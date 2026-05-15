Introduction.

I recently investigated and debunked a crudely thrown together hoax report reviving the false Israeli claim that Palestinian fighters committed mass rape against Israelis on Ocotber 7th.

The key findings of that investigation were:

The lead author of the report, Kochav Elkayim-Levi, has been previously called “not credible”by the mainstream Israeli news outlet Ynet, for spreading fabricated stories, “For example, the story about the pregnant woman who had her stomach ripped open - a story that was proven to be untrue, and she spread it in the international press.”

The report repeatedly cites ZAKA as a credible source of information, an ultra orthodox Israeli rescue group which has been caught fabricating claims of atrocities on Ocotber 7th, including false claims of rape, by mainstream outlets such as The Times Of London.

The report repeatedly cites Rami Davidian as a credible witness, who the mainstream Israeli journalist Ravid Drucker has previously exposed for telling “stories fabricated from beginning to end” and “hair-raising stories that never, ever occurred”.

The report cites Raz Cohen as a credible witness, despite the fact that he had repeatedly changed major details in his story claiming to have witnessed mass rape.

The report cites Shari Mendes as a credible witness, despite the fact that she was caught by journalist Jeremy Scahill for claiming to have witnessed “a pregnant woman (who) had a fetus cut out of her body and that the fetus was beheaded and then the mother was beheaded,” a fabricated atrocity propaganda story that has been proven to be a hoax .

The report cites the anonymous testimony of a supposed witness going by “Sapir” who claimed to have witnessed “a woman being raped by several assailants” who then “cuts her breast, he cuts her breast. . . he throws it on the road, and they are playing with it”, a claim that Israeli police found no evidence to back up.

Investigative journalist Ali Abunimah recently put out a report debunking the report.

In the article, he brought up one thing in the report that I did not get to in mine, the supposed first-hand testimony of an anonymous Israeli going by “D” who claimed to have been the victim of gang rape on Ocotber 7th.

In this article, I will debunk this claim made in the report.

What The Report Alleges.

The new report claims that, “A male survivor testified that he was subjected to a violent gang rape and torture by multiple perpetrators at the Nova Music Festival site, and that he heard others being sexually abused.”

The report also claimed to have obtained “medical records documenting his condition”.

Like everything in this new “report”, the claim is not actually new, and the report cites the “Testimony of D., provided to the Civil Commission”, citing interviews he gave to Israeli media in 2024.

But like everything cited in this “report”, “D’s” anonymous testimony is clearly not credible.

“D” Belonged To Israeli Intelligence.

“D” has never gone on record as to who he actually is, but the new “report” laundering his claims reveals that he previously belonged to Israeli intelligence.

While describing the supposed gang rape, the report cites him saying, “I heard them speaking Arabic. I understand Arabic because I served in the intelligence forces.”

Forensic Reports Seemingly Don’t Show Gang Rape Occurred.

The “report” claims that “D’s” testimony is backed up by “medical records documenting his condition”.

A 2024 article on his testimony in the Times of Israel wrote that “Aware that some are casting doubt on testimony of sexual violence on October 7, Dalet (D) has presented various sources with medical opinions that testify to the harm done to him”.

But a previous report in Amnesty International, which attempted to launder the mass rape hoax obtained his medical records and found that the only medical “evidence” was the fact that he claimed to a doctor that he was gang raped on Ocotber 7th, something he somehow neglected to mention during a first doctor’s visit.

Citing his medical records, the report writes that they, “show that he visited the doctor twice, in March and May 2024, that he reported during both visits anxiety and fears from having been at the Nova festival when it was attacked and that he reported, during the second visit, having been subjected to sexual assault at the Nova festival site”.

So the only actual medical “record” is the fact that he claimed to a doctor that he was gang raped, something that he somehow neglected to mention during the first doctor’s visit.

The report was forced to admit that “Amnesty International did not consider that it had collected enough evidence to definitively conclude that rape” occurred.

Israel Dismissed “D’s” Testimony.

According to Amnesty International, “D”, went “to speak to the police, first in June 2024 to report his case and again in July 2024 for a follow-up visit, and reviewed his medical records in December 2024.”

A report from July of 2024 in the Daily Mail wrote that , “D’s report of the rape as been handed to an Israeli police unit investigating sexual assaults committed by Hamas fighters on October 7.”

And yet in January of 2025, after D had spoken to Israeli police, Moran Gez, the main Israeli prosecutor “who handled cases against Palestinians swept up after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation” admitted that she had not received any credible claims of rape occurring, saying, “In the end, we have no complainants” of rape occurring on Ocotber 7th.

This strongly suggests that Israeli police did not find “D’s” testimony to be credible.

Jumping Onto A Class Action Lawsuit.

The final nail in the coffin of “D’s” testimony is the fact that he used the claim of being gang raped on Ocotber 7th- which did not materialize until 2024 and which he did not mention during his first doctors visit- to jump onto a major class action lawsuit against the Israeli government worth $137 million in damages.

A 2024 report in the Times of Israel reported that D’s “testimony is also included in a major lawsuit filed by more than 100 survivors of the Supernova festival against the State of Israel, demanding more than NIS 500 million ($137 million) in government support.”

The Daily Mail in July in 2024 also wrote, “He was also part of a dozen survivors filing a lawsuit against the state of Israel earlier this year, in which the claimants ask for more than £100million from their government.”

It is clear that “D” fabricated a story claiming to have been the victim of gang rape simply to jump onto the class action lawsuit.

This, along with the other already debunked claims in the new “report,” destroys the credibility of the “mass rape” hoax, as well as the mainstream Western media outlets that continue to peddle it.

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