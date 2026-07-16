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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
6h

Taibbi is a real head scratcher. All changed after his Congressional testimony.

Then he did that weird U-turn with the Epstein files, acting like it was all made up.

and funny, I don't even know what this guy^ is talking about "Islamofacists".

The gov't shills make up new expressions every day lol.

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malty mcfry's avatar
malty mcfry
6h

grief, grief, as slow rolling this shift was. I can only imagine how this hurt old friends like Katie Halper and Aaron Mate

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