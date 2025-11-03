The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
36m

I call bullshit on some parts of the interview, parts not about the booby-trapped tech, but backgrounding it. Like this:

>>In addition to the intelligence criticism, Cohen addressed the propaganda and information war in the international arena, stating that Israel is failing miserably. He cited data indicating a 54:1 ratio in favor of pro-Palestinian content on platforms like TikTok, and claimed that Israel “didn’t even try” to deal with this challenge.<<

Really? 54 to 1? Show us your homework.

And this, about Oct. 7:

>>However, he sharply criticized the lack of this type of intelligence equipment in the Gaza Strip before October 7. "If we had had such equipment," Cohen said, "we would have known something about the impending attack."<<

Really? When other sources indicate Israel most certainly knew "something" if not a fair amount?

So, in light of that, Cohen's claims about booby-trapped equipment everywhere should probably be taken with one or more grains of salt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jason's avatar
Jason
31m

👀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture