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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
2h

Anti-Zionism, pro-Palestine, anti-Western warmongering are policies I share. What else does Ms Darializa have to offer?

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Richard's avatar
Richard
6h

Thanks for this article. I had not heard of this woman before, but I like what I've read here. We need more elected officials who oppose the Zionists. Bilzerian here in Florida, Fishback for Gov here in Florida, and perhaps Bernard Taylor who opposes IDF Mast.

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