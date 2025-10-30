A Hebrew-language article in the Netanyahu-tied news outlet “Channel 14” reported that Amir Avivi, a former deputy commander of the IDF’s Gaza Division, said that Israel plans on resuming the genocide in Gaza, and they only agreed to the ceasefire agreement to “refresh the forces”.

The article wrote, “According to him (Amir Avivi), the IDF also asked for time to prepare for the next stage: ‘The chief of staff has long asked the government for time to work on the tanks, on the tools. After two years of fighting, the tools are worn out. We want to refresh the forces, to establish the defense line’”.

Since the ceasefire has gone into effect, Israel has repeatedly violated it.

As Middle East Eye documented:

-On 14 October, a day after the exchange of living prisoners was completed, Israeli forces killed at least seven Palestinians in drone strikes and artillery shelling. According to local media, the targeted Palestinians were inspecting their damaged homes. -On 19 October, two Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack in Israeli-controlled Rafah. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility. Israel blamed Hamas, which denied any involvement or knowledge of the attack, saying it has not had active fighters in the area for months. In response, Israel unleashed a wave of air strikes across the Gaza Strip, killing around 45 people, before resuming the ceasefire later in the day. -On 25 October, Israel killed a man in central Gaza, further expanding its violations. -Israel unleashed a deadly wave of air strikes on Wednesday in Gaza, killing over 100 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, in the most significant breach of the ceasefire to date. -Contrary to the terms of the agreement, Israel has not allowed the agreed-upon 600 trucks of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza daily. Instead, an average of 200–300 trucks is permitted daily. The lack of aid has left medical and food supplies critically low in Gaza, where Israel has all but destroyed the healthcare system, and famine was declared following its siege in August.

As Middle East Eye noted, “Israeli forces had committed 125 breaches of the ceasefire, according to a tally by the Gaza-based Government Media Office. These included 52 shootings and 55 incidents of shelling. Israeli forces also made nine incursions into areas beyond the agreed deployment lines and seized at least 21 people.”

Along with the endless ceasefire violations, Israel has been continuing to back its criminal ISIS-linked proxy gangs to carry out its dirty work past the “yellow line”, the border marking the territory the IDF withdrew from.

As Palestine Chronicles reported :

Despite Israeli forces having largely ceased fire, they are now hatching a plot using collaborator proxies across Gaza as part of a continuation of the genocide. This includes using these criminal gangs to execute civilians, murder security force members, and even assassinate journalists. Under the current ceasefire agreement, ‘phase one’ has triggered an Israeli withdrawal from many populated areas of the Gaza Strip, yet the military still remains in between 56-58% of the besieged enclave’s territory. On the first day of the ceasefire’s implementation, Israeli forces murdered nearly 40 civilians, mostly through gunfire. While Israeli army fire began to subside, the three primary militia forces that Israel has backed against Hamas have escalated their attacks on both civilians and Hamas-aligned security forces. These militant groups are led by drug-traffickers, ex-Palestinian Authority Preventive Security Force members, and Salafist militants. They are also linked to ISIS. These groups have begun to carry out assassinations in the Gaza Strip … starting with the murder of Mohammed Imad Aqel, the son of a senior Al-Qassam Brigades Commander. They even murdered prominent Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi, along with the son of Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim. These Israeli-backed militants had ambushed a group of Gazan security force members, murdering them along with civilians returning to their homes in the north. According to Gaza’s Dr. Mohammed Abu Lahia, in the case of Aljafarawi, the Israeli collaborator gang had kidnapped the beloved journalist, tortured him and then executed him with seven bullets from point-blank range. Hours later, Hamas’ security forces, reportedly alongside members of the Qassam Brigades, pursued these militants to their hideout in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, eliminating dozens and arresting others. According to reports on the ground, the internal security forces seized Israeli-supplied weapons and a hit list containing the names of prominent figures in the north of Gaza.

Palestinian journalist Muhammed Shehada noted, “Since the IDF cannot now invade 42 percent of Gaza, where they withdrew from, they are planning to use the gangs for precisely that reason. To try to grow the ranks of those militias up and try to use them to destabilize Gaza as much as possible, start a civil war basically trying to create chaos through their own proxies, collaborators, criminal gangs etc., and trying to trump it up to make it sound like there is a purge, there is a bloodbath, that Hamas is out of control, to try to manufacture a pretext for resuming the genocide again”.

Israel has also repeatedly lied about Hamas violating the ceasefire, in order to violate it themselves.

When Israel bombed Gaza on October 19th, killing 45 people, they claimed that Hamas had killed two IDF soldiers first in Rafah.

But journalist Curt Mills reported that, “A senior (Trump) administration official tells me: ‘Hamas did nothing. Israeli tank hit an unexploded IED that has probably been there for months’”, and journalist Ryan Grim reported “Soon after the explosion in Rafah, I’m told by a source familiar, the White House and Pentagon knew that the incident was caused by an Israeli settler bulldozer running over unexploded ordnance — contradicting Netanyahu’s claim that Hamas had popped up from tunnels. After Netanyahu said he was blocking all aid from entering Gaza in response, and unleashed a bombing campaign, the administration conveyed to Israel that they know what happened. Netanyahu then announced he would re-open the crossings in a few hours.”

And before the latest ceasefire violation from Israel, which killed 100 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, Israel accused Hamas of ordering an attack on the IDF’s engineering forces in Rafah, but the IDF admitted that the attack likely came from low-level Hamas fighters in an isolated cell who did not know about the ceasefire, and they had no evidence it was ordered by Hamas.

Israeli media reported, “Apparently, when the IDF’s engineering forces began to hit a central part of the last tunnel system in the area, terrorists came out of the underground and opened fire by force. Sources familiar with the details said that according to estimates, this was a pocket of terror that had been besieged for a long time and as a last resort, it launched an attack on IDF forces” adding, “At this stage, the IDF does not know whether this is an attack plan approved by the Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip or whether it is an imminent attack by a terrorist force that understood that the IDF was close to eliminating it in an underground array.”

Furthermore, as antiwar.com noted, “Vice President JD Vance also downplayed the Israeli bombardment as a ‘little skirmish’ but also appeared to acknowledge that the US wasn’t confident Hamas was behind the attack in Rafah that killed an Israeli soldier. ‘We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond — but I think the President’s peace is going to hold,’ he said”.

(Emphasis: Mine)

Israel has also accused Hamas of delaying the return of the bodies of Israeli captives, but as Middle East Eye noted:

Israel claims that Hamas violated the terms of the agreement by delaying the return of the deceased captives. However, the Egypt-brokered agreement sets no specific deadline for returning the bodies, stating only that they would be returned “as soon as possible”. So far, Hamas has returned all 20 living captives, as well as 15 deceased. On Tuesday, the group said it had recovered two more bodies, which were initially scheduled for return the same day but were delayed due to Israeli strikes. The Palestinian movement denies breaching the agreement, asserting that it is doing everything possible to return the deceased captives. It noted, however, that retrieving the bodies requires heavy equipment that Israel has so far blocked. Additionally, the locations of some bodies remain unknown after contact was lost with their guards, who were killed alongside the captives.

While Israel constantly violates the ceasefire and lies to justify it, while continuing to back its criminal proxies in Gaza, a well-connected former IDF commander admits that Israel has no intention to adhere to the ceasefire, and is only waiting to rebuild military equipment to continue the genocide.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.