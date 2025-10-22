Pictured Above: Jürgen Todenhöfer

The German police raided the house of the German author and politician Jürgen Todenhöfer for opposing Israel’s genocide in Gaza and criticizing Germany’s support of the Ukraine proxy war and Nord Stream Pipeline bombing.

Anadolu reports that :

German authorities raided prominent author and politician Jurgen Todenhoefer’s home and seized his phones and computers after he criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media, he said Friday. Todenhoefer, who also leads the Justice Party, said Munich police opened criminal proceedings against him following a social media post in which he criticized Netanyahu and compared Israeli military actions in Gaza to Nazi atrocities.

adding that, “Todenhoefer, 85, served as a lawmaker from 1972 to 1990. He later became deputy chair of Hubert Burda Media group. He has authored numerous bestsellers on peace and conflict in the Middle East, and donated his book royalties to children in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.”

On Todenhöfer’s Twitter account, he explained:

With a criminal proceeding, a house search warrant, and a seizure order for “all” of my phones and computers, a German court is now taking action against me because I sharply criticized Netanyahu and Scholz. My Netanyahu post read: “Mr. Netanyahu, does your conscience never protest when you do to the Palestinians what the damned Nazis did to the Jews?” For this desperate protest against the killing of children in Gaza, the German judiciary now wants to punish me. With a prison sentence, since I will not pay a fine? My criticism of then-Chancellor Scholz was that he had been informed about the plans of the Ukrainian perpetrators before the attacks on Nord Stream. Instead of punishing the perpetrators, he rewarded them with arms deliveries. That is treason. For weeks, police officers monitored my apartment. After a public reading of my new book “And if no one follows you, go alone!” In Munich, police officers tried to intercept me at night in front of my apartment to enforce the search and seizure warrant. The court stated as justification for the criminal proceedings as well as the search and seizure warrant that the measures were “in reasonable proportion to the severity of my offense.” Such an excessive approach against critics of war and the government is a frontal attack on the freedom of opinion enshrined in our constitution. The judicial investigation files about me comprise 170 pages. Is there a “thought police” in Germany again? All of this is apparently meant to prevent me from continuing to sharply criticize Netanyahu’s wars. Nevertheless, I will openly criticize the unlawful actions of the Israeli government against the Palestinian population. With the aim of helping to achieve a just and lasting peace for the Palestinian people through public pressure. I have always advocated for Israel’s right to exist, but equally for Palestine’s right to exist. Time and again, I have also written that Jewish Germans are an “important and valuable part of our people.” And that the Holocaust is unparalleled in its barbarity. In my new book, I wrote: “There is nothing to relativize about the Holocaust. It is and remains the greatest crime in German history.” I don’t need to constantly repeat this after all my books. In my “Netanyahu post,” I didn’t even mention the Holocaust. The Holocaust deeply shaped me as a child of World War II. Precisely because of the Holocaust, I am against any form of racism. Unfortunately, Netanyahu’s policy toward the Palestinians is deeply racist. I have personally experienced over a dozen wars and am an uncompromising opponent of wars. Because there are no decent wars. You cannot decently slaughter your fellow human beings. In 2019, Israeli snipers significantly injured my shoulder in the Gaza Strip. That shooting resulted in three major surgeries under general anesthesia. The reason for the shooting: I had been advocating for the equality of Palestinians at the border with Israel in Gaza with a placard. The Israeli government apologized to the German government for it—never to me. I could have easily filed a criminal complaint. I never did. My lawyers will take legal action against the decisions of the Munich court in the coming days. If necessary, up to the Federal Constitutional Court. If a prison sentence is the outcome, it will be an honor for me to serve it. Because standing up for peace and freedom in Palestine is our duty. It cannot be that Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC, is warmly invited to Germany by the German Chancellor, while his critics are threatened with prison, house searches, and seizures.

Last week, the UN put out a statement documenting Germany’s widespread abuses to shut down pro-Palestine protests and oppostion to funding the genocide in Gaza, writing:

Since October 2023, Germany has escalated and expanded restrictions with regard to Palestinian solidarity activism and protests even though actions have been overall peaceful and used to express legitimate demands, such as calling for halting arms exports to Israel, ending the genocide and the Israeli illegal occupation, ensuring humanitarian aid access to Gaza, the recognition of the State of Palestine, and accountability for those who have committed atrocity crimes. During the past months, Palestine solidarity protesters in Berlin have been reportedly subjected to police violence, leaving some injured and requiring medical care. Dozens were reportedly arrested, some for simply chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”. This slogan is widely used by the global Palestine solidarity movement yet has been treated by German authorities as expressing support for Hamas, the experts noted. While some courts upheld fines or bans deeming the slogan as “condoning violence”, other courts recognised it as protected under freedom of expression. Moreover, the experts expressed concern that, during protests marking the two-year anniversary of the 7 October Hamas-led attack and the subsequent genocide in Gaza, arbitrary arrests, detentions, and police violence were reported, including officers punching non-violent activists in the face; while the police in Berlin reportedly imposed a last-minute ban on protests without evidence-based justification.

Germany’s draconian crackdown on Israel-critical speech eerily mirrors what has happened in the UK since the start of the genocide in Gaza.

Similar to Jürgen Todenhöfer, British journalists Richard Medhurst, Sarah Wilkinson, and Asa Winstanley have all had their houses raided and devices seized for their reporting critical of Israel, and Medhurst and Wilkinson have been charged with “terrorism” charges for criticism of Israel.

High-profile critics of Israel in the UK are routinely detained at the airport under “terrorism” powers, including the academic David Miller and the former MP George Galloway.

Perhaps the most Orwellian crackdown in the UK has been the Israel lobby demanded proscription of the activist group Palestine Action as a “terrorist organization”, which not only outlawed the group, but made it a crime to say you support the group.

Since the ban, hundreds of peaceful protestors have been arrested under terrorism charges for holding signs in support of Palestine Action.

The UK Metropolitan Police boasted at the end of one protest, “466 people had been arrested for showing support for Palestine Action”.

Most recently, the British-Palestinian doctor Rahmeh Aladwan- who has been repeatedly targeted by the Israel lobby- was arrested over social media posts, with police even accusing her of supporting “rape” on Ocotber 7th, referring to the Israeli fabricated hoax that was even debunked by the mainstream British paper, “Times of London”.

Similar arrests have happened at the behest of the Israel lobby and Zionists in other Western countries.

Canadian activist Yves Engler was arrested by Montreal police after complaints from the extremist Zionist activist Dahlia Kurtz about his pro-Palestine social media posts, and the Palestinian-American journalist Ali Abunimah was arrested in Zurich, Switzerland, at the demands of the city’s ultra Zionist security director Mario Fehr.

Similarly, the current Trump administration in the United States has attempted to deport legal residents, including Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, for protesting against Israel on college campuses.

Most recently, Brian Mast, a Republican Congressman and former IDF volunteer, introduced a bill that would allow Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke Americans’ passports for criticizing Israel.

The pattern emerging in all of these worldwide cases is that the Israel lobby is attempting to criminalize speech opposed to Israel in all the Western countries that back Israel, in an attempt to silence those who oppose sending weapons and money to back Israel’s atrocities.

