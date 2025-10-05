Israel’s main tool for influence, as of late, has been the founder of the tech company Oracle, Larry Ellison, who briefly surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest man last month.

Larry Ellison And Oracle’s Devotion To Israel.

Ellison has been a longtime donor to Israel’s IDF and is a close friend of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Times of Israel reported in 2017 that at a private fundraiser for the IDF called “Friends Of The IDF” (FIDF), “The largest single gift in FIDF’s history was announced at the event as $16.6 million from Oracle Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison”.

Along with this, Ellison has a close personal relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial of 2020, Haaretz reported, “In recent years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also been numbered among his (Larry Ellison’s) friends. According to a number of sources, Ellison has recently come forward to help Netanyahu in a matter of pressing concern to the latter: his legal representation in Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is charged with trying to strike a deal that would have given him positive coverage in Israel’s second-largest newspaper, in exchange for hurting its freebie rival Israel Hayom.”

Another investigation in Haaretz reported that, “(Larry) Ellison, who has known Netanyahu for a considerable time, invited the Netanyahu family to come on vacation last month on Lanai, the Oracle founder’s privately owned Hawaiian island.” The investigation also uncovered that Ellison “asked Benjamin Netanyahu to join the board of directors of the company” Oracle.

Ellison’s company, Oracle, is similarly loyal to Israel.

Journalist Alan Macleod reported that, “Oracle has signed multiple lucrative contracts with the Israeli national security state”, and noted that “Oracle sees itself as an activist organization, one whose goal is the advancement of the Israeli colonization project,” quoting the company’s Israeli American CEO, Safra Catz, saying, “this is a free world, and I love my employees, and if they don’t agree with our mission to support the State of Israel, then maybe we aren’t the right company for them. Larry and I are publicly committed to Israel and devote personal time to the country, and no one should be surprised by that”.

Journalist Eli Clifton reported that in 2024, Safra Catz’s said, “So what we did was first sort of hug our employees, hug my Oracle employees by doing everything we could think of and put on our website ‘We stand with Israel’, not only on our Israeli website or even on our American website, but on our websites around the world in the local language. And as you know, we operate in a lot of countries. And it was very important for us to make sure we made a powerful message about how important Israel is and what the difference is between good and evil”.

He also reported that the Head of Oracle Israel, Eran Feigenbaum, said to the outlet Ynet, “I couldn’t fathom a global company offering more support to Israel than Oracle. It’s an incredible opportunity to lead the Israeli branch with the backing of a global powerhouse. Oracle’s leadership, including the fact that Larry himself has an Israeli origin, has consistently demonstrated unequivocal support for Israel. So much so, that employees not aligning with support for Israel may find Oracle isn’t the right fit”.

Whistleblowers from within Oracle wrote an open letter where they stated that “We were certainly unaware of an unwavering ‘mission’ and requirement for unquestioning support of the state of Israel when we signed our employment contracts. To insinuate that we should not work here because we don’t support Israel is discriminatory and goes against Oracle’s own ethical standards”.

The Open letter went on to say:

On Oct 10th, Safra Catz sent an email to all Oracle employees with the subject ‘Support for our employees and the citizens of Israel’ in which she stated that ‘I am deeply disturbed by the horrific terrorist attacks against Israel’ and declared a ‘$1 million initial donation to Magen David Adom.’(Israel‘s national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service) After 8 months of horrific violence which has killed tens of thousands of innocent civilians, we have yet to see the company’s leaders express equal concern and empathy towards Palestinian lives. all Palestinian charities and major global non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in Palestine were removed from the Oracle donation matching site. Our leadership’s unquestioning public support for Israel has emboldened other employees to tell us that we should resign from Oracle because we do not share the view of our management.

The open letter noted, “In response to legitimate concerns, many of us have been referred to internal mental health resources rather than having those concerns addressed appropriately. We know of many talented employees who have resigned due to the company’s one-sided stance.”

Eli Clifton reported in a separate article that in a leaked 2015 email to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, “Safra Catz explicitly expressed a commitment to influencing U.S. public opinion in favor of Israel”, asking, “Barak to sign on as a consulting producer for a reality TV show about ‘Women of the IDF’ with the goal of ‘human[izing] the IDF in the eyes of the American public.’”

In the email, she also stated, “We have all been horrified by the growth of the BDS movement in college campuses and have concluded that we have to fight this battle before the kids even get to college. We believe that we have to embed the love and respect for Israel in the American culture. That means getting the message to the American people in a way they can consume it”.

Buying A Zionist Media Empire.

As of late, Larry Ellison, his son David Ellison, and Oracle have been buying up a media empire in order to spread pro-Israel propaganda to an American audience.

Larry Ellison’s son, David Ellison, is equally devoted to Israel as his father.

An article in the Jerusalem Post quoted sources close to David Ellison who said he “loves Israel”, “has Zionist values,” and “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

Recently, David Ellison’s production company, Skydance, bought Paramount, the parent company of CBS News.

According to the New York Post, since buying Paramount, “Paramount Skydance is poised to name Bari Weiss as editor in chief of CBS News in the coming days”.

For context, Bari Weiss is one of the most brazen propagandists for Israel, who has turned out an endless slew of genocide denial articles whitewashing Israeli war crimes against Palestinians.

At a 2012 conference, Weiss bragged that “my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism” and said she uses her writing for “the connection I see between Zionism and storytelling”.

Bari Weiss’s outlet, the “Free Press,” has put out articles denying the well-documented mass starvation in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade, and put out other articles denying the well-documented massacres at the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid sites.

Bari Weiss also made defamatory smears against the late Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer, leading him to receive death threats from members of the IDF, who soon after killed him along with his brother, sister, and her four children in a targeted strike.

Along with Weiss, David Ellison installed Kenneth R. Weinstein as the Ombudsman for CBS News, who previously led the ultra-hawkish, neo-con Zionist think tank Hudson Institute, which strongly supports the genocide in Gaza and an American war with Iran for Israel.

Along with this, as journalist Max Blumenthal uncovered :

During a 2021 Hudson event with Mike Pence,(Kenneth R.) Weinstein touted his Israel lobbyist creds, describing how he’d been groomed by the Tikvah Fund, the Likudnik training network which will award Bari Weiss its Herzl Award this November. Weinstein also described the right-wing Israel lobby financier Roger Hertog as his “mentor.” During Q&A, after Pence called for the US to wage an unprovoked war on Iran on Israel’s behalf, Weinstein chimed in to endorse the proposal. As support for Israel plummets among American youth and Democratic voters amid a gruesome live-streamed genocide, the stage is set for CBS News’ takeover by unabashed Likudnik propagandists desperate to turn back the tide of dissent.

Along with Paramount, Skydance is in the works to buy Warner Bros., the parent company of HBO Max and CNN- undoubtedly with plans to staff the networks with Zionist propagandists as they have with CBS News.

Old media is not the only arena the Ellisons are spreading their Zionist propaganda; they are also trying to buy up the new media.

Larry Ellison’s Oracle is now in the works to buy TikTok, where he will help control the social media platform’s algorithm.

Zionists have long blamed TikTok for Americans not supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza, due to videos of the aftermath of Israel’s mass slaughter in Gaza being posted on TikTok.

The push to move TikTok’s ownership from the Chinese company ByteDance to American ownership was ostensibly to prevent Chinese influence, but in reality was pushed by the Israel lobby to censor content on the app critical of Israel.

Mike Gallagher, the former congressman who co-sponsored the initial bill to ban TikTok unless it changed ownership to an American company, admitted, “So we had a bipartisan consensus. We had the executive branch, but the bill was still dead until October 7th. And people started to see a bunch of anti-Semitic content on the platform, and our bill had legs again”.

The Republican senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney also admitted, “Some wonder why there was such overwhelming support for us to shut down potentially TikTok or other entities of that nature, if you look at the postings on TikTok and the number of mentions of Palestinians, relative to other social media sites - it’s overwhelmingly so among TikTok broadcasts”.

Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Zionist NGO, ADL, admitted that, “We really have a TikTok problem,” and blamed TikTok for young Americans not supporting Israel and its genocide in Gaza, saying, “the issue of the United States’ support for Israel is not left and right, it is young and old”.

At a recent meeting with pro-Israel influencers, Benjamin Netanyahu admitted “We have to secure that part of the base of our support in the United States, we’re going to have to use the tools of battle, the weapons change over time, we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we are engaged, and the most important ones are the social media” adding “and the most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok number one, and I hope it goes through because it can be consequential” referring to Larry Ellisons purchase of Tik Tok.

Vetting Politicians For Loyalty To Israel.

A recent report by journalists Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain uncovered that Larry “Ellison first vetted (Current Secretary of State Marco) Rubio for his fealty toward Israel back in early 2015, according to previously unreported email correspondence”.

In emails published by the two reporters, Ron Prosor, then Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, asks Ellison, after he met with Marco Rubio, “How was your conversation with Marco Rubio? Did he pass your scrutiny? Did you have a chance to talk about Israel?” to which Larry Ellison replied, “Great meeting with Marco Rubio, I set him up to meet with Tony Blair. Will make a great friend for Israel”.

Grim and Hussian noted that:

A month later, Ellison, who had backed Mitt Romney in 2012, hosted a fundraiser for Rubio at his mansion in Woodside, California. That would be only the beginning of a broader range of support that the tech billionaire would offer in attempting to bolster Rubio’s campaign. Over the course of the 2015-2016 primary Ellison plowed $5 million into the Conservative Solutions super PAC which supported Rubio, who, as Ellison privately hoped, advocated vocally for Israel throughout the course of his presidential bid and beyond.

They also noted that, “As the nation’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also played a role in the TikTok talks that steered the company toward Ellison, after playing a lead role as a senator in demonizing the app”.

Privatizing The Occupation of Gaza.

To add on, Larry Ellison is trying to use his puppet and lobbyist, the former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, to be the de facto leader of Gaza in order to privatize the Israeli occupation.

Trump’s “peace plan” for Gaza states, “Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the ‘Board of Peace,’ which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair.”

Tony Blair, the former UK Prime Minister, who the deal calls to be the de facto leader of Gaza at the end of the genocide, is currently the head of the Tony Blair Institute, which functions as a cutout of Larry Ellison’s Oracle.

The New Statesman reported that, “Since 2021, Ellison’s personal foundation – the Larry Ellison Foundation – has donated or pledged at least £257m to the Tony Blair Institute, making it a think tank like no other in the UK. Ellison donations have helped it grow to more than 900 staff, working in at least 45 countries” adding that “some TBI staff – including a number who left in recent years because of Ellison’s influence – say the cash injection has produced a culture that is dominated by a form of AI boosterism, and which, as they see it, amounts to lobbying for Oracle”.

One former staff member said, “There are growing concerns about the extent to which the interests of a US tech billionaire are being represented by the former prime minister”.

The investigation went on to note, “ (Larry) Ellison’s relationship with Blair, meanwhile, has blossomed over the past few years. In 2022, the former prime minister recorded a personal video message for Oracle lauding a ‘shared vision to advance global health’, by building unified electronic health records, a data set ‘stored in one place, where it can be analysed and utilised for the purpose of improving health outcomes’. Last year, the pair even holidayed together off the Sardinian coast”.

Harretz reported that Tony Blair’s plan for Gaza includes giving him full governing control after the genocide, noting, “Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s plan for running the Gaza Strip after the war proposes a multilayered, hierarchical structure in which senior international diplomats and businesspeople are on top and the Palestinians running things on the ground are at the bottom” adding that “the Gaza International Transitional Authority will be run by an international board its chairman will be Gaza’s top political executive” and that “Blair himself is slated to hold this position, according to an Israeli government source”.

As for how Tony Blair and de facto Larry Ellison plan to run Gaza, Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain noted:

Ellison and Oracle are positioned to take a lead role in redeveloping Gaza. We don’t have to guess at what type of society Ellison would hope to usher in. On an investor call last year, Ellison said that mass surveillance is an inevitability, and will keep the citizenry on “their best behavior.” “We’re going to have supervision,” Ellison said. “Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times, and if there’s a problem, AI will report that problem and report it to the appropriate person. Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.”

In other words, test his dystopian AI surveillance technology on Palestinians in Gaza.

The Financial Times reported that the Tony Blair Institute took part in a plan to “develop a postwar Gaza,” which included “paying half a million Palestinians to leave the area and attracting private investors to develop Gaza,” creating “world-class resorts along the coastline and on small artificial islands similar to the Palm Islands in Dubai” and an “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone on the Gaza-Israel border where US electric vehicle companies would build cars for export to Europe”.

The investigation noted that:

One lengthy document on postwar Gaza, written by a TBI (Tony Blair Institute) staff member, was shared within the group for consideration. This included the idea of a “Gaza Riviera” with artificial islands off the coast akin to those in Dubai, blockchain-based trade initiatives, a deep water port to tie Gaza into the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, and low-tax “special economic zones”. The TBI document said the devastating war in Gaza had “created a once-in-a-century opportunity to rebuild Gaza from first principles . . . as a secure, modern prosperous society”.

As Nick Corbishley wrote in Naked Capitalism, “This being the tech and AI-obsessed TBI, its vision for a ‘secure, modern prosperous’ Gaza would presumably avail of all the digital surveillance and control accoutrements that Blair and his institute are constantly peddling as the cure-all to all of today’s ills (digital health systems, facial recognition cameras and other forms of biometric tech, all-encompassing digital identity systems and central bank digital currencies, all powered by artificial intelligence programs)”.

From buying the media -both old and new- to push propaganda for Israel, to vetting politicians’ loyalty to Israel, to coming up with plans to privatize the occupation of Gaza, Larry Ellison is using his vast wealth to further Israel’s geopolitical goals.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.