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Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
13h

Does anyone remember the WMD False-Witness that was the public lie when the real reason was to remove Iraq as a economically and socially healthy country where goyim (you, me, Iraqis, Iranians, .. are all Gazans to the Zionists - including President Trump, the Epstein black-mailed elite class) were living in peace and prospering and like all Satanists, Zionists can't allow anyone to grow and create and build and thrive .. like with Iran, they and other Shia-Muslims (in Yemen, Hezbollah) still have souls that aren't enslaved to the Zionists so responded to the genocide Zionists had been doing for years .. and we to dead inside to respond against Hell's expanding borderless foothold in the now desecrated Holy Lands...

Remember those WMD False-Witnesser and knowing supporters and amplifiers were hanged in public for murdering est, million Iraqis innocents - entire families - over 40,000 US military service men, with so many more delayed deaths, 2+ Trillion dollars?

No?

That is the reason this war and others started. If those False-witness for mass deaths on behalf of another nation had be punish in public, this war and so many other mass-murdering wouldn't have happened - including the Genocide because if we are willing to be Just to our own liars - we sure as well can drop a few missile on the houses of the most powerful Zionist's families - forget their soldiers - we would be better to kill every adult in their most powerful families bloodlines and if a few of the young were killed - well, dump in a grave that a Gazan children are piled in.

I've proposed a solution that is Traditional Catholic theology based .. and no, this is from a time before Satanists castrate Christ in everyone imagination so you would be meek when they come to rape your daughters and wife, of like today when fathers and children are separated because your back-stabbing self-centered prostitute wife decides she's suck-up to the state and give a betting and take your children and enslave you .. and you and your extended family men and some neighbors did drag the judge out to publicly hang and killing anyone that get's in your way - like grandfather would a done.

Using Thomistic Theology I have proposed a solution ..

Here is the article's audio overview mirrored in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7AaWp4VVK8

".. A Thomistic Solution for Truth-Enforcement and Greater Justice" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2237, https://archive.is/GhbO6

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Speaking of Zionist controlled courts, SCOTUS must reverse "money is Speech" or Congress and President need to create law to end that insanity.

After all - after 50 years, 3+ billion killed world-wide, and the cognitive faculties crippling effect world-wide and increasing, SCOTUS finally reversed one of the clearly worst legal ruling in the history of SCOTUS, the horror and damages may never heal. May God have mercy.

Here is the article's audio overview mirrored in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88f3y09DowI

".. the Wounding of Human Faculties", https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2238, https://archive.is/35vHJ

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EV Reka's avatar
EV Reka
3h

What official press release? on what date? from which office? A paywalled NYT article doesn't count for anything.

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