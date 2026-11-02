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RamboDave's avatar
RamboDave
10mEdited

Don't forget the role played by Haley Stevens fiancee, a guy named Jason Turkish. He is a fanatical Jewish Zionists mega donor that helped raise the $30 million dollars for Stephens during the primary from AIPAC, the Israeli Lobby. Stevens endorsement of Rogers is what the money eventually bought.

Here is an article about Jason Turkish:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/event-for-michigan-republican-draws-jewish-democratic-megadonor-who-rejects-el-sayed/

"Jason Turkish, a major Jewish Democratic donor in Michigan and fiancée to pro-Israel US Rep. Haley Stevens, tells reporters he will be voting for Republican Mike Rogers for Senate while attending a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Birmingham, Michigan, on October 28, 2026."

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Mr. Raven's avatar
Mr. Raven
14m

I haven't voted for over 20 years, but going out to vote for Sayed tomorrow, the fact he pisses Jews off is reason enough.

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