France and Germany have levied a smear campaign against the UN’s special rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, by taking a quote she made out of context and using it to call on her to resign.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot accused Albanese of saying that “Israel is a common enemy of humanity” and “called for the resignation of the United Nations special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories.”

Similarly, Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called “for the resignation of the UN special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, over comments she made allegedly targeting Israel at a conference,” saying, “I respect the UN system of independent rapporteurs. However, Ms Albanese has made numerous inappropriate remarks in the past. I condemn her recent statements about Israel. She is untenable in her position”.

While there is nothing wrong with calling Israel an enemy of humanity in the first place (it is), Albanese did not actually say this, and the claim is based on a quote taken out of context.

What Francesca Albanese actually said was, “We see now that humanity has a common enemy, and respect for fundamental freedoms is the last peaceful path we have to regain our freedom” which she clarified meant, “The common enemy of humanity is the system that enabled genocide in Palestine — financial capital that funds it, algorithms that conceal it and the weapons that make it possible”.

As Middle East Eye reported , this was noted by The Association of Lawyers for the Respect of International Law (Jurdi) which noted that, in reality, “The UN expert has used the phrase ‘common enemy’ twice in Doha speeches in February and December in the context of criticising the political, military and economic forces that have enabled and sustained Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.”

In December, Francesca Albanese said that the “common enemy” was the “economic interests” that enable atrocities around the world, and not just the genocide in Gaza, saying, “Palestine is allowing us to see what the law becomes when it’s in the hands of power. Palestine is allowing us to see what connects all injustices; what happens to Yemen, to Sudan, to Congo, and including in places where poverty has not been so rooted as it is today for a long time, including in the West. We have a common enemy and we need to face it, where the politics is at the service of economic interests”.

Middle East Eye reported:

Jurdi noted that partial excerpts of Albanese’s intervention were circulated on social media by the pro-Israel group UN Watch in a “truncated form” that did not reflect the full context of her remarks. These excerpts were subsequently relayed by public figures… contributing to what Jurdi described as a “distorted interpretation”. “By publicly portraying these statements as hate speech or as targeting ‘Israel as a people and as a nation’, the minister for Europe and foreign affairs engaged in a clear misrepresentation of their content,” Jurdi said. “Such characterisation, coming from a public authority and expressed in an institutional setting, may constitute the dissemination of false information, insofar as it attributes to a UN expert statements she neither made nor endorsed.”

In response to the smear campaign, A U.N. human rights spokesperson said , “We are very worried. We are concerned that U.N. officials, independent experts and judicial officials are increasingly subjected to personal attacks, threats and misinformation that distracts from the serious human rights issues”.

The French outlet “France 24” even debunked the French government’s smear of Francesca Albanese, writing, “Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, has long been highly critical of Israel. Last weekend, she was accused of calling Israel the ‘common enemy of humanity’ at a forum in Qatar. But as the transcript of her speech shows, she never made that statement. Albanese pushed back on a “manipulation” of her words, clarifying her position directly to FRANCE 24. France is nevertheless calling for Albanese’s resignation, citing ‘all her remarks’ in recent years”.

France and Germany’s smear of Francesca Albanese is only the latest in a long series of attacks made against Francesca Albanese in response to her in depth, factual reports exposing Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and the complicity of Western arms manufacturers and governments in it.

Previously, the Trump administration placed sanctions on Francesca Albanese in response to her publishing of the bombshell report “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide” which throughly exposed the U.S. military industrial complex’s complicity in the Genocide in Gaza, documenting how companies including Lockeed Martin, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Palantir, Caterpillar, Chevron, BlackRock, Vanguard and others were complicit in and profiting from the slaughter in Gaza.

The U.S., in an announcement of the sanctions placed on her explicitly said it was because she sent letters to “major American companies across finance, technology, defense, energy, and hospitality”, informing them of their violation of international law in supporting the Gaza genocide and because she recommended “the ICC pursue investigations and prosecutions of these companies and their executives.”

The Trump-imposed sanctions “effectively cuts her off from the entire international banking system, as if she were a terrorist or a drug trafficker.”

Similarly, France and Germany are levelling a smear campaign against Albanese in an attempt to get her removed from the UN, to stop her from exposing France and Germany’s complicity in the Gaza genocide.

