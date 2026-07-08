Written By: Justin K.P.

German prosecutors have officially charged the Ukrainian state with being behind the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline between Germany and Russia in September of 2022.

Germany has filed charges against Serhii Kuznietsov, a Ukrainian national, for his role in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline.

German officials say, “Kuznietsov incriminated himself in phone calls with friends and acquaintances. Investigators also say they found evidence linking him to the sabotage operation on his cell phone.”

Germany has also said it has evidence that Serhii Kuznietsov was acting on orders from the Ukrainian state.

DW reports:

In a statement detailing the charges brought against suspect Serhii K. on Wednesday, prosecutors said that he and six accomplices had acted “on the orders of state authorities in Ukraine.” According to prosecutors, K., now 50, was an “officer in the Ukrainian army” at the time of the operation, and his accomplices were also “military personnel.” Prosecutors said the plan was to “destroy the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines” with the objective of “permanently halting gas supplies via the pipelines and preventing Russia from using the revenue from natural gas trade to finance its war efforts.”

German authorities charged Serhii Kuznietsov and, de facto, the Ukrainian state, with “war crimes ‘for an attack on a civilian site’ as well as causing an explosion and disrupting public services.”

But what the German prosecutors have neglected to mention is the fact that the Ukrainian state, a NATO proxy regime, was highly unlikely to carry out the Nord Stream sabotage without approval from its Western sponsors.

More specifically, it is highly unlikely to imagine that the United States was not behind ordering Ukraine to carry out this war crime at its behest.

Multiple Biden administration officials at the time of the bombing effectively admitted that they were behind it.

Prior to the sabotage, then-President Joe Biden effectively admitted that the U.S. intended to blow up the pipeline.

As Newsweek reported :

Speaking to reporters on February 7 (of 2022), Biden said: “If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2.” “We will bring an end to it,” the president said. A journalist asked Biden how he could do that since Germany was in control of the project, the president replied: “I promise you: We will be able to do it.”

Then Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland similarly effectively admitted that the U.S. was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline. When asked by Marco Rubio why the U.S. was not doing more to end the Nord stream pipeline, Nuland replied, “Senator Cruz, like you I am, and I think the administration is very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2 is now as you like to say, a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea”.

The motive for the U.S. was to prevent Europe from relying on Russian LNG (Liquefied natural gas), and force them to be reliant on U.S. LNG.

As journalist Richard Medhurst documented :

It’s no coincidence the US became the world’s #1 exporter of LNG after the Ukraine war. The gains were multifold: the US went from supplying just 9% of Europe’s energy to being Europe’s number one source of coal, oil, and LNG. When Condoleezza Rice or Joe Biden said Europe should want to “depend” on US energy, and promised to “put an end” to Nord Stream — they meant it literally. By sanctioning Moscow and blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, the US didn’t just hurt Russia — they turned Europe into a permanent US client, securing long term profits, and cementing the Petrogas-dollar. The US is separated by two oceans, which makes delivering gas expensive. No one was ever going to buy American LNG with cheap Russian gas just next door. So the US killed off the competition.

This was outright admitted by then Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who said at a press conference at the time .

Blinken boasted after the bombing of the pipeline, “What we’ve been doing – and we’ve also been working on this together for many, many weeks as we saw the Russian aggression in Ukraine and as we saw the ongoing weaponization of energy by Russia – is to work very closely with European partners as well as countries around the world to make sure that there is enough energy on world markets. And so we’ve significantly increased our production as well as making available to Europe liquefied natural gas. And we’re now the leading supplier of LNG to Europe to help compensate for any gas or oil that it’s losing as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”, adding, “And ultimately this is also a tremendous opportunity. It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs. That’s very significant and that offers tremendous strategic opportunity for the years to come”.

While Germany will directly accuse the Ukrainian state of ordering the sabotage, it will not go so far as to say the obvious reality that the Ukrainian client state was taking orders from its masters in the Biden administration and the United States deep state.

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