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Peter Brook's avatar
Peter Brook
Feb 26, 2025

Great article. Seems the trolls are out in force which indicates you are speaking truth and they are getting worried. Keep up the good work. This article is well written, researched and supported.

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Mark Friedmann's avatar
Mark Friedmann
Feb 25, 2025

It was all within the control of Hamas to stop. All they had to do was to return the hostages and stop using civilians as human shields.

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