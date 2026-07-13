Written By: Justin K.P.

Lindsay Graham, the bloodthirsty Neo-con senator, died yesterday from an apparent sudden illness at the age of 71.

Given Lindsay Graham’s bloodlust for people all around the world, many are not shedding a tear after his demise.

And for good reason, Lindsay Graham was a bloodthirsty warmonger who hated humanity and had no regard for the human lives that were lost in the wars he advocated for.

In this article, I will show how much Graham cared for human lives while he was here on earth.

Lindsay Graham On Palestinians Facing A Genocide.

Lindsay Graham had no sympathy for the Palestinians in Gaza facing a genocide and actively cheered on their slaughter.

Graham openly called for Israel to slaughter the entire population of Gaza, even implying it would be justified for Israel to drop a Nuclear bomb on Gaza, saying “Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war they can’t afford to lose. Why is it OK for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why was it OK for us to do that? I thought it was OK. To Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state. Whatever you have to do”.

Lindsay Graham gave a similar answer when asked about the slaughter of women and children in Gaza by Israel, saying , “What did we do in World War Two? Did we think one minute about starving the Germans, did we bomb every city into smithereens”, in response to a question about Israel, “killing children, killing mothers, killing families, who were not militants”.

When asked about the fact that Israel “flattened Gaza”, Graham responded by saying, “Flatten it (Gaza), we flattened Berlin; we flattened Tokyo”.

On Activists Bringing Aid To Palestinians.

Lindsay Graham had the same contempt for the lives of activists who brought food aid by boat to Palestinians in Gaza as he had for the Palestinians he wanted to starve and slaughter.

After posting an article from the Times of Israel about Greta Thunberg and other activists bringing food aid to starving Palestinians in Gaza by boat, Graham sadistically wrote , “Hope Greta and her friends can swim!”, in an open call for Israel to bomb the humanitarian activists.

On Ukrainians.

Lindsay Graham repeatedly admitted that his intention behind his strong support for the proxy war in Ukraine was to use Ukraine and draft its people to force them to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.

Speaking about the proxy war in 2022, Graham said , “I like the structural path we are on here. As long as we help Ukraine with the weapons they need and economic support, they will fight to the last person”.

After meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, he boasted “He’ll fight until the last person”.

As part of Graham’s effort to fight Russia to the “last Ukrainian” Graham was a strong supporter of a stricter Ukrainian draft.

Graham pushed for Ukraine to pass a law lowering the draft age to 18, saying, “I would hope that those eligible to serve in the Ukrainian military would join. I can’t believe it’s at 27. You’re in a fight for your life, so you should be serving — not at 25 or 27”.

On The People Of East Asia.

In 2017, when Lindsay Graham was pushing for an American war in North Korea, he acknowledged that the war would kill “thousands” of people in North Korea, South Korea, China and Japan, but said he didn’t care because “they’re going to die over there”.

“There is a military option to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself. He’s not going to allow, President Trump, the ability of this madman to have a missile to hit America. If there’s going to be a war to stop it, it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there -- they’re not going to die here. He’s told me that to my face -- and that may be provocative, but not really. When you’re president of the United States, where does your allegiance lie?” Graham said while pushing for war with North Korea.

On Americans.

Most recently, Lindsay Graham called on the people of South Carolina to send their “sons and daughters to the Mideast” for Israel.

“I’m going back to South Carolina; I am asking them to send their sons and daughters to the Mideast,” Graham said.

“I’m not with you; I’m with Israel”, Lindsay Graham said in a message to Americans who opposed the war with Iran .

It is clear that Lindsay Graham was a bloodthirsty war pig, who was willing to sacrifice the lives of Palestinians, Ukrainians, East Asians, and even his own people, whom he was supposed to be representing, to further his own pro-war agenda at the behest of his donors.

Lindsay Graham hated humanity and did not value human life while he was here on earth; he should not be mourned now that he is gone.

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