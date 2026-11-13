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michael hopper's avatar
michael hopper
5h

according to grok:

•  Confirmed names vs. totals: The Mediazona/BBC figure of ~286,000 is the most rigorous open-source count of identified individuals. Independent analysts and the Rosstat leak indicate the true death toll is substantially higher.

This number is the verified floor casualty number.

There is a ton of information and it should be assumed the ukrainians will inflate the numbers and the russians will minimize them. It’s called propaganda. In any event killed and wounded equals about a million russians. Seems like a pretty large butchers bill to pay for the little the russians have gained…..

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Matahi's avatar
Matahi
6h

Jacques Sapir is a brilliant French economist who worked for decades at cabinet level in the Russian federation, according to him this 500k number would be reflected in the macro statistics of the Russian economy especially unemployment and nominal income. He says this number is hogwash and reckons the real casualty number is 250k deaths and 250k seriously injured

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