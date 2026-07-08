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Andrew Thomas's avatar
Andrew Thomas
5h

Germany has become a joke. Again. Hopefully, not as savage a joke as the last time.

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
5h

The funniest thing is when puppet EU politicians, who for decades enjoyed the cheap and clean gas from Russia, talk about "Russia's energy blackmail" and "dependence".

Now they have to buy LNG from the US x6 the price, how is that for "dependence"?

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youtube.com/watch?v=QDdmbPni6BI

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rumble.com/v4e5nec-wests-new-cold-war-on-russia-and-china-crushes-eus-economic-heart-german-in.html

***

Now they concocted the stupid story about a bunch of drunk amateurs on a pleasure yacht blowing up industrial concrete-coated gas pipeline at the bottom of the sea..

youtube.com/watch?v=0zHXUwOBWRU

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