Government Press Release Admits That The U.S. Attacked Iran 'At The Request' Of Israel.
The Trump Administration Officially Admits It Went To War With Iran At The Request Of Israel.
An official government press release on the U.S/Israeli war on Iran released by the Trump White House outright admits that the Trump administration went to war with Iran at the “request” of Israel.
The official government press release states, “the United States is engaged in this conflict at the request of and in the collective self-defense of its Israeli ally”.
The New York Times has previously reported that lobbying efforts from Benjamin Netanyahu and the Mossad were the final nail in the coffin that made Trump make the decision to go to war with Iran.
The New York Times reported that, “U.S. and Israeli officials gathered first in the Cabinet Room, adjacent to the Oval Office. Then Mr. Netanyahu headed downstairs for the main event: a highly classified presentation on Iran for President Trump and his team in the White House Situation Room, which was rarely used for in-person meetings with foreign leaders”, adding, “Appearing on the screen behind the prime minister was David Barnea, the director of Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, as well as Israeli military officials. Arrayed visually behind Mr. Netanyahu, they created the image of a wartime leader surrounded by his team.”
According to the report, “The presentation that Mr. Netanyahu would make over the next hour would be pivotal in setting the United States and Israel on the path toward a major armed conflict in the middle of one of the world’s most volatile regions.”
This included the claims that:
-Iran was ripe for regime change
-Iran’s ballistic missile program could be destroyed in a few weeks.
-The regime would be so weakened that it could not choke off the Strait of Hormuz, and the likelihood that Iran would land blows against U.S. interests in neighboring countries was assessed as minimal.
-Mossad’s intelligence indicated that street protests inside Iran would begin again, and — with the impetus of the Israeli spy agency helping to foment riots and rebellion
The presentation was reportedly called “farcical” by CIA director John Ratcliffe, “bullshit” by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine reportedly said, “Sir, this is, in my experience, standard operating procedure for the Israelis. They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed. They know they need us, and that’s why they’re hard-selling”.
Despite this, Trump listened to Netanyahu’s “bullshit” and “farcical” presentation and made the decision to launch a war with Iran.
Now the Trump administration has outright admitted that this war was launched at the request and behest of Israel.
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Does anyone remember the WMD False-Witness that was the public lie when the real reason was to remove Iraq as a economically and socially healthy country where goyim (you, me, Iraqis, Iranians, .. are all Gazans to the Zionists - including President Trump, the Epstein black-mailed elite class) were living in peace and prospering and like all Satanists, Zionists can't allow anyone to grow and create and build and thrive .. like with Iran, they and other Shia-Muslims (in Yemen, Hezbollah) still have souls that aren't enslaved to the Zionists so responded to the genocide Zionists had been doing for years .. and we to dead inside to respond against Hell's expanding borderless foothold in the now desecrated Holy Lands...
Remember those WMD False-Witnesser and knowing supporters and amplifiers were hanged in public for murdering est, million Iraqis innocents - entire families - over 40,000 US military service men, with so many more delayed deaths, 2+ Trillion dollars?
No?
That is the reason this war and others started. If those False-witness for mass deaths on behalf of another nation had be punish in public, this war and so many other mass-murdering wouldn't have happened - including the Genocide because if we are willing to be Just to our own liars - we sure as well can drop a few missile on the houses of the most powerful Zionist's families - forget their soldiers - we would be better to kill every adult in their most powerful families bloodlines and if a few of the young were killed - well, dump in a grave that a Gazan children are piled in.
I've proposed a solution that is Traditional Catholic theology based .. and no, this is from a time before Satanists castrate Christ in everyone imagination so you would be meek when they come to rape your daughters and wife, of like today when fathers and children are separated because your back-stabbing self-centered prostitute wife decides she's suck-up to the state and give a betting and take your children and enslave you .. and you and your extended family men and some neighbors did drag the judge out to publicly hang and killing anyone that get's in your way - like grandfather would a done.
Using Thomistic Theology I have proposed a solution ..
Here is the article's audio overview mirrored in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7AaWp4VVK8
".. A Thomistic Solution for Truth-Enforcement and Greater Justice" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2237, https://archive.is/GhbO6
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Speaking of Zionist controlled courts, SCOTUS must reverse "money is Speech" or Congress and President need to create law to end that insanity.
After all - after 50 years, 3+ billion killed world-wide, and the cognitive faculties crippling effect world-wide and increasing, SCOTUS finally reversed one of the clearly worst legal ruling in the history of SCOTUS, the horror and damages may never heal. May God have mercy.
Here is the article's audio overview mirrored in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88f3y09DowI
".. the Wounding of Human Faculties", https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2238, https://archive.is/35vHJ
What official press release? on what date? from which office? A paywalled NYT article doesn't count for anything.