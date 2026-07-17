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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
4h

Genocide is indefensible

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Ritaritabobita's avatar
Ritaritabobita
3h

One reason he has given for his “I will not take sides” is that he covers “the National desk”. Weak, as the U.S and Israel try to merge their militaries has he said anything regarding this? This is of the utmost importance to our sovereignty. Two things caused to me give up on him. First, I perceived a cynical tone to his commentary. Second, in his talk of Bari Weiss I sensed a jealousy; “that could be me.” Very few of us can stay the course, for most there is a point where we basically give up and lose our integrity.

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