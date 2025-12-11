The Dissident

The Dissident

Hegesias Cyrene
6hEdited

She's still lying. Only 24% of Ukrainians wanted to join NATO before the US NGOs and deep state took over the conversation. Even at the time of the Maidan, only 44% wanted to. The US pushed Ukraine toward NATO deliberately to provoke a war with Russia. Just ask Obama's ambassador to Russia, the imbecile Michael McFaul.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAD029Dr2pI

ChatterX
7h

Neocon "Think Tanks" were driving Biden’s Ukraine Policy, many of which, like the disgraced Brookings Institution, are funded by foreign governments – to direct the White House policy on Ukraine. The John McCain Institute (Used to Promote Neocon Dogma on War) has accepted contributions from billionaire and Mi6 asset George Soros.

lewrockwell.com/2021/06/richard-poe/how-the-british-invented-george-soros/

***

In the lead-up to the war, Ukraine's lobbyists made 10,000+ contracts with Congress, think tanks, and journalists. Think tanks have basically become lobbyists but with nonprofit status.

In Ukraine, the US is dragging us towards war with Russia, 2014:

theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/may/13/ukraine-us-war-russia-john-pilger

***

US presidents come and go, but FED/FBI/CIA/NSA/NED/DHS and the neocons' Wolfowitz Doctrine remain in the Deep Swamp..

So much for the "turnover of power"…

***

"It doesn't matter who is "elected", we always get John McCain"

