Written By: Justin K.P.

Russia is losing the Ukraine proxy war; they lost half a million soldiers and hid this fact.

This is the narrative the mainstream media is currently spinning.

In reality, the claim remains unverified and comes from data supposedly hacked by two shady “hactivist” groups: the Ukrainian hacking collective Silent Crow and the Belarusian opposition-linked hacker group Cyber Partisans, the later of which can be verifiably linked back to the EU and U.S. intelligence cutouts.

First, the information, supposedly from the Russian state statistics agency, Rosstat, and released by Silent Crow and Cyber Partisans, has not been independently verified by any of the mainstream media outlets jumping to parrot the claim.

For its part, Rosstat confirmed it had been hacked but denied that any sensitive information had been obtained.

In the Guardian’s report, titled “More than 400,000 Russians killed fighting in Ukraine war, leaked data suggests”, it acknowledgesthat “The Guardian could not independently verify the authenticity of the entire dataset”, but repeated its claims because it was “consistent with” estimations from “British intelligence”.

The same goes for the Moscow Times, which wrote that it “could not verify the data in full”.

Another report from Bloomberg appeared to suggest the data put out by Silent Crow included non-combat-related deaths in it’s combat toll, writing, “Silent Crow’s own calculations put the figure at about 450,000, in part because they also include non-combat related fatalities and records without an explicit cause”.

(Emphasis: Mine).

The Financial Times appeared to acknowledge the same thing, writing “The dataset lists about 410,000 conflict-related deaths directly. While these will overwhelmingly be soldiers, some civilians are likely to have been caught by the coding.”

Some online open-source investigators have poked holes in the dataset, noting that the dataset includes names like “ a 92-year-old woman, who died in 2020, in Kyiv”.

The unverified dataset becomes even more questionable when learning that “Cyber Partisans”, the Belarusian “hacktivist” group behind the dataset and analysis, can be traced directly back to Western regime change cutouts and the EU.

The group was created during the 2020 protests against Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, which were sponsored by the National Endowment for Democracy, a longtime cutout of the CIA’s regime change programs.

Investigative journalist Alan Macleod documented that :

the NED’s senior Europe Program officer, Nina Ognianova, boasted that the groups leading the nationwide demonstrations against Lukashenko … were trained by her organization. “We don’t think that this movement that is so impressive and so inspiring came out of nowhere — that it just happened overnight,” she said, noting that the NED had made a “modest but significant contribution” to the protests. On the same call, NED President Carl Gershman added that “we support many, many groups and we have a very, very active program throughout the country, and many of the groups obviously have their partners in exile.” Gershman also boasted that the Belarusian government was powerless to intervene and stop them: “We’re not like Freedom House or NDI [the National Democratic Institute] and the IRI [International Republican Institute]; we don’t have offices. So if we’re not there, they can’t kick us out.”

According to a report in the BBC, “The Cyber-Partisans are partially funded through the Belarusian opposition’s exiled Coordination Council”.

This is an exiled opposition body established by the Belarusian exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Alan Macleod, writing about Sviatlana, documented:

In recent months, she has been doing the rounds in the West, meeting with foreign leaders in an attempt to convince them to support her. In July, she traveled to Washington for a meeting with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who conveyed the U.S.’ “respect for the courage and determination of the opposition” in Belarus. Later that month, Tsikhanouskaya received what she was looking for: an endorsement from the president of the United States. After an in-depth meeting with Joe Biden, he promoted her as the true leader of her country. “The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights,” he said in a statement. She also received NATO’s blessing, meeting with senior figures from its think tank, the Atlantic Council, on several occasions. At a recent event with the Council on Foreign Relations, Tsikhanouskaya made it clear that she was dependent on foreign support to continue her campaign. “We don’t have a lot of space inside the country. That’s why we are so [grateful for a large] amount of help from outside,” she said, telling the audience of business figures, state officials and media personalities that she and they “shar[ed] common values.”

Macleod added, “Her senior advisor, Franak Viačorka, for example, is a consultant for the U.S. Agency for Global Media; the creative director of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, an organization described by The New York Times as a ‘worldwide propaganda network built by the CIA.’ He is also a Non-Resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council, a NATO-linked organization that boasts no fewer than seven former CIA directors on its board. At an Atlantic Council event in July, Tsikhanouskaya called on the West to do more to overthrow her opponent, saying ‘I think it’s high time for democratic countries to unite and show their teeth.’ According to the NED’s Gershman, the U.S. continues to work ‘very, very closely’ with her.”

Indeed, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is so closely connected to the National Endowment for Democracy that she was awarded the CIA cutouts “Democracy Service Medal” in 2024.

“The fight for democracy is working as a journalist for Radio Free Europe”, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in her speech at the NED’s award ceremony, referring to the aforementioned “worldwide propaganda network built by the CIA”.

Pictured above: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya receiving the “Democracy Service Medal” from the NED, a CIA cutout.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was similarly funded by USAID, another U.S. regime change cutout.

According to her own website in 2024 she boasted:

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met in Vilnius with the USAID (United States Agency for International Development) Deputy Administrator, Ambassador Erin Elizabeth McKee. During the meeting, the parties discussed US support for independent Belarusian media, human rights defenders, cultural projects, pro-democracy businesses, and educational programs. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya also informed the US side about the launch of the International Humanitarian Fund to support political prisoners in Belarus, expressing hope that the US would also join the fund’s efforts. Ms. Tsikhanouskaya emphasized the importance of assistance to all organizations forced by repression into exile, as well as those continuing their work inside Belarus. Together with Ambassador McKee, the Belarusian leader participated in the launch of the new USAID/Belarus office in Vilnius. The USAID office resumed operations three years after its closure in Minsk in 2021. Ms. Tsikhanouskaya thanked USAID and the US government for their years of support for Belarus and its civil society, including backing the US–Belarus Strategic Dialogue and advancing the Belarusian cause on the international stage.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is similarly connected to the EU.

EU High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Commissioner Marta Kos announced a “€200 million” “aid package” for supposed “independent media, civil society and human rights organisations” alongside Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in 2025.

More recently, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya posted about her meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, where she openly “thanked the European Union for its continued support for Belarus’s democratic forces”.

To recap, the claim of half a million dead Russian soldiers comes from an unverified and dubious dataset from a “hactivist” organization whose funding can be traced back to U.S. intelligence cutouts and the EU, the exact forces that want to give the impression of Russia being on the verge of losing, in order to continue the proxy war in Ukraine.

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