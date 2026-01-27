Recently, in response to a bill that would ban TikTok if its ownership was not changed from Chinese to American, TikTok was officially transferred over to American ownership, including to Oracle, the tech company of the Zionist billionaire, Larry Ellison.

The forced sale of TikTok to Ellison started with a bill introduced by Senator Mark Warner and Congressman Mike Gallagher, which would ban TikTok in the U.S. unless it was transferred over to American ownership, a bill that passed the House and Senate and was signed into law by Joe Biden, ostensibly to stop Chinese influence in America.

But in reality, the bill was passed not to stop Chinese influence in American politics, but to further Israeli influence.

Mike Gallagher, later admitted that the “real story” behind the bill passing was, “we had a bipartisan consensus. We had the executive branch, but the bill was still dead until October 7th. And people started to see a bunch of anti-Semitic content on the platform, and our bill had legs again”.

Similarly, Senator Mitt Romney admitted that the real reason behind bipartisan support for the bill was because, “If you look at the postings on TikTok and the number of mentions of Palestinians, relative to other social media sites — it’s overwhelmingly so among TikTok broadcasts”.

U.S. representative Mike Lawler also admitted that student protests against the genocide in Gaza were, “exactly why we included the TikTok bill in the foreign supplemental aid package because you’re seeing how these kids are being manipulated by certain groups or entities or countries to foment hate on their behalf and really create a hostile environment here in the U.S.”

Mike Gallagher, the U.S. representative behind introducing the bill, took $135,308 from the pro Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), when he was in government, and since leaving office became theHead Of Defense Business at Palantir, the Zionist tech company which made a “strategic partnership with the Israel Ministry of Defense to ‘supply Palantir technology to help the country’s war effort’” in 2024.

The United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, documented that, “Palantir Technologies Inc., whose tech collaboration with Israel long predates October 2023, expanded its support to the Israeli military post-October 2023. There are reasonable grounds to believe Palantir has provided automatic predictive policing technology, core defence infrastructure for rapid and scaled-up construction and deployment of military software, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, which allows real-time battlefield data integration for automated decision-making” and “In January 2024, Palantir announced a new strategic partnership with Israel and held a board meeting in Tel Aviv ‘in solidarity’; in April 2025, Palantir’s Chief Executive Officer responded to accusations that Palantir had killed Palestinians in Gaza by saying, ‘mostly terrorists, that’s true’. Both incidents are indicative of executive-level knowledge and purpose vis-à-vis the unlawful use of force by Israel, and failure to prevent such acts or withdraw involvement”.

According to the book “The Philosopher in the Valley: Alex Karp, Palantir, and the Rise of the Surveillance State” before the genocide in Gaza, “the Mossad had been using Palantir technology,” and following the start of the genocide, the Shin Bet and IDF, “sought to obtain Palantir’s software in the wake of Ocotber 7th”.

The book added, “The demand for Palantir’s assistance was so great that the company dispatched a a team of engineers from London to help get Israeli users online. Palantir ended up having to rent a second-floor building that housed its Tel Aviv office, to accommodate the intelligence analysts who needed tutorials”.

The book also revealed that, “Its software was used by the Israeli military in several raids in Gaza” and “The company’s technology was deployed by the Israelis during military operations in Lebanon in 2024 that decimated Hezbollah’s top leadership. It was also used in Operation Grim Beeper, in which hundreds of Hezbollah fighters were injured and maimed when their pagers and walkie-talkies exploded (the Israelis had booby trapped the devices)”.

The bill to ban TikTok was eventually postponed by Trump, “while a deal was negotiated to divest the app to American owners,” including Larry Ellison, the Zionist CEO of Oracle.

Ellison, one of TikTok’s new owners, broke the record in 2017 as the largest private donor to the IDF, at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces gala, where he donated $16.6 million.

Ellison is also a close friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Haaretz reported that , “Ellison, who has known Netanyahu for a considerable time, invited the Netanyahu family to come on vacation… on Lanai, the Oracle founder’s privately owned Hawaiian island” adding that Ellison, “asked Benjamin Netanyahu to join the board of directors of the company” Oracle.

Ellison also helped Netanyahu get legal representation during his corruption trial. Haaretz reported , “In recent years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also been numbered among his (Larry Ellison’s) friends. According to a number of sources, Ellison has recently come forward to help Netanyahu in a matter of pressing concern to the latter: his legal representation in Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is charged with trying to strike a deal that would have given him positive coverage in Israel’s second-largest newspaper, in exchange for hurting its freebie rival Israel Hayom”.

As journalist Eli Clifton reported , Oracle’s former Israeli-American CEO, Safra Catz, at the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, said, “So what we did was first sort of hug our employees, hug my Oracle employees by doing everything we could think of and put on our website ‘We stand with Israel’, not only on our Israeli website or even on our American website, but on our websites around the world in the local language. And as you know, we operate in a lot of countries. And it was very important for us to make sure we made a powerful message about how important Israel is and what the difference is between good and evil”, while Head of Oracle Israel Eran Feigenbaum said, “I couldn’t fathom a global company offering more support to Israel than Oracle. It’s an incredible opportunity to lead the Israeli branch with the backing of a global powerhouse. Oracle’s leadership, including the fact that Larry himself has an Israeli origin, has consistently demonstrated unequivocal support for Israel. So much so, that employees not aligning with support for Israel may find Oracle isn’t the right fit”.

The point of Trump attempting to transfer TikTok to Zionist Owners such as Larry Ellison’s Oracle- as The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) noted- was to, “prevent young Americans from using the platform to learn about and oppose the Israeli government’s human rights abuses”.

This was outright admitted by Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with Zionist influencers in the U.S. where he said, “We’re going to have to use the tools of battle, the weapons change over time, we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we are engaged, and the most important ones are the social media” adding, “And the most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok number one, and I hope it goes through because it can be consequential”.

The “consequential” deal for Israel has now gone through, and TikTok is now majority owned by Larry Ellison’s Oracle, along with the private-equity group Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi’s MGX.

TikTok will now begin to censor content critical of Zionism and promote pro-Israel messaging.

The new CEO, Adam Presser, has previously said that if someone uses the word Zionist “as a dirty name”, “that gets designated as hate speech to be moderated against”.

Furthermore, TikTok’s new “hate speech manager” Erica Mindel, previously spent two years serving as an instructor in the Armour Corps of the IDF and boasted that after Israel’s mass bombardment of Gaza in 2014, which killed 500 children, she “realized how passionate my own Zionist identity had become”.

In reality, the forced sale of TikTok had nothing to do with China and was actually done to censor pro-Palestine content and spread Zionist propaganda to young Americans.

