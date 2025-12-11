Recently, the Russian duo “Vovan and Lexus”, known for pretending to be Ukrainian officials and getting Western politicians and celebrities to make embarrassing admissions, released an interview with the former Biden Administration senior director for Europe at the National Security Council, Amanda Sloat, where she made some bombshell admissions about the Ukraine proxy war.

Amanda Sloat, who Politico called “an architect of President Joe Biden’s Europe policy,” believed she was speaking to Ukrainian presidential aide Igor Zhovkva, but in reality was speaking to Vovan and Lexus, who were posing as Zhovkva and now released the video.

“Igor Zhovkva” (in reality, Vovan and Lexus) asked Amanda Sloat about negotiations before the proxy war in Ukraine began and the Istanbul talk in April of 2022, and she responded by making some bombshell admissions.

First, she admitted that the Biden administration could have prevented the war before it started by saying Ukraine would not join NATO, something they chose not to do.

She said, “We had some conversation even before the war started, about what if Ukraine comes out and just says to Russia, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO if that stops the war, if that stops the invasion,’ which at that point it may well have done.”

Despite admitting that saying Ukraine will not join NATO “may well have” stopped the war, she admitted that she and the Biden administration chose not to, saying, “I was uncomfortable with the idea of the U.S. pushing Ukraine not to do that, and sort of implicitly giving Russia some sort of sphere of influence or veto power on that” and “I don’t think Biden felt like it was his place to tell Ukraine what to do then, to tell Ukraine not to pursue NATO”.

Furthermore, Amanda Sloat admitted that the U.S. could have ended the war during the Istanbul peace talks in April of 2022, but again chose not to.

For context, David Arakhamia, one of the lead Ukrainian negotiators during the talks said that, “Russia’s goal was to put pressure on us so that we would take (NATO) neutrality. This was the main thing for them: they were ready to end the war if we accepted neutrality, as Finland once did” adding that the deal was stopped after, “Boris Johnson then came to Kyiv and said that he did not want to sign anything with the Russians and ‘let’s just fight.’”

Amanda Sloat admits during the interview, saying, “I guess if you want to do an alternative version of history, one option would have just been for Ukraine to say in January of 2022, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO, we will stay neutral.’ Ukraine could have made a deal around March/April of 2022 around the Istanbul talks”.

She also admitted, “There is certainly a question, almost three years on now, would that have been better to do before the war started, would that have been better to do in Istanbul talks, it certainly would have prevented the destruction and the loss of life”.

While all of this has been widely documented, now a lead Biden administration official outright admitted that the U.S. could have stopped the proxy war in Ukraine in January of 2022 and again in April of that year during the Istanbul talks, but chose not to “prevent the destruction and the loss of life” in Ukraine.

