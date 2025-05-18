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Stephanie Marsilia's avatar
Stephanie Marsilia
May 18, 2025

So enlightening yet, at the same time, heartbreaking to learn in intricate detail how the horrors being perpetrated in Gaza today are part of a plan that dates back to 1996. Your article fills in many of the blanks for me. Thank you very much.

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Stephen Rich's avatar
Stephen Rich
May 18, 2025

This is so God-awful, outrageous and duplicitous and as far as I can tell (FOX News for sure), there is zero coverage of the Israeli bombing campaign and planned invasion of Gaza. All the News Media wanted to talk about is Biden’s cognitive decline in the White House (old news) and Qatar’s Boeing plane gift to Trump (Fake news-not a legitimate news story). Clearly the American News Media is covering up what’s happening and about to happen in Gaza with garbage news to make Americans think nothing bad is happening in the Middle East.

The American News Media is complicit in genocide. There is no two ways about it.

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