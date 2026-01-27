The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
13h

Whether the narrative is:

- "Christians burned Rome!" (Nero)

- "a lone Communist burned Reichstag!" (Hitler)

- "Communists are behind the terrorist attacks!" (P2-sponsored Italian neofascists)

- "Saddam's Iraqis took babies out of incubators!" (Nayirah)

- "Gaddafi viagra mass r*pes!" (Clinton)

- "Assad used chemical weapons!" (Anglo-Zionist-ISIS)

...it's all the same false flag orchestration pattern. Hardly anything new under the sun.

Reply
Share
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
2h

In any conflict one should question all supposed facts, especially in the first 48 hours to the first few weeks. Time tends to bring out the truth.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture