Anna Liedtke, a German journalist who was part of the Freedom Flotilla initiative, which broke the Israeli blockade and brought food aid to Palestinians in Gaza, recently revealed that she was raped by the IDF while taken into Israeli custody.

The outlet ILHA reported that, “Liedtke was held for five days after Israeli forces seized the vessel in late 2025. In her first public testimony, she said the alleged assault did not occur in isolation but was part of repeated abuses during multiple prison transfers.”

Giving testimony on her detention, Liedtke said, “I was part of the Freedom Flotilla as a journalist, and I was on the journalist and medical boat … around 100 nautical miles away from the coast of Gaza, we were intercepted and we were put into prison for five days.”

She added, “We were transferred from one prison to another, and during the strip search, I was raped.”

Anna Liedtke’s testimony matches what multiple Palestinian detainees have said happened to them while in Israeli detention, showing that what happened to Anna Liedtke is not an isolated incident.

A recent harrowing report from the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PHCR) based on interviews with recently released Palestinian prisoners uncovered that, “accounts reveal an organized and systematic practice of sexual torture, including rape, forced stripping, forced filming, sexual assault using objects and dogs, in addition to deliberate psychological humiliation aimed at crushing human dignity and erasing individual identity entirely”.

The report noted that, “the testimonies do not reflect isolated incidents but constitute a systematic policy practiced in the context of the ongoing crime of genocide against more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including thousands of detainees held in prisons and military camp”.

The report documented graphic cases of rape and sexual assault against male and female detainees, including an instance of the IDF repeatedly raping a 42-year-old Palestinian mother, who said, “They put me on a metal table, pressed my chest and head against it, cuffed my hands to the end of the bed, and pulled my legs apart forcefully. I felt a penis penetrating my anus and a man raping me. I started screaming, and they beat me on my back and head while I was blindfolded. I felt the man who was raping me ejaculate inside my anus. I kept screaming and being beaten, and I could hear a camera—so I believe they were filming me. The rape lasted about 10 minutes. After that, they left me for an hour in the same position, with my hands cuffed to the bed with metal handcuffs, my face on the bed, my feet on the floor, and I was completely naked.”

The report also profiled two male Palestinian detainees who said that, “We were stripped completely. Soldiers brought dogs that climbed on us and urinated on me. Then one of the dogs raped me—the dog did it deliberately, knowing exactly what it was doing, and inserted its penis into my anus, while the soldiers kept beating and torturing us and spraying pepper spray in our faces” and “One of the soldiers raped me by violently inserting a wooden stick into my anus. After about a minute he removed it and then inserted it again more forcefully while I screamed loudly. After another minute he removed it and forced me to open my mouth and put the stick in my mouth to lick it”.

He also added that, “The soldiers ordered me and six other detainees to kneel, and they raped us by inserting a bottle into the anus, pushing it in and pulling it out. It happened to me four times, with about ten in-and-out motions each time. I screamed, and so did the others with me”.

Testimony after testimony shows that, as a matter of policy, Israel uses rape as a weapon against detainees.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.