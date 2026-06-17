Written By: Justin K.P.

The Free Press Runs Smear Campaign Against Trita Parsi.

Recently, “The Free Press, “ the Orwellian-titled outlet operated by Bari Weiss, attempted to get the anti-war foreign policy analyst Trita Parsi deported from the country for his support of an American foreign policy that prioritizes diplomacy over war.

The outlet published an article claiming, “In the eyes of some inside the Trump administration, Parsi isn’t just another Washington pundit eager to share his point of view. The State Department has launched an investigation of Parsi and could try to deport him, according to U.S. officials and documents reviewed by The Free Press”.

This article came after a campaign from the unhinged Zionist Laura Loomer began a campaign to try to get Parsi deported, after she successfully got two anti-war Iranian women living in Los Angeles detained by ICE, over false claims that they were related to the late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

A State Department press release in response to the Free Press report said: “The State Department has no plans to revoke the green card of Mr. Parsi at this time, However, no foreign national is guaranteed a right to be in our country, and this Department will unapologetically terminate the legal status of any foreign national who participates in activities that undermine America’s national security”.

While the U.S. State Department apparently does not plan on going forward with the bogus investigation of Trita Parsi to stifle his speech, there was no doubt pressure on the White House from Loomer and other Zionists to start one.

The Free Press article was clearly put out as part of this coordinated campaign attempting too silence Trita Parsi.

In a petition, the independent media outlets Drop Site News, the American Conservative, and Breaking Points noted :

The “Free Press,” a news organization founded by Bari Weiss and now owned by David Ellison, reported recently that the Trump administration launched an investigation into Trita Parsi, one of America’s most prominent critics of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, with the aim to revoke his legal permanent residency, which he has held for some 15 years, and deport him. In the wake of the article, the State Department took the unusual step of denying that any such investigation exists; the article came after pro-Israel activist Laura Loomer has repeatedly pressured the Trump administration to deport Parsi, suggesting that the lobby is trying to produce an investigation where none exists. That The Free Press would participate in this campaign is as shameful as it is expected. Anyone who supports an actual free press must speak out now.

When Bari Weiss Helped Get Refaat Alareer Killed.

This is far from the first time “The Free Press” has acted as a tool of the Israeli government to stifle the actual Free Press, and it in reality played a large role in manufacturing consent for the Israeli slaughter of the Palestinian Press in Gaza.

Bari Weiss, the outlet’s founder, and now the editor of CBS News, and possibly CNN in the future, previously ran a smear campaign on Refaat Alareer, a beloved Palestinian poet, academic, and political commentator living in Gaza.

When the genocide in Gaza began, Refaat was at the forefront in debunking the atrocity propaganda used to justify it.

He was the first to report on the fact that Israel issued the Hannibal Directive on October 7th to kill its own citizens, a fact later confirmed by Israeli news outlets such as Haaretz .

He was also the first to debunk the “mass rape” hoax on October 7th, correctly predicting the false claims of mass rape would be used “against native Palestinians to demonize them and justify the Gaza genocide”.

Alareer, who was known for his dark sense of humour, would often mock and ridicule some of the more ridiculous Israeli atrocity propaganda claims about October 7th.

Referring to the absurd and debunked claims that Hamas baked an Israeli baby in an oven, Refaat Alareer joked, “with or without baby powder?”, an obvious joke to demonstrate how absurd the debunked claim was.

But Bari Weiss took this joke out of context to imply that Alareer supported baking an Israeli baby in an oven, taking a screengrab of the tweet and writing, “Here is Refaat Alareer joking about whether or not an Israeli baby, burned alive in an oven, was cooked ‘with or without baking powder.’”

Following this, Weiss’ followers in the IDF began sending rape and death threats to Alareer and his family .

Refaat Alareer responded to the threats, saying, “If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss and her likes. Many maniacal Israeli soldiers already bombing Gaza take these lies and smears seriously, and they act upon them.”

In December of that year, Alareer was killed in a targeted Israeli strike, along with “his brother Salah and one of his children (Mohammed); his sister Asmaa and three of her children (Alaa, Yahia, and Mohammed); and a neighbor.”

In April of 2024, Israel killed more family members of Refaat Alareer, including his eldest daughter along with her husband and newborn baby.

The targeted slaughter of Alareer and his family was reportedly triggered by the Bari Weiss smear campaign.

Journalist Richard Silverstein reported that , “A well-informed Israeli security source e-mailed me this confirmation: ‘because of the joke (the tweet taken out of context by Bari Weiss) , the war cabinet decided that Alareer is an ‘Amalekite’, and ordered Shabak & IDF to find and kill him’”.

“The Free Press” Lies About Journalists In Gaza.

The Free Press has also previously laundered fabricated claims from Israel that falsely labeled Palestinian journalists as members of Hamas, which was used by the IDF to target and kill them.

This included journalists such as Hossam Shabat and Anas Al Sharif, both of whom were murdered by the IDF, and both of whom have been proven to have no connections to Hamas.

In the case of Hossam Shabat, journalist Jeremy Scahil confirmed that Hamas, “conducted an internal audit—reviewing brigade records and interviewing members—which found Hossam Shabat was not a sniper, not in Qassam, and not affiliated with Hamas at all.”

And in the case of Anas Al Sharif, Israeli Likud journalist Amit Segal acknowledged that “ He was also detained by the IDF during the takeover of Shifa Hospital, but was later released,” disproving any claims that he was a Hamas fighter.

Yet the Free Press smeared them both as “active members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad” in order to justify their murder.

The Real Goal Of The Free Press.

The actual goal of “The Free Press” is stifling a free press in service of Zionism, whether that be by trying to get Trita Parsi deported for opposing the Zionist war in Iran, or trying to get Palestinian journalists killed for exposing Israeli propaganda and crimes.

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