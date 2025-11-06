The Dissident

The Dissident

Melanie Pflasterer
8h

Zelensky and Biden belong in PRISON!!

Shane Fitzgerald
8h

Great work, The Dissident. I've been meaning to engage more with your work. Up there with the best on Substack.

The US and the UK wanted this war. They did everything to provoke. And the Liberal Order has been doing everything to make sure it can't be solved, from the start right up to the present. Too many actors - Zelenskiy and his Government, France, Germany and the UK, Eastern Europe, much of the Political Establishment, the foreign policy establishment - all prefer war in perpetuity to a peace that is anyway on Russia's terms. None of the above give two shits about all the poor Ukrainians being forced to die in an unwinnable war that only serves to make their country lose more lives and more land.

