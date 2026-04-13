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Nancy Muldoon's avatar
Nancy Muldoon
5h

What the hell happened to France? Wow.

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dikran Tulaine's avatar
dikran Tulaine
5h

Apparently the “French Enlightenment” hasn’t yet occurred. Or, more likely, is not what it is reputed to be.

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