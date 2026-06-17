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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

Orwellian-titled indeed. Evil, hateful and doing alot of damage.

Thank you.!

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
3hEdited

Bari “Not So” Weiss and the Fake Press.

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