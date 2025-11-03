In a shocking interview with journalist Jack Wallis Simmons, Yossi Cohen, who formerly led the Israeli Mossad, bragged that Israel has “booby trapped” equipment in every country around the world, similar to the explosives implanted in pager devices used in the 2024 pager attack in Lebanon.

Israeli newspaper Maariv reported, “Cohen, who served as head of the Mossad from 2016 to 2021 … referred to the method of ‘manipulative equipment’– equipment that is not only booby-trapped but is used to gather covert intelligence and disrupt it – a method he developed between 2002 and 2004.”

The paper went on to note:

According to Cohen, this method has been successfully implemented in many operations, including Operation Pager, which hit Hezbollah, and in various countries around the world with the aim of penetrating the supply chain of Israel’s enemies. ‘Do you know how much ‘treated’ equipment we have now in these countries? You can’t imagine, but I know. It’s a tremendous level of intelligence, one for which I haven’t slept for 38 years. That’s what I’ve done day and night every day for more than 38 years, if you include military service.” To the host’s question about which countries are involved, Cohen answered: ‘In every country you can think of,’ he said.

In the interview, Yossi Cohen boasted, “Pagers, Walkie Talkies, you know how many equipment, I mean, treated equipment we have in these countries”.

When Jack Wallis Simmons asks, “You mean booby trapped equipment?”, Cohen replies, “Not only booby trapped, manipulated equipment”.

And when Simmons asks, “In which countries are you talking about? Cohen replies, “In all the countries you can imagine”.

Cohen went on to brag, “The manipulated equipment method, we have already used it in (the) second Lebanon war”.

What Cohen is referring to was Israel’s terrorist attack in Lebanon, in September of last year, where Israel planted explosives in pagers used by members of Hezbollah’s political wing, and detonated them in public places, including grocery stores and hospitals, injuring thousands and killing 12 people, including children and hospital workers.

Human Rights Watch documented at the time:

Thousands of pagers simultaneously exploded across Lebanon and parts of Syria on September 17, 2024, resulting in at least 12 deaths, including at least two children and two health workers, and at least 2,800 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health. Photographs and videos filmed by victims and witnesses to the incident and reviewed by Human Rights Watch showed pagers exploding in various locales, such as grocery stores. Other videos that appear to be linked to the incident show adults and children in emergency rooms with severe penetrating traumatic injuries to their heads, torsos. and limbs, and other injuries consistent with the detonation of high explosives.

Following the pager attack, “Hezbollah walkie-talkies exploded in another Israeli attack that killed at least 25 people and injured over 600”.

One civilian victim of the terrorist attack, Zeinab Mestrah, told the AP that, “It was like a slaughterhouse, people didn’t recognize each other. Families were shouting out their relatives’ names to identify them”.

The AP also reported, “survivors are on a slow, painful path to recovery. They are easily identifiable, with missing eyes, faces laced with scars, hands with missing fingers — signs of the moment when they checked the buzzing devices”.

The UN, at the time, noted “To the extent that international humanitarian law applies, at the time of the attacks there was no way of knowing who possessed each device and who was nearby, Simultaneous attacks by thousands of devices would inevitably violate humanitarian law, by failing to verify each target, and distinguish between protected civilians and those who could potentially be attacked for taking a direct part in hostilities. Such attacks could constitute war crimes of murder, attacking civilians, and launching indiscriminate attacks, in addition to violating the right to life”.

Referring to the pager attacks, the former CIA director Leon Panetta said, “I don’t think there’s any question that it’s a form of terrorism”.

Now, by the former Mossad chief’s own admission, Israel has implemented devices with the ability to carry out similar terrorist attacks in “all the countries you can imagine”.

As Middle East Monitor noted :

While Cohen’s remarks appear to confirm longstanding suspicions by governments and cybersecurity analysts that Israeli firms and agencies have used technology as a Trojan horse, the interview also raises troubling questions about accountability, legality and the potential scale of the operations. Critics have long warned that Israeli surveillance and weapons technology—often marketed through private firms with close ties to Mossad and Unit 8200—poses a threat to international security. Cohen’s boast now appears to offer direct confirmation that such concerns are well-founded. Last month Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that “anyone with a cell phone owns a ‘piece of Israel’”. His remarks were widely viewed as an admission about Israel’s global sabotage and spy network.

