Written By: Justin K.P.

The Michigan Senate election between Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Republican nominee Mike Rogers has made a major splash in the news lately, with Haley Stevens, the Democrat who lost to El-Sayed in the primary, endorsing Mike Rogers for Senator.

What has been left out of the mainstream reporting is that a registered agent for Israel, Abby Ronson, appears to have been deeply involved in handling the Stevens endorsement.

Drop Site News uncovered that Abigail Ronson, a spokesperson for the Mike Rogers campaign, is also a “registered foreign agent for the state of Israel”, noting that she “registered as a foreign agent for Israel, doing work for HAVAS Media Network via Brad Parscale’s Clocktower X LLC”, the firm hired by the Israeli government to run influence propaganda campaigns in support of Israel through Clocktower X.

Abby Ronson- the registered Israeli agent- is seen with Haley Stevens prior to and after her endorsement, suggesting she played a role in securing the endorsement.

Days before the Stevens endorsement, Abigail Ronson was promoting the idea of Democrats voting for Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed, seemingly setting the stage for the eventual Haley Stevens endorsement.

“Why should anyone in our community give [Abdul El-Sayed] our vote? I do not make this decision lightly. I have been a Democrat my entire life, but I will not put party loyalty ahead of my conscience and my Jewish identity”, Ronson wrote on X, quoting a democratic voter speaking to the Zionist outlet Jewish Insider on October 29th.

Earlier on October 28th, Ronson tweeted, “Two prominent Oakland County Democrats who wanted Stevens to be the nominee said that they’ve reached out to El-Sayed to offer help and not heard back”, and earlier on the 27th shared another Jewish insider article claiming that a “former Haley Stevens campaign chair and prominent Democratic fundraiser says he plans to vote for (Mike) Rogers”.

Ronson, the registered Israeli agent, was also seemingly behind creating flyers that baselessly tied Abdul El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood, writing “Reach out if you need a copy”, in response to a report about the Mike Rogers campaign handing out fliers supposedly showing his “extensive ties to the Muslim Brotherhood”.

At 11:24 AM, shortly before Stevens endorsed Mike Rodgers, Ronson posted a picture of herself next to Rogers and Stevens at a church in Detroit, writing “We have a state to save, Michigan”.

An hour later, at 12:30, presumably after leaving the church, Stevens posted a video on her car endorsing Mike Rodgers.

Following the endorsement, Stevens did a press conference with Mike Rogers , while Abby Ronson stood directly behind her.

Pictured above: Registered Israeli agent (circled in red), Abigail Ronson, stands behind Haley Stevens as she endorses Mike Rogers.

No matter what one thinks of the Michigan Senate election or the candidates, the fact that a registered agent of Israel is seemingly this involved in coordinating endorsements shows the extent of Israel’s direct foreign interference in the U.S. midterms.

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