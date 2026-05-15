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frank kane's avatar
frank kane
15h

Totally absurd when you consider all the Palestinians male Palestinian prisoners who have been raped by Israeli soldiers. There have been rabbis on camera, justifying an encouraging the rape of Palestinian prisoners. This debunking is factual but but old news so is the thing about the heading babies it’s it was all just a pack of lies to get the most emotional reaction.

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Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
7h

thank you for your insightful work and commitment to the truth and debunking these fraudulent claim

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