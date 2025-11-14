German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the quiet part out loud about NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine, saying that he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop allowing young men to flee the war and instead force them to die in the ongoing proxy war.

As Politico reported, Merz said, “In a lengthy telephone conversation today, I asked the Ukrainian president to ensure that young men in particular from Ukraine do not come to Germany in large numbers — in increasing numbers — but that they serve their country, they are needed there.”

These disgusting comments lift the mask of what NATO really means when they say “support Ukraine”, support forcing young Ukrainian men to fight and die in an unwinnable proxy war to weaken their geopolitical enemy, Russia.

As polls have shown, Ukrainians overwhelmingly want to end the proxy war.

The latest Gallup poll from last August showed that “69% (Of Ukrainians) say they favor a negotiated end to the war as soon as possible, compared with 24% who support continuing to fight until victory.”

On the other hand, one former senior official in Zelensky’s administration said to the Spectator magazine that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is “prolonging the war to hold on to power”.

Furthermore, powerful far-right paramilitary groups in the Ukrainian army have issued open threats to stop any peaceful settlement to end the war.

Serhii Sternenko, the former leader of the far-right paramilitary group “Right Sector”, openly said to The Times of London, “If [President] Zelensky were to give any unconquered land away, he would be a corpse — politically, and then for real”.

Because of this disconnect, the Ukrainian government has put forward a brutal draft policy to force young Ukrainian men to fight and die in the unwinnable proxy war.

As journalist Thomas Fazi wrote, “Forced mobilisation, or press-ganging, has also become widespread. Every day, Ukrainian social media is flooded with videos showing men being violently seized by recruitment officers on the streets — often bundled into unmarked vans and in some cases even threatened at gunpoint. These scenes suggest a state struggling to meet its mobilisation targets and resorting to increasingly coercive measures. This reality stands in sharp contrast to the official narrative of a nation united behind the war effort. Instead, it suggests mounting resistance among Ukrainians who see conscription not as a patriotic duty but as a potential death sentence.”

Instead of helping Ukrainians flee the war, the “pro-Ukraine” West would rather support the Ukrainian government in forcing them to fight, showing what was always obvious: that NATO’s “support” for Ukraine amounts to using Ukrainians as cannon fodder for their proxy war against Russia.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.