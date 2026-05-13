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Siobhan's avatar
Siobhan
5h

They have been doing this for 75 years

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2h

What kind of people train dogs to do that sort of thing? My god! I can’t hardly read this stuff. I can’t imagine..

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