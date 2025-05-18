Pictured above: Benjamin Netanyahu announces his plan for a “new Middle East” at the UN in September of 2023.

Written By: Justin K.P.

As I wrote about in my last article, it seems that Israel is going to carry out their plan to ethnically cleanse all of Gaza and take it over as their own, with full backing from the Trump administration.

While many will see this as a new plan, the reality is that there has been a plan going back to 1996 for Israel to abandon the two-state solution and the existence of a Palestinian state and instead take over Palestinian areas while overthrowing and destabilizing any countries that would get in the way of this plan.

In this article, I will go over the long history of Israel, paving the way to this current moment, with help from the United States.

A Clean Break.

The official formulation for the American/Israeli plan to “reshape the Middle East” goes back to a 1996 document written by influential neo-conservatives and Israel lobbyists

The document titled “A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm” advocated that the newly elected Likud government led by Benjamin Netanyahu abandon the prospect of peace with the Palestinians and expand into Palestinian territories while taking out surrounding enemy countries, namely Iraq and Syria.

The document called for Israel to abandon the Oslo agreements and instead make “hot pursuit into all Palestinian areas”.

The document also calls to “remove Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq — an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right” and to “weaken, contain, and even roll back Syria”.

After serving his first term from 1996 to 1999, Netanyahu bragged to a group of West Bank settlers that he had derailed the prospect of a Palestinian state and the Oslo Agreement in a leaked video.

Writing about the video, the Israeli journalist Liel Leibovitz wrote that Netanyahu “belittled the Oslo peace accords as vulnerable to manipulation”.

He went on to write :

Since the accords state that Israel would be allowed to hang on to predefined military zones in the West Bank, Netanyahu told his hosts that he could torpedo the accords by defining vast swaths of land as just that. ‘They asked me before the election if I’d honor [the Oslo accords],’ Netanyahu said. ‘I said I would, but … I’m going to interpret the accords in such a way that would allow me to put an end to this galloping forward to the ’67 borders. How did we do it? Nobody said what defined military zones were. Defined military zones are security zones; as far as I’m concerned, the entire Jordan Valley is a defined military zone. Go argue.’

Netanyahu also bragged about getting the United States to allow him to define what a “ defined military zone” was in the West Bank. As Leibovitz wrote:

Smiling, Netanyahu then recalled how he forced former U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher to agree to let Israel alone determine which parts of the West Bank were to be defined as military zones. ‘They didn’t want to give me that letter,’ Netanyahu said, ‘so I didn’t give them the Hebron agreement [the agreement giving Hebron back to the Palestinians]. I cut the cabinet meeting short and said, ‘I’m not signing.’ Only when the letter came, during that meeting, to me and to Arafat, did I ratify the Hebron agreement.

Netanyahu bragged that “from that moment on, I de facto put an end to the Oslo accords.”

He also bragged about manipulating America into supporting his derailment of the Oslo agreement, saying, “I know what America is, America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction. They won’t get in the way”.

At the time of the video’s release, the Israeli journalist Gideon Levy wrote in Haaretz, “No more claims that the Palestinians are to blame for the failure of the Oslo Accords. Netanyahu exposed the naked truth to his hosts at Ofra: he destroyed the Oslo accords with his own hands and deeds, and he's even proud of it. After years in which we were told that the Palestinians are to blame, the truth has emerged from the horse's mouth”.

He also wrote that it showed Netanyahu was “a man who doesn't believe the Palestinians and doesn't believe in the chance of an agreement with them, who thinks that Washington is in his pocket and that he can pull the wool over its eyes.”

After Netanyahu left office from his first term, he played a big role in selling the war in Iraq and the Weapons of Mass Destruction hoax used to sell it.

A year before the invasion of Iraq, Netanyahu wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal titled “The Case for Toppling Saddam”.

“This is a dictator who is rapidly expanding his arsenal of biological and chemical weapons, who has used these weapons of mass destruction against his subjects and his neighbors, and who is feverishly trying to acquire nuclear weapons” Netanyahu wrote, spreading the WMD hoax that was used to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

He then used this lie to call for an American invasion of Iraq, writing, “If a pre-emptive action will be supported by a broad coalition of free countries and the U.N., all the better. But if such support is not forthcoming, then the U.S. must be prepared to act without it. This will require courage, and I see it abundantly present in President Bush's bold leadership and in the millions of Americans who have rallied behind him.”

Along with the op-ed, Benjamin Netanyahu also sold the WMD hoax, testifying in the United States Congress in 2002 in an attempt to sell the war, saying, “there is no question whatsoever that Saddam is seeking and is working and is advancing towards the development of nuclear weapons”.

He used this lie to sell the American invasion of Iraq saying “Today the United States must destroy the same regime, because a nuclear armed Saddam will place the entire world at risk and make no mistake about it because if and when Saddam has nuclear weapons the terror network will have nuclear weapons”. “Nothing less than dismantling his (Saddam’s) regime will do.”

Pictured Above: Benjamin Netanyahu testifying to Congress about Iraq in 2002

While Netanyahu was out of power at this point, the Israeli government during the Iraq War, led by Ariel Sharon, another member of the “Likud” party, also played a role in selling the war.

The political scientists John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt cited endless examples of the Israeli Likud party pushing for the war with Iraq in their 2006 study of the effect of the Israel lobby in America.

Mearsheimer and Walt wrote that “Pressure from Israel and the Lobby was not the only factor behind the decision to attack Iraq in March 2003, but it was critical.”

They went on to write :

On 16 August 2002, 11 days before Dick Cheney kicked off the campaign for war with a hardline speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Washington Post reported that ‘Israel is urging US officials not to delay a military strike against Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.’ By this point, according to (Ariel) Sharon, strategic coordination between Israel and the US had reached ‘unprecedented dimensions’, and Israeli intelligence officials had given Washington a variety of alarming reports about Iraq’s WMD programmes. As one retired Israeli general later put it, ‘Israeli intelligence was a full partner to the picture presented by American and British intelligence regarding Iraq’s non-conventional capabilities.’

They went on to write, “Within the US, the main driving force behind the war was a small band of neo-conservatives, many with ties to Likud.”

They also noted that a large reason behind the 2003 Iraq invasion was that “Ahmed Chalabi, the unscrupulous Iraqi exile who headed the Iraqi National Congress”, “had pledged to foster good relations with Israel once he gained power” and wanted “better relations between Israel and Iraq”, meaning he would not support any Palestinian resistance groups or call for a Palestinian state.

Al Jazeera wrote in 2005, “Former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein remains a heroic figure in much of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, whose residents remember him as a rare example of an Arab leader who was prepared to challenge both the United States and Israel”, likely why Israel was so adamant with replacing him with a more Israel friendly leader.

Mearsheimer and Walt wrote that “Last March (2005), Barry Jacobs of the American Jewish Committee acknowledged that the belief that Israel and the neo-conservatives had conspired to get the US into a war in Iraq was ‘pervasive’ in the intelligence community”.

They went on to write, “There is little doubt that Israel and the Lobby were key factors in the decision to go to war.”

When Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Likud party returned to power in 2009, they were back at it again, pushing for American intervention in Libya and Syria and trying to undermine diplomacy with Iran.

Netanyahu pushed for the 2011 invasion of Libya that turned the once prosperous country into a failed state rife with slave markets and ISIS bases, because he thought it would lead to regime change in Iran.

Haaretz wrote at the time:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for strong international action against the regimes of Libya and Iran. Netanyahu stressed that the world must act against Iran as it is currently acting against Libya. He said the world needs to send a message to the people of Libya that they have support in their struggle against ruler Muammar Gadhafi - a message that would be heard in Iran. Netanyahu said an aggressive response against Gadhafi will send a clear message of encouragement and hope to the Iranian people that nobody has forgotten them, adding that those same steps must be directed at Iran.

He also pushed strongly for American involvement in the Syrian war that began in 2011.

In 2012, Jake Sullivan, then advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, wrote her an email saying

One particular source states that the British and French Intelligence services believe that their Israeli counterparts are convinced that there is a positive side to the civil war in Syria; if the Assad regime topples, Iran would lose its only ally in the Middle East and would be isolated. At the same time, the fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region drawing in Iran, which, in the view of Israeli commanders would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies. In the opinion of this individual, such a scenario would distract and might obstruct Iran from its nuclear activities for a good deal of time. In addition, certain senior Israeli intelligence analysts believe that this turn of events may even prove to be a factor in the eventual fall of the current government of Iran.

The influential economist and professor Jeffery Sachs said at a recent conference in Turkey that American involvement in Syria “came from Jerusalem” saying regime change in Syria was “a desire from within that Israeli government that stretches back over 25 years” and saying “Netanyahu’s idea is make the middle east in Israel's image, overthrow every government that opposes Israel, he’s had a friend in that and that is the CIA and the United States government”.

Sachs, who worked closely with the then Arab League-UN envoy, Kofi Annan, said that the United States blocked a diplomatic settlement to the war at the UN to further this Israeli regime change goal. As Sachs said:

Kofi Annan, arranged a peace in Syria, you know why it didn’t happen? Because all the parties agreed to peace except one. The United States of America. The United States said there will be no peace unless Basahr al Assad goes on the first day. The United States said Assad must go on the first day of any agreement or we block it. And so Kofi Annan stepped down from his position after negotiating his peace arrangement, and we have had 500,000 people dead since then.

Following this, the United States carried out a covert regime change war, spending billions of dollars arming and training jihadist-linked rebels to overthrow the Syrian government.

In 2015, Benjamin Netanyahu conducted one of the most blatant acts of foreign interference in American history, actually traveling to the United States and speaking to Congress in an attempt to undermine the JCPOA (Iran deal) and stop diplomacy between America and Iran.

The speech by Netanyahu was basically a rehash of his 2002 testimony before Congress, simply replacing Iraq with Iran.

He tried to claim that Iran was somehow a threat to America, saying “Iran’s regime poses a grave threat, not only to Israel, but also to the peace of the entire world”.

The biggest elephant in the room to this claim was that at the time was that Iran was leading in the fight against ISIS, but Netanyahu was attempting to undermine this fact, absurdly claiming that “Iran and ISIS are competing for the crown of militant Islam” and “Both want to impose a militant Islamic empire first on the region and then on the entire world”.

He also feared that Iran would somehow threaten America, saying, “In this deadly game of thrones, there’s no place for America”, and “this regime (Iran) will always be an enemy of America”.

This propaganda was used by him in an attempt to block the Iran deal, saying, “This is a bad deal. It’s a very bad deal. We’re better off without it”.

In reality, Netanyahu’s issue with Iran is that they are part of the “axis of resistance” in the Middle East and support Palestinian resistance groups and allies like Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Because of this, Netanyahu attempted to create the false impression that Iran was a threat to the United States in an attempt to manufacture consent for an American war with Iran and stop diplomacy.

Pictured above: Netanyahu giving his speech to Congress in an attempt to stop the Iran deal in 2015.

The Long-Term Plan For Gaza.

While attempting to overthrow every government in the region opposed to them, the Israeli government was continuously trying to stop any prospect of a Palestinian state.

While officially “leaving” Gaza in 2005, the Israeli government continued to make sure it could never be successful and continued to prevent the existence of a Palestinian State.

Israel, which occupied the Gaza Strip since 1967 with armed troops and 21 illegal settlements, officially withdrew troops and settlements in 2005.

This, however, was actually done to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian State.

At the time, the top Israeli advisor Dov Weisglass admitted that “The disengagement (From Gaza) is actually formaldehyde. It supplies the amount of formaldehyde that is necessary so there will not be a political process with the Palestinians”.

As Al Jazeera reported, “By ‘freezing’ the political process, Weisglass went on to explain, ‘you prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and you prevent a discussion on the refugees, the borders and Jerusalem’. Thanks to ‘disengagement’, then, the whole issue of Palestinian statehood had been ‘removed indefinitely from our agenda’ – and all with the ‘blessing’ of the president of the United States of America ‘and the ratification of both houses of Congress’.”

As Vanity Fair reported, the Bush administration called for elections in Gaza in 2006, and then attempted to back a coup against Hamas after they won by arming the rival Fatah party in Egypt for a coup.

While fighting occurred in Gaza between the rival Hamas and Fatah factions, Israel actively hoped Hamas would win so that it could treat the entirety of Gaza as a “hostile state”.

A leaked diplomatic cable on WikiLeaks showed that the head of Israeli military intelligence, Amos Yadlin, wanted a Hamas takeover of Gaza, saying “Mr Yadlin said Israel would be 'happy' if Hamas took over Gaza because the IDF could then deal with Gaza as a hostile state”.

Classifying Gaza as a “hostile state” allowed Israel to place a brutal blockade on the entire population of Gaza.

The aforementioned Dov Weisglass disgustingly said, “The idea (behind the blockade) is to put the Palestinians on a diet, but not to make them die of hunger”.

Some of the harshest effects of the blockade, detailed by the Institute for Middle East Understanding, were:

According to Israeli human rights organization Gisha, as of July 9, 2014, before Israel’s latest assault on Gaza began: -More than 70% of the population of Gaza received humanitarian aid. -The official unemployment figure as of the first quarter of 2014 was 40.8%, compared to 18.7% in 2000. -From January to June, Israel allowed an average of 17 truckloads of exported goods to leave Gaza each month, less than 2% of what existed monthly before 2007. -Israel prevents access to a ‘buffer zone’ beginning 300 meters (328 yards) from the boundary line between Israel and Gaza, denying Palestinian farmers access to large parts of Gaza’s already scarce arable land. -As of July 6, 2014, Israel limited fishing in Gaza’s territorial waters to just three nautical miles off the coast, barring Palestinian fishermen from reaching fertile fishing grounds further out in violation of the terms of the Oslo Accords, which stipulated a fishing limit of 20 nautical miles. According to a 2012 joint report by Save the Children and UK-based Medical Aid for Palestinians: -10% of children under five experienced stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition due to the blockade and siege. -58.6% of Gaza’s schoolchildren were anemic, as were more than 68% of children aged nine to 12 months and nearly 37% of pregnant women. -According to UNICEF, more than 90% of the water from Gaza’s only aquifer is unsafe for human consumption due to pollution, while repairs to Gaza’s sewage and water infrastructure cannot be carried out because of Israeli restrictions on the entry of building materials and equipment. -Gaza suffered from severe shortages of electricity due to Israeli restrictions on imports of equipment needed to replace and repair the electrical infrastructure, even before Israel bombed Gaza’s only power plant during its latest assault.

Even the former UK prime minister, David Cameron, admitted that the Israeli blockade turned Gaza into “a prison camp” and “an open-air prison”.

Israel also carried out a policy of regularly bombing Gaza to prevent any resistance to the blockade, which they disgustingly called “mowing the grass”.

The most brutal examples of this were “Operation Cast Lead” in 2008, where Israel killed 1,400 Palestinians in Gaza in 12 days, and “Operation Protective Edge”, where Israel killed 2,251 Palestinians over 50 days in 2014, 1,462 of whom were civilians, including 551 children and 299 women.

Israel also sabotaged peace negotiations with the Palestinians in Gaza in order to justify the continuation of the blockade.

An intelligence assessment from the U.S. government tied intelligence firm Stratfor, wrote that “While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians,

it seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians' unwillingness to meet those demands.”

The assessment wrote that “This tactic - demonstrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on direct talks without preconditions - enables Israel to appease U.S. and international pressure while showing the world that Israel's attempts at peace are being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence.”

It noted this deceptive tactic was deployed to stop international pressure for Israel to end the blockade, writing that it would “appease international pressure against its blockade while simultaneously placing Hamas on the diplomatic defensive.”

The final straws that provoked the October 7th attack from Hamas in 2023 were the Israeli massacre of the “Great March of Return” protestors in 2018 and the Abraham Accords in 2020, both backed by the Trump administration in his first term.

For context, the Great March of Return was a peaceful protest organized by Palestinians in Gaza against the Israeli blockade.

Israel responded to the overwhelmingly non-violent resistance by massacring protestors and civilians.

A UN Human Rights Council Fact-Finding Mission on the Israeli Massacre found that “the use of live ammunition by Israeli security forces against demonstrators was unlawful.”

The report wrote that “Victims who were hundreds of metres away from the Israeli forces and visibly engaged in civilian activities were shot, as shown by eyewitness accounts, video footage and medical records. Journalists and medical personnel who were clearly marked as such were shot, as were children, women, and persons with disabilities.”

The report also found that “The Israeli security forces killed and maimed Palestinian demonstrators who did not pose an imminent threat of death or serious injury to others when they were shot, nor were they directly participating in hostilities.”

Overall, the commission found that the massacre killed 183 people and “estimated that 23,313 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces in the context of the demonstrations in 2018, including by tear-gas inhalation and canisters, contributing to the highest toll of injuries recorded in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 2005”.

The killing and injuring of peaceful protestors made many Palestinians believe that there was no point to peaceful resistance, and violence was the only option to end the Israeli blockade.

As journalist Nathan J. Robinson wrote, “the Great March of Return was important in convincing many Palestinians that nonviolent resistance was simply suicidal”.

Pictured Above: Palestinian demonstrators at the “Great March of Return”, 2018.

The other final straw that led to October 7th was the “Abraham Accords”, a deal created by Netanyahu and Trump using Jared Kushner as their intermediary, which made Israel normalize relations with “the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.”

As Vox News wrote, the point of the deal was to get the Arab States signed onto the agreement to “let their support for the Palestinians slip and side a little closer with the Israelis”.

New Yorker editor David Remnick wrote, “The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords, which aimed to normalize relations between Israel and the Sunni-ruled states, sidelining the Palestinians yet again”.

As Mother Jones noted, the Abraham Accords “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

Previously, Arab States demanded an end to the blockade and a commitment to a Palestinian state from Israel before agreeing to normalization, but the Abraham Accords got the states to abandon this commitment.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill wrote, “The Abraham Accords, launched under President Donald Trump, effectively excised the issue of Palestinian self-determination as a condition for normalization, a major victory for Israel”.

Before October 7th, Netanyahu used the Abraham Accords to put forward the blueprint for his plan to take over Gaza and the West Bank. As Jeremy Schahill reported:

Just two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader delivered a speech at the UN general assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the ‘New Middle East.’ It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased. During that speech, Netanyahu portrayed the full normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia (through the Abraham Accords) as the linchpin of his vision for this ‘new’ reality

This is ultimately what triggered October 7th. Basem Naim, an official with Hamas’ political wing, told Jeremy Schahill, “If Saudi Arabia signed, it means the whole region, when it comes to the Palestinian question, will collapse. It is not a plan. It is not a peace process. It is an integration of Israel in the newly created Middle East. They have started to talk about Middle East NATO. It is a coup against the heritage, the history, the values of this region and against the future, all this together”.

The Palestinian American author Susan Abulhawa said, “The status quo was unsustainable and untenable, especially when Arab leaders began normalizing and the writing was on the wall for our total disappearance and total destruction.”

As Schahill wrote, “Hamas monitored these developments carefully and saw the U.S. moves toward circumventing a Palestinian resolution in its normalization campaign as an existential threat.”.

The Gaza Genocide.

All of this eventually culminated in the October 7th attacks on Israel from Hamas in 2023.

Israel ignored multiple intelligence reports stating that the attack was about to happen, likely because Netanyahu knew he could use it to go forward with his already created ethnic cleansing and annexation plan.

The Nova music festival was also moved close to the Gaza border shortly before October 7th, an apparent move to create human shields for the upcoming Hamas attack.

The outlet Billboard reported, “The Nova Festival was not originally intended to take place at the Re’im site, with organizers moving it to this location only two days before it started”.

While Israel has claimed repeatedly that Hamas killed “1,200” Israelis on October 7th, the reality is that Israel intentionally killed many of their own people that day.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel issued the “Hannibal directive” on October 7th, an Israeli military doctrine that calls for the IDF to kill any potential Israeli hostages to prevent a prisoner exchange.

The paper reported that the order was given on October 7th that “not a single vehicle can return to Gaza”, including those containing hostages, and the “instruction” was given “to turn the area around the border fence (into Gaza) into a killing zone”.

The Australian outlet ABC News quoted the Israeli Air Force Colonel Nof Erez, who said the Israeli response to October 7th “was a mass Hannibal” and that “There were tons and tons of openings in the fence, and thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without”.

ABC noted that “Air force pilots described to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper the firing of ‘tremendous’ amounts of ammunition on October 7 at people attempting to cross the border between Gaza and Israel.”

As journalist Asa Winstanley noted, given the fact that many vehicles headed to Gaza held multiple hostages, this policy likely killed hundreds of Israelis.

Along with covering up the fact that Israel killed many of their own people on Ocotber 7th, they also fabricated an endless slew of atrocity propaganda claims used to justify the ensuing genocide in Gaza, including fabricated claims of 40 beheaded babies and mass rapes.

Israel could have gotten the hostages back on day one but chose genocide instead.

The former Israeli spokesman Haim Rubinstein told the Times of Israel newspaper, “We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the (Israeli) government rejected the offer”.

Israel instead carried out their plan to make Gaza unlivable, killing over 100,000 people.

The Geneva-based Human Rights group Euro-Med Monitor found that nine out of every ten people killed by Israel in Gaza were civilians.

The United Nations found that 70 percent of people killed by Israel in Gaza were women and children, that “the ages most represented among the dead were five to nine-year-olds,” and that “80% of victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing”.

There has also been ample evidence of Israel bombing civillian houses, bombing fertility clinics,boming hospitals, killing children and committing mass rape as official policy.

The Israeli paper Ynet quoted Benjamin Netanyahu calling to bomb civilian housing in Gaza, quoting him saying, “I don't care about targets, take down houses, bomb with everything there is."

57 international doctors working in Gaza have gone on record saying they have seen children intentionally “shot in the head or chest” by Israeli snipers.

The United Nations Human Rights Council recently issued a lengthy report which found that “Al-Basma IVF Centre, Gaza’s largest fertility clinic, was shelled in December 2023, reportedly destroying around 4,000 embryos, as well as 1,000 sperm samples and unfertilized eggs”.

The report noted that “al-Basma IVF Centre served 2,000 to 3,000 patients each month, carrying out approximately 70 to 100 IVF procedures a month”, and that “The Commission did not find any credible information indicating that the building was used for military purposes”.

The report wrote that “The Commission concludes that the destruction of the Basma IVF clinic was a measure intended to prevent births among Palestinians in Gaza, which is a genocidal act under the Rome Statute and Genocide Convention”.

The report also found multiple examples of Israel intentionally targeting hospitals, writing that there were multiple Israeli “attacks on al-Awda Hospital, the main reproductive healthcare provider in northern Gaza, which was targeted repeatedly by the ISF from November 2023 to January 2024 and again in May 2024”.

The report found that “The hospital was attacked despite Israeli authorities being provided with the GPS coordinates by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) who informed all parties that it was a functioning hospital.”

Along with this the report found a systemic pattern of sexual abuse and rape by the IDF in Gaza towards Palestinian men and women, including children.

The report found multiple instances of “sexual abuse committed by members of the ISF against (underage) boys” and found that “a 14-year-old girl was reportedly searched and subjected to sexual violence when passing by the Bab Al Zahera Police station on her way to a school” and that “A pregnant woman who was detained by soldiers close to her house in Hebron was reportedly threatened by the male soldiers with rape, and the threats were also directed at her daughters aged three and four”.

The report also “documented cases of sexual and gender-based violence against (Palestinian) male and female detainees in more than 10 military and Israel Prison Services” and found that “Sexual violence was used as a means of punishment and intimidation from the moment of arrest and throughout the detention, including during interrogations and searches motivated by extreme hatred towards the Palestinian people and a desire to dehumanize and punish them”.

All of these genocidal war crimes were backed all the way by the Biden administration, which refused to force Israel into a ceasefire deal.

In a recent special on Israeli TV, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, said:

God did the State of Israel a favor that Biden was the president during this period, because it could have been much worse. We fought for over a year, and the administration never came to us and said, ‘ceasefire now.’ It never did. And that’s not to be taken for granted,

Despite lying about it publicly at the time, members of the Biden administration admitted that Netanyahu was sabotaging ceasefire talks.

The Times of Israel, writing about the special, wrote “They (Biden administration officials) pointed to the premier’s decision in August 2024 to launch a public campaign regarding the importance of Israel remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor border stretch between Egypt and Gaza, which Washington felt was disingenuous and designed to tank the negotiations at a critical point”.

The former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, admitted, “We were very close to having an agreement with Egypt on something that’s almost identical to what was in the final phase two agreement, and that was achievable at that moment. I think there were domestic political reasons [for Netanyahu] to be seen as taking a very hard line on the Philadelphi Corridor” while national security advisor Ilan Goldenberg admitted “I would get a lot of whispers from old Israeli friends [who said] all the security people are coming out and saying [Netanyahu’s] undercutting it every step of the way. I start to believe [it] when there’s so much coming out [saying] that he’s clearly a problem. Whereas some of my colleagues didn’t quite see it”.

In the special, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides bragged that Biden never forced Israel to accept a ceasefire, saying: “At the most significant political peril of Joe Biden's political career, the easiest thing for Joe Biden would have been, if he was worried about the votes in Michigan, is to basically be a little soft; (and force a ceasefire) he refused to do it. There was enormous pressure within the White House on him to change his position. When I hear comments about ‘he wasn’t good enough, or he didn’t have Israel’s back,’ am I disgusted by it? One hundred percent. Is it true? 100 percent no”

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, admitted he would support backing Israel no matter what, even if Israel verbally attacked the United States, saying, “I will always stand firm behind the idea that Israel has a right to defend itself and the United States has a responsibility to help Israel. And I will do that no matter who the Prime Minister is, no matter what they say about me, the U.S., or the president that I work for”.

Pictured Above: Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, speaking to the Israeli channel 13.

The Biden administration not only backed Israel’s war crimes in Gaza but also helped go after groups in the region, like Hezbollah and the Houthis, who were attempting to militarily force Israel into a ceasefire.

After Israel conducted a brutal pager attack on members of Hezbollah’s political wing in public areas, which former CIA director Leon Panetta called “a form of terrorism”, the Biden administration secretly greenlit an Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

At the time, the New York Times reported that “( Biden white house officials) took the lead, telling Lebanese (government) officials that if they could secure Hezbollah’s buy-in, (to a ceasefire) they would do the same with Israel.”

The paper reported that the Lebanese government adhered to the deal, writing “That afternoon, Mr. Berri (Lebanese speaker of Parliament and Hezbollah ally) told Mr. Mikati ( Lebanese Prime Minister) by phone from Beirut that Hezbollah had agreed to language in the cease-fire proposal”.

However, the Biden administration did not adhere to its promise. The New York Times wrote, “progress toward a cease-fire was further along than previously known, but it was halted abruptly when Israel killed Mr. Nasrallah (Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah)”.

This was actually because while promising Lebanon that they would secure an Israeli agreement to a ceasefire, they secretly greenlit an Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

Politico reported at the time that, “Senior White House figures privately told Israel that the U.S. would support its decision to ramp up military pressure against Hezbollah — even as the Biden administration publicly urged the Israeli government in recent weeks to curtail its strikes”.

The outlet reported that “Presidential adviser Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East, told top Israeli officials in recent weeks that the U.S. agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s broad strategy to shift Israel’s military focus to the north against Hezbollah”.

The Biden administration also bombed the Houthis in Yemen on multiple occasions on Israel’s behalf, something that could have been avoided had Biden forced a ceasefire in Gaza.

As the current Pentagon Middle East advisor, Michael DiMino wrote at the time “Working to increase aid shipments to Gaza would not just help to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there, but would deprive the Houthis of their claimed justification for attacks in the Red Sea and provide the group with an offramp for de-escalation that would also serve to prevent indefinite U.S. participation in a broader regional war. However, this would also necessitate increased diplomatic pressure on the Israeli government to allow more aid into Gaza, a step the Biden Administration remains uninterested in taking.”

Israel’s Final Solution To The Gaza Genocide.

When Trump was first elected president, there was some hope that he might force Israel to accept a ceasefire.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported in January of this year that:

Steven Witkoff, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, called from Qatar to tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides that he would be coming to Israel the following afternoon. The aides politely explained that it was in the middle of the Sabbath but that the prime minister would gladly meet him Saturday night. Witkoff's blunt reaction took them by surprise. He explained to them in salty English that Shabbat was of no interest to him. His message was loud and clear. Thus in an unusual departure from official practice, the prime minister showed up at his office for an official meeting with Witkoff, who then returned to Qatar to seal the deal.

The paper noted that “Witkoff had forced Israel to accept a plan that Netanyahu had repeatedly rejected over the past half year”.

However, Israel deliberately sabotaged the ceasefire deal that Steven Witkoff reportedly pressured them to take.

Two inside Israeli sources went to Haaretz and told the paper that “Netanyahu Intends to Derail Gaza Cease-fire” shortly before it “fell through”.

The first source said:

Netanyahu is signaling quite clearly that he doesn't want to move to the next phase. He's sending a team without a mandate and without the ability to do anything. Right-wing voters see that we haven't defeated Hamas, and its operatives are still roaming with weapons. The signs on stages in Gaza during the hostage return events mock Netanyahu and reference his 'total victory' slogan, Netanyahu knows he doesn't have a government if he proceeds with the deal.

While the second said:

The process is working, hostages are being released, but Hamas is doing this with the expectation of a second stage, leading to a [full] cease-fire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Once Hamas realizes there won't be a second stage, they may not complete the first. Hamas isn't stupid. They see the politicization of the negotiations, the appointment of Netanyahu loyalists Ron Dermer and Gal Hirsch, and the statements from Smotrich and other right-wing ministers threatening to topple the government. They'll understand where this is headed.

Israeli insiders have also acknowledged that Israel violated the ceasefire deal while Hamas adhered to it.

The New York Times wrote, “The current standoff stems in part from Hamas’s accusation that Israel has not upheld its promises for the first phase of the cease-fire. Israel was required to send hundreds of thousands of tents into Gaza, a promise that Hamas says Israel has not kept. Three Israeli officials and two mediators, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said that Hamas’s claims were accurate.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that “The defense establishment and the IDF say that so far Hamas has not violated the (ceasefire) agreement”.

In February, Trump did a press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu where he signaled support for Israeli ethnic cleansing and a takeover of Gaza, saying the U.S. and Israel should “take over” Gaza and saying “it would be my hope that we could do something really good, really nice (for Palestinians) that they wouldn’t want to return”(to Gaza).

As Netanyahu was sabotaging the Gaza ceasefire, Trump backed his move by approving a 3 billion dollar weapons sale to Israel.

Trump then coordinated with Netanyahu on his return to the genocide in Gaza in March.

The Jerusalem Post wrote, “The new Gaza operation seemed to come as a surprise across the world, but was it? Already, multiple top Israeli sources have confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that the timing of the operation was coordinated with the US.”

The paper wrote that Israel’s return to genocide was coordinated with Trump’s bombing of Yemen because “The Houthis, with their ballistic missiles, are the last Iranian proxy that could most viably threaten Israel immediately in retaliation for a return to war such as seems to be happening”.

Israel’s return to the genocide was a way to enact the “final solution” to the Gaza genocide, and force the Palestinians out of Gaza to make way for a full Isreali takeover.

Israel began the return to genocide with what Haaretz called “the largest child massacre in its history,” killing “Two hundred children and 100 women”.

Even the IDF has admitted that 82 percent of the people they have killed in Gaza since March are civilians.

Along with the mass targeting of civilians, Israel put a full starvation blockade on Gaza.

Gaza’s Government Media Office has said that “3,500 children below the age of five years ‘face imminent death by starvation’ while some 70,000 children have been hospitalised in the enclave due to severe malnutrition as Israel has blocked the entry of crucial aid, including food, water, medicines and fuel, into the war ravaged territory.”

This was even privately acknowledged by the IDF. The New York Times reported that “Israeli military officers who monitor humanitarian conditions in Gaza have warned their commanders in recent days that unless the blockade is lifted quickly, many areas of the enclave will likely run out of enough food to meet minimum daily nutritional needs”.

Israel, in recent weeks, has finally ripped the mask off its plan, admitting that it intends to permanently occupy Gaza and force its Palestinian population out.

As Axios reported :

Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan to gradually reoccupy all of Gaza and hold it indefinitely. Plans for the operation call for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to flatten any buildings that remain standing and displace virtually the entire population of 2 million people to a single ‘humanitarian area.’ The alternative to remaining in the humanitarian zone is for Palestinians to leave the enclave ‘voluntarily’ for other countries ‘in line with President Trump's vision for Gaza,’ an Israeli official said. Such departures could hardly be considered voluntary, and no country has agreed thus far to accept displaced Palestinians

Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich admitted that this plan is intended to ethnically cleanse Gaza saying Gaza will be “totally destroyed”, “the population of Gaza will be concentrated from the Morag Corridor southwards. The rest of the Strip will be empty” and that “The Gazan citizens will be concentrated in the south. They will be totally despairing, understanding that there is no hope and nothing to look for in Gaza, and will be looking for relocation to begin a new life in other places.”

Netanyahu admitted that this was the plan as well, bragging to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the IDF is “destroying more and more homes” in Gaza, meaning that the “only inevitable outcome will be the wish of Gazans to emigrate outside of the Gaza Strip”.

Netanyahu has also admitted that he will not agree to a ceasefire even if it would release all the Israeli hostages.

The Times of Israel reported that Hamas agreed to a ceasefire that included halting all military operations, ceding governing control of Gaza, willingness to have all of the group’s weapons placed in a guarded warehouse, and the return of all remaining Israeli hostages in one batch in exchange for a ceasefire deal and the release of Palestinian political prisoners.

The paper reported that “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to such a deal, asserting that Israel would not agree to end the war and withdraw from Gaza, even if that meant securing the release of all remaining 59 hostages”.

Netanyahu reiterated this recently, saying, “There is ‘no way’ Israel will halt its war in Gaza even if a deal is reached to release more hostages.”

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff, effectively tricked Hamas into releasing the last remaining American-Israeli hostage in Gaza, Eden Alexander, by lying to the group that he and the Trump administration would force a ceasefire deal.

Journalist Jeremy Scahill reported in Drop Site news that:

A senior Hamas official told Drop Site that the group received a direct commitment from Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, that two days after the release of U.S. citizen and Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, the Trump administration would compel Israel to lift the Gaza blockade and allow humanitarian aid to enter the territory. Witkoff, according to the official, also promised that Trump would make a public call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for negotiations aimed at achieving a ‘permanent ceasefire.’

The Hamas politician Basem Naim told Scahill that this was “a deal” promised by “Witkoff, himself”.

Witkoff reportedly told Hamas officials “If you release [Alexander], Trump will speak out thanking Hamas for its gesture, obliging Israel on the second day to open the borders and allow aid to come into Gaza, and [Trump would] call for an immediate ceasefire and to go for negotiations to end the war.”

Naim said after Hamas released Alexander, Trump, and Witkoff, “did nothing of this,” noting that “They didn't violate the deal. They threw it in the trash”.

Haaretz reports that Steven Witkoff is now refusing to force Israel to take a ceasefire deal.

The paper reported that the father of the captured IDF soldier Nimrod Cohen asked Witkoff “Why aren't you forcing the Israeli government to stop the war? Because this is the only way it could end. For the good of everybody”

Witkoff reportedly replied, saying he and the Trump administration would not force Israel to take a Gaza ceasefire deal, saying, “We're not the Israeli government. We don't disagree. The Israeli government is a sovereign government. They can't tell us what to do, and we can't tell them what to do. You're our ally. It's not for us to tell a sovereign country how to engage in foreign policy. It's just not.”

The Times of Israel reported that “Since hostage talks between Israel and Hamas resumed in Doha on Wednesday, US special envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff has told other mediators that Washington doesn’t plan to force Israel to end the war in Gaza amid Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s staunch refusal to do so”.

Pictured Above: Trump with his Middle East Envoy Steven Witkoff.

The Trump administration has also apparently begun aiding Israel with its ethnic cleansing plan, NBC News reports that “The Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate up to 1 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya” and that “The plan is under serious enough consideration that the administration has discussed it with Libya’s leadership”.

As the University of Barcelona professor Jason Hickel put it :

-The US agreed with Hamas to release Edan Alexander in exchange for lifting the siege on Gaza. -Edan was released, but Trump betrayed his promise. Israel continues to starve Gazans. -It seems the US objective was to clear out this one US-Israeli citizen prior to letting Israel impose its violent endgame on Gaza. -Meanwhile, the US has been pressing Libya to take 1 million Palestinians, who will be ethnically cleansed by Israel. -Libya... the US is using the country they destroyed in 2011, and which remains extremely weak and vulnerable to imperial pressure. Evil doesn't even begin to describe what we are witnessing. All with the complicity of Western leaders and the cowardly silence of the Western press.

Israel has already begun ramping up its attacks on Gaza, killing 106 Palestinians in total, 44 in southern Gaza, 42 in the north, and 15 in central areas, and it seems unlikely that Trump will force Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire.

This is the final stage of the long-term, Israeli/American plan to “reshape the Middle East,” a plan that has caused untold death and destruction across the region.

This genocidal act of ethnic cleansing is on the hands of not just the Israeli government, but both Republican and Democratic administrations who have allowed their corruption and willingness to be bought off by the Israel lobby and desire for access to the Middle East’s resources to lead them into supporting unthinkable horrors.

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