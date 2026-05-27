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Julie B 🇨🇦's avatar
Julie B 🇨🇦
5h

Only someone who’s so arrogant and narcissistic would do something like this, believing they’re totally infallible and can weasel their way out of anything. They did the same thing with another American reporter, who asked average Israelis on the street what did they think of Palestinians and every answer was the same - they should all die, even the children because children grow up to be Arabs. They said on live tv for the world to hear. I couldn’t believe it, so disgusting.

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
5h

Always provoking. Cannot end well

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