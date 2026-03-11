The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
6h

They are ALL liars, man, and that is just a big swath comment, so do not call the antisemite police on me . . .

The Revolution Will Not be Substack-ed, Won in Countless Polls or Beamed to Your Entertainment Center

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-revolution-will-not-be-substack

My Lai? USS Liberty? Anniversaries upcoming . . . .

Reply
Share
felineophile's avatar
felineophile
4h

They don’t want to reveal their soft underbelly.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture