky campaigned on that would have ended the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

By the time the Biden administration was in power, Victoria Nuland, the Russia hawk Neo-cons’ main agent of influence, was back in a high ranking position as the Under Secretary for Political Affairs.

By her own admission, it was Nuland who played a key role in blocking the Istanbul peace agreement that Russia and Ukraine agreed to in April of 2022, the reason the war is ongoing today.

Journalist David Sirota has recently noted that The Bulwark, an influential liberal outlet founded by PNAC and FPI co-founder Bill Kristol, has infiltrated liberal media to prevent a “populist democratic nominee”.

In reality, it goes even deeper and is part of an ongoing Neo-con infiltration campaign to turn liberals into their agents of influence on the issue of Russia and the Ukraine proxy war.

The current hawkish liberal attitude towards Russia and opposition to ending the proxy war in Ukraine is the continuation of this long-running infiltration campaign.

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