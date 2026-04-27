An official government press release on the U.S/Israeli war on Iran released by the Trump White House outright admits that the Trump administration went to war with Iran at the “request” of Israel.

The official government press release states, “the United States is engaged in this conflict at the request of and in the collective self-defense of its Israeli ally”.

The New York Times has previously reported that lobbying efforts from Benjamin Netanyahu and the Mossad were the final nail in the coffin that made Trump make the decision to go to war with Iran.

The New York Times reported that, “U.S. and Israeli officials gathered first in the Cabinet Room, adjacent to the Oval Office. Then Mr. Netanyahu headed downstairs for the main event: a highly classified presentation on Iran for President Trump and his team in the White House Situation Room, which was rarely used for in-person meetings with foreign leaders”, adding, “Appearing on the screen behind the prime minister was David Barnea, the director of Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, as well as Israeli military officials. Arrayed visually behind Mr. Netanyahu, they created the image of a wartime leader surrounded by his team.”

According to the report, “The presentation that Mr. Netanyahu would make over the next hour would be pivotal in setting the United States and Israel on the path toward a major armed conflict in the middle of one of the world’s most volatile regions.”

This included the claims that:

-Iran was ripe for regime change -Iran’s ballistic missile program could be destroyed in a few weeks. -The regime would be so weakened that it could not choke off the Strait of Hormuz, and the likelihood that Iran would land blows against U.S. interests in neighboring countries was assessed as minimal. -Mossad’s intelligence indicated that street protests inside Iran would begin again, and — with the impetus of the Israeli spy agency helping to foment riots and rebellion

The presentation was reportedly called “farcical” by CIA director John Ratcliffe, “bullshit” by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine reportedly said, “Sir, this is, in my experience, standard operating procedure for the Israelis. They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed. They know they need us, and that’s why they’re hard-selling”.

Despite this, Trump listened to Netanyahu’s “bullshit” and “farcical” presentation and made the decision to launch a war with Iran.

Now the Trump administration has outright admitted that this war was launched at the request and behest of Israel.

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