The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
6h

ZioNaziIsraHELL NOW “Polices” The World~ Far more dangerous to HUMAN SURVIVAL than GermanNazis EVER were‼️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob Thomas's avatar
Rob Thomas
7h

No surprise here with the Germans... wasn't it Imperial Germany that started WWI, and wasn't it Nazi Germany that started WWII, and isn't it Merz (riden that train high on cocaine) and German who are converting their economy to a war footing? Yeah, I thought so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture